Failed Monsoon A Test For Indian Food Security
This year’s delayed and uneven monsoon has disrupted the critical kharif sowing season, particularly for paddy cultivation, says Indra Shekhar Singh
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:30 AM IST
India’s agricultural sector is facing mounting challenges as an erratic southwest monsoon coincides with growing uncertainty in global energy and fertiliser markets. With geopolitical tensions continuing to disrupt international trade and weather patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable, policymakers are being forced to prepare for a difficult agricultural season.
Recent statements from the Ministry of Agriculture and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that June rainfall has remained significantly below normal across large parts of the country. Several regions have recorded over 40 percent rainfall deficits, while some districts have reported nearly 60 percent deficit. Instead of consistent seasonal rains, many areas have seen alternating spells of intense heat, thunderstorms and heavy rains.
As per the government estimate, more than 100 districts have been identified as highly vulnerable to weather-related agricultural stress, raising concerns over crop production, rural livelihoods and national food security.
Meteorologists attribute much of the current weather variability to largescale ocean-atmosphere interactions over the Pacific Ocean associated with El Niño conditions.
During El Niño events, warming sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific alter global atmospheric circulation. These changes frequently weaken or delay the Indian southwest monsoon, although the precise impacts vary from year to year.
The IMD has also linked recent heatwaves and unusual western disturbances to broader climatic variability. In recent months, several northern states witnessed unseasonal rain and storms that disrupted normal weather patterns.
Scientists caution that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, making seasonal forecasting more complex than in previous decades.
Agriculture Under Pressure
Agriculture remains heavily dependent on the annual southwest monsoon. Although irrigation infrastructure has expanded over the past several decades, a large portion of India’s cultivated land continues to rely on rainfall for sowing, irrigation and groundwater recharge.
This year’s delayed and uneven monsoon has disrupted the critical kharif sowing season, particularly for paddy cultivation. June is traditionally the peak month for transplanting rice seedlings across northern and eastern India. However, prolonged dry spells, unusually high temperatures and strong winds have damaged young nursery plants in several agricultural belts.
Weather conditions have been particularly erratic in parts of Uttar Pradesh, where districts have alternated between heatwave conditions and heavy rainfall alerts within short periods. Such fluctuations place significant physiological stress on crops, reducing plant vigour during the early stages of growth.
Agricultural experts note that timely weather forecasts and clearer communication with farmers can help improve sowing decisions during years of delayed monsoon onset.
Heat Stress And Rising Crop Risks
Extreme temperatures and inconsistent soil moisture are also affecting seed germination and early crop establishment. Modern high-yielding crop varieties often perform best under stable environmental conditions and may require higher fertiliser and pest management inputs when exposed to climatic stress.
Changing weather patterns can also alter pest populations and disease cycles, increasing the likelihood of infestations during vulnerable crop stages.
Should rainfall remain below normal through the remainder of the sowing season, agricultural output—particularly rice production—could come under increasing pressure.
Water availability is emerging as another major challenge. While irrigated regions currently possess greater resilience than rain-fed areas, reservoir storage levels have started declining in several parts of the country. Lower inflows during the early monsoon period reduce the amount of water available for irrigation later in the growing season.
Reservoirs across eastern and southern India have reportedly fallen below their long-term average storage levels. If rain fails to recover in the coming weeks, water shortages could affect both irrigation and drinking water supplies in vulnerable regions.
Rain-fed farmers remain particularly exposed, as delayed rains can rapidly translate into reduced yields or complete crop losses.
Longer-Term Risks
Climate experts warn that if El Niño conditions strengthen later in the year, India could continue experiencing irregular rainfall, prolonged heat and greater weather volatility during both the kharif harvesting period and the subsequent rabi sowing season.
Such conditions would not only affect crop production but also increase pressure on irrigation systems, rural incomes and food prices.
At the same time, ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to create uncertainty in global fertiliser and energy markets. Although India has maintained substantial foodgrain stocks and secured fertiliser supplies in recent years, prolonged international disruptions could increase import costs and place additional pressure on agricultural subsidies. Economists caution that weaker agricultural production can reduce rural incomes, slow overall economic activity and contribute to higher food inflation.
The Central government has initiated contingency plans for possible El Niño-related impacts. Agricultural advisories have encouraged farmers in vulnerable regions to diversify toward relatively drought-tolerant crops, including millets wherever suitable.
Authorities have also strengthened foodgrain reserves to support the country’s public food distribution system while monitoring reservoir levels and crop progress throughout the monsoon season. However, experts argue that long-term adaptation will require broader structural reforms beyond emergency measures.
Agricultural specialists recommend strengthening India’s weather forecasting and last-mile communication systems so that farmers receive timely, location-specific advisories before critical sowing decisions are made. Expanding incentives for climate-resilient crops such as millets, pulses and oilseeds could reduce dependence on water-intensive cultivation while improving nutritional security.
Investment in community seed banks, improved irrigation infrastructure, local water conservation projects and watershed restoration could also enhance resilience against recurring droughts and erratic rainfall.
Many researchers additionally advocate promoting integrated nutrient management, improving soil health through organic matter, and reducing excessive dependence on imported chemical inputs wherever possible. Greater procurement of locally adapted crops for public nutrition programmes could simultaneously support farmer incomes, diversify food systems and strengthen local food security.
Test for Food Security
India’s agricultural sector is entering a period of heightened uncertainty driven by both climatic variability and global economic pressures. While the immediate outcome will depend largely on the progress of the southwest monsoon in the coming weeks, experts agree that long-term resilience will require sustained investment in climate adaptation, water management, diversified farming systems and modern agricultural planning. The coming season may prove to be a critical test of India’s ability to safeguard food production in an era of increasing environmental and geopolitical uncertainty.
(DISCLAIMER: The opinions and facts expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)