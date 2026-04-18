India's 2047 Goal: Universalisation Of Insurance In Agriculture And Allied Sectors In A Climate-Risk Era
Over the last four decades, India’s flagship crop insurance schemes have significantly demonstrated the persistent challenge of large-scale indemnity assessment.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
India has set itself a historic mission: to achieve insurance for all in the agriculture and allied sectors by 2047—the centenary of Independence. The target envisions protecting every farmer, herder, fisher, and rural entrepreneur against natural calamities and climate volatility. This universal coverage is not just about cushioning losses; it is a national investment in stability, innovation, and sustainable rural growth.
Even while providing employment to nearly half the workforce, the sector is increasingly exposed to erratic monsoons, rising temperatures, and extreme events that undermine yields and incomes. These shocks ripple across the entire food and input chain. A pragmatic and scalable insurance mechanism, therefore, is more than risk transfer—it is an enabler of productivity, credit flow, and confidence for millions whose livelihoods depend on the weather.
Over the last four decades, India’s flagship crop insurance schemes have significantly demonstrated the persistent challenge of large-scale indemnity assessment. Manual system for measuring crop yields through crop-cutting experiments and delayed settlements have persistently eroded the farmer trust. As risks multiply—from heat waves affecting dairy yields to floods hitting fisheries and livestock — the need for new instruments of risk transfer becomes clear.
Parametric Insurance
Traditional indemnity-based schemes—where claims depend on physical loss assessment—are slow, expensive, and vulnerable to disputes. Parametric insurance represents a fundamental shift. Instead of measuring actual losses, payouts are triggered automatically when pre-defined parameters—such as rainfall below a threshold, temperature above a limit, or river level exceeding a mark—are met. The result is speed, transparency, and trust.
For a nation as geographically and climatically diverse as India, parametric products are uniquely suited to scale protection efficiently. Parametric covers, underpinned by objective data, can protect a much wider set of rural livelihoods, thereby closing long-standing indemnity and protection gaps.
Worldwide, parametric insurance is gaining traction. The market, estimated at around USD 17 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 35 billion (two-fold) by 2029, and surpass USD 70 billion (four-fold) by 2037 at an estimated CAGR of 12%, a much faster growth rate than the traditional indemnity insurance market. Governments, multilateral development banks, and reinsurers are designing covers that respond instantly to cyclones, droughts, earthquakes and floods.
Parametric triggers are also being adapted for non-damage business interruption, allowing quick liquidity to firms for supply-chain disruptions or public emergencies. India’s universal coverage agenda can draw upon these global precedents to leapfrog traditional models.
Managing Basis Risk
Every parametric model faces basis risk—the chance that a farmer may experience a loss without receiving a payout or receive a payout without a loss. Yet, when designed with fine-grained, locally relevant data and carefully chosen triggers, this risk can be minimised. The advantages—scale, speed, simplicity, and pricing suited to risk transfer cost budget—generally outweigh the downside. Clear communication and continuous model calibration remain essential to ensure users understand and trust how the system works.
Data-led Triggers, Faster Payouts
The power of parametric products lies in their ability to remove subjectivity from claims. Objective indicators—rainfall readings, satellite indices or temperature anomalies—replace field inspections. This drastically cuts time and costs while reducing disputes. Farmers receive payouts within days rather than months. More granular datasets also enable micro-zonal calibration, ensuring that a farmer in one village panchayat is not penalised for better rainfall conditions in another. Speed and precision together build the credibility needed for mass adoption.
The Tech Stack Enabling Scale
India’s expanding digital and space infrastructure provides a ready foundation. New satellite missions and high-resolution imagery can map farm parcels with metre-level precision. Drones supply real-time crop data; smartphones enable “picture-based” monitoring using AI to assess stress or damage. Thousands of automatic weather stations, coupled with satellite meteorology, generate hyper-local climate inputs. Internet-of-Things sensors feed continuous data on soil moisture, humidity, and animal health. These inputs converge on cloud-based analytics platforms capable of underwriting, triggering, and settling policies with minimal human intervention. The result is a seamless, scalable ecosystem for risk management.
What Must Happen Next
Achieving the 2047 vision will require coordinated reform. First, data infrastructure must be strengthened—standardised, validated, and shareable across agencies while respecting privacy. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance, analogous to the UPI stack, could transform access and interoperability. Second, the insurance value chain must be fully digitalised, from policy issuance to payout, reducing friction for both insurers and beneficiaries. Third, massive awareness and capacity-building are essential. Farmers and cooperatives need training to understand triggers, coverage terms, and product benefits. Fourth, research and development must integrate actuarial science with climate modelling and data analytics to design sustainable, affordable products. Finally, policy incentives—including premium subsidies and regulatory flexibility — can attract private capital and accelerate innovation.
If executed effectively, parametric insurance can do for agricultural risk what digital payments did for transactions: make it frictionless, inclusive, and transparent. Faster payouts will strengthen trust, higher coverage will stabilise rural income, and improved data will drive precision agriculture. The wider economic payoff is immense—enhanced food security, smoother credit cycles, and renewed investor confidence in rural enterprises.
Who’s Moving This Forward
Pilots for weather-indexed crop insurance, flood-triggered disaster protection for state governments, and parametric wage-loss insurance for informal workers that are being implemented in different states, are showing tangible results. Each successful deployment builds institutional experience and public confidence. As these initiatives grow, scale up and converge, India has the potential to lead the developing world in mainstreaming parametric risk transfer—turning a visionary goal into a robust, resilient, technology-driven reality of most revolutionary universal socio-economic reforms before 2047.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s) and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
[Dr. C S Murthy, former Director, Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre, MOA&FW, GOI, and M K Poddar, former CMD of Agriculture Insurance Company, both are currently associated with InRisk Labs – a climate risk insurance initiative, as an Advisor and Founder, respectively]