India's Budget Pause On Chabahar Port Signals Middle Path Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Standoff

On February 1, the Centre made it amply clear that it would no longer be managing Iran's Chabahar port when they made no financial provision in this year’s Union budget for its maintenance and upkeep. Chabahar is located in the Gulf of Oman at the Makaran coast. This is India's first overseas investment and has been considered of high strategic importance as it affords the country a chance to side-step Pakistan and connect directly with Afghanistan and Central Asia. It also affords India a chance to play a bigger role in the Central Asian region from the standpoint of trade and restoration of strategic ties, which now seems lost.

Interestingly, the Centre is strategically silent on whether it has indeed given up its control over Chabahar. Iranians, too, maintain that they have heard nothing from the Indians about getting out of the deal. The Iranian national daily, linked to the government, Tehran Times, too, is quiet about India leaving Chabahar under pressure.

File - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to a question in a joint press briefing with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi after their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 (AP)

New Delhi's decision to get out of the project was precipitated by pressures from the US that did not want India to do anything with Iran as its flotilla sailed to Strait of Hormuz to compel Tehran to clean up its act or be prepared to be bombed out. The US was pushed by Israel and its attempt to defang Iran of its nuclear programme. In its attempts to smother Iran, it threatened to impose sanctions on any country trading with it.

The US also ended the immunity that it gave to India to manage Chabahar. India did not object but asked for time till April 2026 to end its operations. Did New Delhi nurse any hope of getting around the US government to agree to India’s request that gives an opportunity to New Delhi to get a better grip of Pakistan and its sway over that region? This is not unknown, but the threat of sanctions against anyone doing business with Iran came at a time when India was slapped with 50 per cent tariff for purchasing oil from Russia. At that time, India did not want further tariff to be imposed for trading with Iran-hence it backed off.

Now India will be renegotiating with the US at a time when the environment is saner- President Donald Trump has withdrawn the 50 per cent tariff and is preparing to rework the trade deal later in March. There is a possibility that US President Trump could come to India to put his seal on the deal. The question is if the US invested in the India trade deal, will it listen to New Delhi's request to continue the past arrangement on Chabahar? Much will depend on whether the US and Iran are able to sort out their mess before India and the US can.