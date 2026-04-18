ETV Bharat / opinion

India's 2047 Goal: Universalisation Of Insurance In Agriculture And Allied Sectors In A Climate-Risk Era

India has set itself a historic mission: to achieve insurance for all in the agriculture and allied sectors by 2047—the centenary of Independence. The target envisions protecting every farmer, herder, fisher, and rural entrepreneur against natural calamities and climate volatility. This universal coverage is not just about cushioning losses; it is a national investment in stability, innovation, and sustainable rural growth.

Even while providing employment to nearly half the workforce, the sector is increasingly exposed to erratic monsoons, rising temperatures, and extreme events that undermine yields and incomes. These shocks ripple across the entire food and input chain. A pragmatic and scalable insurance mechanism, therefore, is more than risk transfer—it is an enabler of productivity, credit flow, and confidence for millions whose livelihoods depend on the weather.

A farmer shows his damaged rice paddy crop in fields after flood water receded from the river Beas at Baupur village, in Kapurthala (ANI File Photo)

Over the last four decades, India’s flagship crop insurance schemes have significantly demonstrated the persistent challenge of large-scale indemnity assessment. Manual system for measuring crop yields through crop-cutting experiments and delayed settlements have persistently eroded the farmer trust. As risks multiply—from heat waves affecting dairy yields to floods hitting fisheries and livestock — the need for new instruments of risk transfer becomes clear.

Parametric Insurance

Traditional indemnity-based schemes—where claims depend on physical loss assessment—are slow, expensive, and vulnerable to disputes. Parametric insurance represents a fundamental shift. Instead of measuring actual losses, payouts are triggered automatically when pre-defined parameters—such as rainfall below a threshold, temperature above a limit, or river level exceeding a mark—are met. The result is speed, transparency, and trust.

For a nation as geographically and climatically diverse as India, parametric products are uniquely suited to scale protection efficiently. Parametric covers, underpinned by objective data, can protect a much wider set of rural livelihoods, thereby closing long-standing indemnity and protection gaps.

A farmer inspects his damaged wheat crop which are ready to be harvested in the kharif season, at village Misrod, in Bhopal. Unseasonal rain and hail storms with strong winds and lightning caused damage to the crops (ANI File Photo)

Worldwide, parametric insurance is gaining traction. The market, estimated at around USD 17 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 35 billion (two-fold) by 2029, and surpass USD 70 billion (four-fold) by 2037 at an estimated CAGR of 12%, a much faster growth rate than the traditional indemnity insurance market. Governments, multilateral development banks, and reinsurers are designing covers that respond instantly to cyclones, droughts, earthquakes and floods.

Parametric triggers are also being adapted for non-damage business interruption, allowing quick liquidity to firms for supply-chain disruptions or public emergencies. India’s universal coverage agenda can draw upon these global precedents to leapfrog traditional models.

Managing Basis Risk