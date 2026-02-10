India's Budget Pause On Chabahar Port Signals Middle Path Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Standoff
There was no allocation for the Chabahar Port in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.
On February 1, the Centre made it amply clear that it would no longer be managing Iran's Chabahar port when they made no financial provision in this year’s Union budget for its maintenance and upkeep. Chabahar is located in the Gulf of Oman at the Makaran coast. This is India's first overseas investment and has been considered of high strategic importance as it affords the country a chance to side-step Pakistan and connect directly with Afghanistan and Central Asia. It also affords India a chance to play a bigger role in the Central Asian region from the standpoint of trade and restoration of strategic ties, which now seems lost.
Interestingly, the Centre is strategically silent on whether it has indeed given up its control over Chabahar. Iranians, too, maintain that they have heard nothing from the Indians about getting out of the deal. The Iranian national daily, linked to the government, Tehran Times, too, is quiet about India leaving Chabahar under pressure.
New Delhi's decision to get out of the project was precipitated by pressures from the US that did not want India to do anything with Iran as its flotilla sailed to Strait of Hormuz to compel Tehran to clean up its act or be prepared to be bombed out. The US was pushed by Israel and its attempt to defang Iran of its nuclear programme. In its attempts to smother Iran, it threatened to impose sanctions on any country trading with it.
The US also ended the immunity that it gave to India to manage Chabahar. India did not object but asked for time till April 2026 to end its operations. Did New Delhi nurse any hope of getting around the US government to agree to India’s request that gives an opportunity to New Delhi to get a better grip of Pakistan and its sway over that region? This is not unknown, but the threat of sanctions against anyone doing business with Iran came at a time when India was slapped with 50 per cent tariff for purchasing oil from Russia. At that time, India did not want further tariff to be imposed for trading with Iran-hence it backed off.
Now India will be renegotiating with the US at a time when the environment is saner- President Donald Trump has withdrawn the 50 per cent tariff and is preparing to rework the trade deal later in March. There is a possibility that US President Trump could come to India to put his seal on the deal. The question is if the US invested in the India trade deal, will it listen to New Delhi's request to continue the past arrangement on Chabahar? Much will depend on whether the US and Iran are able to sort out their mess before India and the US can.
Talk Trade And Geopolitical Issues Of The Region
India has been hurrying slowly on the Chabahar project ever since India, Afghanistan and Iran signed the deal in 2016. At that time, there was a large presence of American troops in Afghanistan. The US wanted an alternative route to enter into Afghanistan from seaport other than Karachi in Pakistan so that the supplies to their bases and troops could reach in time.
The US did not want to be a captive to the internal violence in Pakistan, so an alternative route was a necessity. India, which had been in the fray to get a foothold in the region for a while, got into the project, but was accused of looking over its shoulder on what the US thought of their move.
It was not India's fault alone. Many a times, Indian company, India Ports global, mandated to manage the Shahid Behesti jetty at Chabahar, was short in funds. A few times the Russians have come to India’s help with funds. India claims that they have already paid over US dollars 250 million, which was their commitment for the project.
Iranians have expected greater commitment. They wanted a railway line to remove the glitches in the journey to Afghanistan, but India blanched from this commitment. Though Iran completed this part of the deal but they kept dropping hints that they could either manage it themselves or pass it on to China, which manages the Gwadar port for Pakistan-just 70 kilometres from where the Iranian deep water port is located. Gwadar is a military port whereas Chabahar is a civilian one that has survived all kinds of turbulence in the region.
Despite the China stick used by Iran, the truth is that the ruling clergy of the country never seriously thought of giving it to Beijing. Due to strategic and historical reasons, Iran wanted India to manage it for a variety of reasons. A trip by this author to Chabahar saw merit in this strategy.
Firstly, people in Chabahar speak Hindustani, and they have the freedom to visit Pakistan without a visa for 15 days. Iranians were not averse to India meeting its security objectives by keeping a watch on Pakistan from this port. Also, Iranians were cognisant of India's close proximity to the US and thought New Delhi could be a guarantor of peace as it also had good ties with Russia and China.
Lastly, the Iranians realised that it could also build on India’s good relationship with Russia and beef up the International North South transport corridor (INSTC). Many of these hopes will prove to be still born if India is not accommodated in the larger scheme of things by Trump. It will make sense that when negotiating with the US on the trade deal, India has an eye firmly on Chabahar. As many of its ambitions could be met with India managing the port again, only if it is allowed to breathe freely, rather than being policed by the US.
