ETV Bharat / opinion

Indian Monsoon In Global Warming Era: Lessons And Warnings From A Possible Super El Niño

As the southwest monsoon advances across India each year, millions of farmers look to the sky with expectation. The first showers influence sowing decisions, reservoir storage, groundwater recharge, hydropower generation and rural livelihoods. In India, the monsoon is not merely a weather system; it is the foundation of agriculture, water security and economic resilience.

India’s dependence on this monsoonal system is exceptional. The southwest monsoon, active from June to September, contributes nearly 80% of India’s annual rainfall and supports the Kharif cropping season.

Harvested wheat is being checked by a farmer under scorching conditions in Samba (ANI)

The northeast monsoon, from October to December, is also crucial for Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema. This rainfall supports agriculture, replenishes rivers and reservoirs, recharges groundwater, sustains hydroelectric power generation, and influences food prices and economic growth. Thus, India’s monsoon is not a single rainfall spell, but a complex seasonal water cycle that supports more than a billion people.

Scientifically, the monsoon is driven by the seasonal reversal of winds caused by differential heating between land and ocean. During summer, the Indian landmass heats faster than the surrounding seas, creating a broad low-pressure region that draws moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. These winds are organized by the low-level jet, the monsoon trough and the thermal influence of the Tibetan Plateau, together sustaining one of the most powerful rainfall systems on Earth.

Although monsoon systems occur in several regions of the world, including Africa, Australia, and East Asia, the Indian monsoon is among the most powerful and influential. Nearly half of the world's population lives in monsoon-dependent regions, but few countries depend on monsoon rainfall as much as India.

Why the 2026 monsoon needs close attention

This year, discussions about the monsoon have become even more important because climate scientists are closely monitoring the possibility of a strong El Niño event developing during 2026. El Niño is related to increases in the likelihood of above- and below-average precipitation over many regions of the globe. Historically, El Niño years have often been associated with weaker monsoon rainfall over India.

Understandably, many farmers, and policymakers are asking a simple question: Will the monsoon continue to support India in a warming climate?

The 2026 monsoon should be viewed not only as a seasonal forecast issue, but also as a climate-risk warning for agriculture, water management and disaster preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department’s updated Long-Range Forecast (LRF) indicates that June-September 2026 rainfall over India is likely to be below normal, around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of +/-4%. Since the current all-India seasonal monsoon LPA is 87 cm, this implies rainfall of roughly 78 cm, about 9 cm below the long-term normal.

The probability signal is equally important. IMD estimates an 84% probability of below normal or deficient rainfall over the country as a whole. The Monsoon Core Zone, which covers many rainfed agricultural areas, is also likely to receive below-normal rainfall. Northwest India, Central India and South Peninsular India appear more vulnerable, while parts of Northeast India and eastern peninsular India have a relatively better chance of normal to above-normal rainfall.

El Niño risk: Preparedness, Not Panic

A developing El Niño adds to this concern. El Niño is marked by abnormal warming of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and is often associated with a weaker Indian summer monsoon. IMD has indicated that ENSO conditions are moving toward El Niño during the monsoon season, while the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to remain neutral. A neutral IOD may limit the possibility of offsetting El Niño’s suppressing influence on monsoon rainfall.