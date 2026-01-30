To Tackle Air Pollution, Leverage The Role Of Youth-Led Innovations
By Aparna Roy
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST|
Updated : January 30, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
North India once again finds itself on the brink of an air pollution emergency that has become both predictable and persistent. Despite years of action plans, graded response measures and repeated judicial scrutiny, governance capacity to mitigate pollution remains limited, leaving millions exposed to hazardous air year after year.
According to IQAir’s 2024 World Air Quality Report, India recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 50.6 µg/m³, more than ten times the World Health Organization’s guideline. India ranked as the fifth most polluted country globally in 2024, and studies estimate that nearly 15 per cent of all deaths in 2023 were linked to air pollution exposure.
It is urgent for the government to move beyond episodic response and adopt a robust, long-term strategy to aggressively target emission reductions across key polluting sectors - agriculture, industry, thermal power plants, construction, and transportation - while steadily reducing India's dependence on fossil fuels.
Such a strategy must harness the role of key stakeholders in addressing the crisis. With over 65 per cent of India's population under the age of 35, and young Indians driving nearly half of the country's start-up activity alongside a growing share of applied research emerging from universities and incubators, this cohort represents a critical, yet underleveraged, implementation asset.
India today hosts the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with universities and technical institutions increasingly generating early-stage clean-tech and air-quality monitoring innovations, capacities that can directly augment the state's response.
Through their technical expertise, sector-specific knowledge and ability to design deployable, cost-effective solutions, these actors can help address two of the most persistent challenges governments face: the lack of scalable, affordable technological interventions and the absence of dense, reliable, large-scale air pollution monitoring systems. One of the most persistent challenges facing North India during winter is the disposal of agricultural residue.
In 2024, Punjab alone generated nearly 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw, with large volumes still being burnt despite in-situ management targets. Government data indicate that stubble burning contributed an average of 10.6 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 levels in 2024, peaking at over 35 per cent on certain days. A recent study by iForest highlighted that more than 90 per cent of large farm fires in Punjab and Haryana are now going undetected by official monitoring systems, as farmers shift stubble-burning activities to late afternoons to evade satellite surveillance and enforcement.
In the absence of a viable, sustainable solution, stubble-burning will be difficult to contain, adding to the complexity of combating air pollution in the region even further.
Youth-led innovations can complement the government’s efforts by developing promising market-based solutions to address this crisis. For instance, RY Energies, a start-up founded by Delhi University graduates, supplies high-quality biomass fuel produced from paddy residue to industrial users throughout the year, offering farmers an economically viable alternative to crop-burning. With targeted government support, such as assured biomass procurement, buy-back guarantees, and innovation-linked subsidies, such youth-led solutions could be rapidly integrated into mainstream mitigation strategies.
Beyond agriculture, India’s air pollution crisis is closely tied to its fossil fuel-dependent growth model. Coal continues to account for nearly 70 per cent of electricity generation, projected to rise sharply over the next five years. This dependence constrains India’s ability to decouple growth from emissions, even as renewable energy capacity expands.
Here too, young innovators are developing technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at source. IIT-incubated start-ups such as Wankel Energy Systems are designing systems that recover wasted industrial heat and steam, convert them into usable energy, and reduce fuel consumption across process industries, addressing annual energy losses estimated at ₹66,000 crore.
Such solutions not only cut emissions but also improve industrial competitiveness- aligning environmental goals with economic incentives. Yet, without structured pathways for adoption, many of these technologies struggle to move beyond pilot stages.
However, the biggest constraint facing India's air pollution response is inadequate monitoring capacity that create blind spots in identifying pollution hotspots and weaken the effectiveness of policy interventions. Currently, only around 12 per cent of India’s 4,041 census cities have continuous air quality monitoring stations, leaving nearly half the population outside reliable surveillance systems.
According to estimates by the Centre for Science and Environment, India requires thousands of additional monitors across PM, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone to generate actionable data & hyperlocal interventions at city and sub-city levels.
Youth-led research and innovation can help bridge this gap by developing low-cost sensors, mobile monitoring systems, and data platforms that can dramatically expand coverage at a fraction of the cost of conventional stations. Students from Anurag University in Hyderabad have developed CanSat, a 150-gram miniature satellite equipped with sensors to track ammonia, ozone, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, temperature and humidity, transmitting real-time data to a ground station. Low-cost portable PM sensors that can be mounted on buses have been successfully tested by the students of Shiv Nadar University to map local pollution levels.
Yet, many such innovations fail to translate into formal monitoring systems. Promising prototypes often disappear after initial demonstrations due to the absence of institutional support and procurement pathways. Integrating youth-led monitoring technologies into national programmes such as the National Clean Air Programme, Smart Cities Mission, and state pollution control frameworks could significantly strengthen India's air quality governance while reducing costs.
Beyond technology, engaging youth in air pollution mitigation also requires long-term investment in education and research. Early exposure to environmental science, data analysis, and problem-solving can cultivate a generation that contributes directly to governance outcomes. School-and college-level innovation schemes have already demonstrated how young Indians can design solutions that address health impacts, improve awareness, and protect vulnerable populations.
India’s net-zero commitment for 2070 will not be achieved through regulation alone. It will depend on the country’s ability to expand its technological, monitoring, and implementation capacity at scale. In India’s battle for clean air, the role of youth in forging effective and lasting solutions to improve air quality across the country has never been more critical.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
