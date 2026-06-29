ETV Bharat / opinion

Failed Monsoon A Test For Indian Food Security

Youths in a jubilant mood as rains lash Kartavya Path in New Delhi recently ( ANI )

India’s agricultural sector is facing mounting challenges as an erratic southwest monsoon coincides with growing uncertainty in global energy and fertiliser markets. With geopolitical tensions continuing to disrupt international trade and weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable, policymakers are being forced to prepare for a difficult agricultural season.

Recent statements from the Ministry of Agriculture and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that June rainfall has remained significantly below normal across large parts of the country. Several regions have recorded over 40 percent rainfall deficits, while some districts have reported nearly 60 percent deficit. Instead of consistent seasonal rains, many areas have seen alternating spells of intense heat, thunderstorms and heavy rains.

As per the government estimate, more than 100 districts have been identified as highly vulnerable to weather-related agricultural stress, raising concerns over crop production, rural livelihoods and national food security.

Meteorologists attribute much of the current weather variability to largescale ocean-atmosphere interactions over the Pacific Ocean associated with El Niño conditions.

During El Niño events, warming sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific alter global atmospheric circulation. These changes frequently weaken or delay the Indian southwest monsoon, although the precise impacts vary from year to year.

The IMD has also linked recent heatwaves and unusual western disturbances to broader climatic variability. In recent months, several northern states witnessed unseasonal rain and storms that disrupted normal weather patterns.

Scientists caution that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, making seasonal forecasting more complex than in previous decades.

Agriculture Under Pressure

Agriculture remains heavily dependent on the annual southwest monsoon. Although irrigation infrastructure has expanded over the past several decades, a large portion of India’s cultivated land continues to rely on rainfall for sowing, irrigation and groundwater recharge.

This year’s delayed and uneven monsoon has disrupted the critical kharif sowing season, particularly for paddy cultivation. June is traditionally the peak month for transplanting rice seedlings across northern and eastern India. However, prolonged dry spells, unusually high temperatures and strong winds have damaged young nursery plants in several agricultural belts.

Weather conditions have been particularly erratic in parts of Uttar Pradesh, where districts have alternated between heatwave conditions and heavy rainfall alerts within short periods. Such fluctuations place significant physiological stress on crops, reducing plant vigour during the early stages of growth.

Agricultural experts note that timely weather forecasts and clearer communication with farmers can help improve sowing decisions during years of delayed monsoon onset.

Heat Stress And Rising Crop Risks

Extreme temperatures and inconsistent soil moisture are also affecting seed germination and early crop establishment. Modern high-yielding crop varieties often perform best under stable environmental conditions and may require higher fertiliser and pest management inputs when exposed to climatic stress.

Changing weather patterns can also alter pest populations and disease cycles, increasing the likelihood of infestations during vulnerable crop stages.

Should rainfall remain below normal through the remainder of the sowing season, agricultural output—particularly rice production—could come under increasing pressure.