To Tackle Air Pollution, Leverage The Role Of Youth-Led Innovations

A heap of garbage is set on fire as commuters pass by at Kanakapura Link Road in Thagachaguppe village, causing air pollution and inconvenience to the public in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday, January 24, 2026. ( IANS )

North India once again finds itself on the brink of an air pollution emergency that has become both predictable and persistent. Despite years of action plans, graded response measures and repeated judicial scrutiny, governance capacity to mitigate pollution remains limited, leaving millions exposed to hazardous air year after year.

According to IQAir’s 2024 World Air Quality Report, India recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 50.6 µg/m³, more than ten times the World Health Organization’s guideline. India ranked as the fifth most polluted country globally in 2024, and studies estimate that nearly 15 per cent of all deaths in 2023 were linked to air pollution exposure.

It is urgent for the government to move beyond episodic response and adopt a robust, long-term strategy to aggressively target emission reductions across key polluting sectors - agriculture, industry, thermal power plants, construction, and transportation - while steadily reducing India's dependence on fossil fuels.

TDP MP Appalanaidu Kallisetti wears a mask as he rides a bicycle to Parliament to raise awareness about air pollution, in New Delhi on Monday (ANI)

Such a strategy must harness the role of key stakeholders in addressing the crisis. With over 65 per cent of India's population under the age of 35, and young Indians driving nearly half of the country's start-up activity alongside a growing share of applied research emerging from universities and incubators, this cohort represents a critical, yet underleveraged, implementation asset.

India today hosts the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with universities and technical institutions increasingly generating early-stage clean-tech and air-quality monitoring innovations, capacities that can directly augment the state's response.

An anti-smog gun sprays water to curb the air pollution at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Through their technical expertise, sector-specific knowledge and ability to design deployable, cost-effective solutions, these actors can help address two of the most persistent challenges governments face: the lack of scalable, affordable technological interventions and the absence of dense, reliable, large-scale air pollution monitoring systems. One of the most persistent challenges facing North India during winter is the disposal of agricultural residue.

In 2024, Punjab alone generated nearly 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw, with large volumes still being burnt despite in-situ management targets. Government data indicate that stubble burning contributed an average of 10.6 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 levels in 2024, peaking at over 35 per cent on certain days. A recent study by iForest highlighted that more than 90 per cent of large farm fires in Punjab and Haryana are now going undetected by official monitoring systems, as farmers shift stubble-burning activities to late afternoons to evade satellite surveillance and enforcement.

In the absence of a viable, sustainable solution, stubble-burning will be difficult to contain, adding to the complexity of combating air pollution in the region even further.