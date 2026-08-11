How Out Of Sight Subsea Cables Run Our Lives
Telecom operators and global tech giants look to subsea cable networks.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Subsea cables, unlike satellites in geo-synchronic orbits, are not visible, but they run our lives.
It is through them that we get emails, put up Instagram posts and send WhatsApp messages, apart from conducting trade and carrying out bank transactions.
The subsea cables are out of sight, alright, but they are ubiquitous in the age of the Internet.
The strategic importance of the cables surfaced in the wake of the now-on, now-off war between the United States, Israel and Iran since the end of February this year.
While the focus has been on the disrupted global oil supply chain, it has also become apparent that the undersea cables passing through the Stair of Hormuz and the Red Sea have also become vulnerable.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it would impose fees on seabed cables passing through its territorial waters and would also look after the maintenance and oversee their repair work.
Then there was the issue of the possible damage to the seabed cables passing through the war zone.
An anchor dropped by a ship hit by Yemen’s Shia militant group, the Houthis, damaged the cables, disrupting 25 per cent of the flow of communications.
The rise of AI
Apart from the exigencies of global conflicts with their high-voltage political debates, the world of subsea cables is undergoing a revolutionary transformation with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres being set up by global behemoths like Meta and Google.
The big data centres not only require more water and power to run, but they also need to be connected via updated subsea cable networks to connect data centre to data centre, and inter-cloud cluster exchanges.
The modernisation of the subsea cables will boost data transmission along the network.
The usefulness of the subsea cable networks will depend hugely on the landing stations, that is, the nodal points on the coast where data is relayed inland.
The data centres, however powerful they may be due to their inherent capacity, are in turn dependent on the landing stations.
In India, landing stations are now mostly confined to Mumbai and Chennai. It would be necessary to expand the landing station networks.
The subsea cable network, which undergirds the globe, is now a foundational aspect of digital infrastructure with international reach.
India is now part of the 40-member International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience set up by the International Communication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) in November 2024.
The body has held two summits, in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2025 and Porto, Portugal, in February this year. Protocols (for what) are being evolved to meet the fast-paced changes in communications technology with the emergence of AI.
India's network
There are two crucial aspects to the expansion and upgrading of the subsea cable network technology and its maintenance.
No country or corporation can handle it exclusively.
According to information provided by the government in a press release of 5 December 2024, India hosts 17 cable networks and operates 15 landing stations at the end of 2022, with an active bandwidth capacity, known as lit capacity, of 138.606 Tbps or terabytes per second, which is equivalent to one trillion bits per second.
It has the potential for 200 Tbps.
India’s subsea cable network is undergoing major changes with new connections emerging.
Meta had declared at the 2026 AI Summit that it is laying a new undersea cable network connecting India and the United States called Project Waterworth, which will enhance data transmission to India and other countries.
Google, which is setting up a $15 billion data centre in Vishakhapatnam, is planning an undersea direct cable network with Chennai, which in turn is part of a global undersea cable network that reaches the east coast of the United States through South Africa.
Indian telecommunication operators like Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications are expanding their undersea cable networks as members of the global consortia.
The base of the expanding digital infrastructure is the subsea cable network, with the mega AI data centres at the top.
Both Indian and international telecom operators, as well as Internet giants, have understood that they need to expand the subsea cable networks if they want to expand their business and set up their data centres in different parts of the world where the infrastructural support is more promising than it is in India.
India’s 900 million-plus users of smartphones are not aware that the data they receive and share is made possible due to the invisible undersea cable network that connects continents, and the landing stations are as important for the last-mile connectivity.
The magic of Internet connections and data transmission is based on the physical infrastructure of undersea cable connections.
Fibre optics is at the base of it all, and data is transmitted through the glass and plastic strands in the form of light pulses.
It is back to classroom physics to expand AI's advantages.
And there is also the need for engineering innovations in laying fibre optic cables on the seabed, hundreds and even thousands of feet below, and the mechanics of repairing them when they are damaged, and of reconnecting when there are disruptions. The digital miracles are based on hard science.
Still, undersea cables face multiple challenges, from geopolitical to operational ones, even as the infrastructure expands due to growing demand.
As Australia’s Defence Minister, Richard Marles, noted at a major security conference while warning of attacks on these assets, undersea cables are “the arteries of modern civilisation”.