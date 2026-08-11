ETV Bharat / opinion

How Out Of Sight Subsea Cables Run Our Lives

New Delhi: Subsea cables, unlike satellites in geo-synchronic orbits, are not visible, but they run our lives.

It is through them that we get emails, put up Instagram posts and send WhatsApp messages, apart from conducting trade and carrying out bank transactions.

The subsea cables are out of sight, alright, but they are ubiquitous in the age of the Internet.

The strategic importance of the cables surfaced in the wake of the now-on, now-off war between the United States, Israel and Iran since the end of February this year.

While the focus has been on the disrupted global oil supply chain, it has also become apparent that the undersea cables passing through the Stair of Hormuz and the Red Sea have also become vulnerable.

Infographic on undersea cables (ETV Bharat)

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it would impose fees on seabed cables passing through its territorial waters and would also look after the maintenance and oversee their repair work.

Then there was the issue of the possible damage to the seabed cables passing through the war zone.

An anchor dropped by a ship hit by Yemen’s Shia militant group, the Houthis, damaged the cables, disrupting 25 per cent of the flow of communications.

The rise of AI

Apart from the exigencies of global conflicts with their high-voltage political debates, the world of subsea cables is undergoing a revolutionary transformation with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres being set up by global behemoths like Meta and Google.

The big data centres not only require more water and power to run, but they also need to be connected via updated subsea cable networks to connect data centre to data centre, and inter-cloud cluster exchanges.

The modernisation of the subsea cables will boost data transmission along the network.

The usefulness of the subsea cable networks will depend hugely on the landing stations, that is, the nodal points on the coast where data is relayed inland.

The data centres, however powerful they may be due to their inherent capacity, are in turn dependent on the landing stations.

In India, landing stations are now mostly confined to Mumbai and Chennai. It would be necessary to expand the landing station networks.

The subsea cable network, which undergirds the globe, is now a foundational aspect of digital infrastructure with international reach.

India is now part of the 40-member International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience set up by the International Communication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) in November 2024.