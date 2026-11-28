India's Solar Rooftop Policy Needs Better Economics – And Better Grids
Taxing customers without addressing the core problems of grids and discoms will end up deterring uptake and hurt India’s green energy drive
By R Srinivasan
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
The government’s policy-making efforts often remind one of someone trying to repair an old and worn-out punctured tube. Just as one leak is patched somewhere, another one springs up elsewhere.
The Ministry of Power’s revised draft amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2026, are a good example of this. The new rules have been presented as a fix for electricity grids struggling to absorb a rising quantum of daytime solar power injections, where the network costs are sought to be fairly distributed while addressing the supply-demand mismatch problem.
In reality, they are actually making rooftop solar materially costlier for the very consumers—households, MSMEs and commercial establishments—who have driven its growth.
The draft proposes allowing state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) to levy a net-metering charge on higher-order rooftop-solar users, based on the "imputed cost of energy storage and adjustments for network losses". The threshold at which these charges will kick in is left to the SERCs to decide, but if none are set, then will apply on users with an installed rooftop solar capacity of more than 10 kilowatts (kW).
There is also a proposal to allow tariffs based on time-of-day usage. Under this, unlike a fixed and flat rate, the power tariff would vary based on when it is being consumed – cheaper during off-peak hours when demand is low, and costlier during peak hours when demand is high or exceeds availability.
The proposal with major consequences for rooftop solar users, however, is the one that requires installation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) with capacity equal to at least "20 percent of the system’s total daily generation". The storage mandate is proposed to take effect from April 1, 2028.
The ministry’s stated logic is straightforward: rooftop solar exports power in the middle of the day, when the grid is already flush with solar; batteries can shift that power to the evening.
It also argues that net-metered consumers use the grid as "virtual storage" by injecting power during the day and drawing at night. Since they only pay for net power consumed from the grid, they end up paying less while avoiding their share of fixed costs for creation and upkeep of the grid. In that sense, the argument goes, consumers using only grid power end up subsidising net-metered users.
These are legitimate concerns. But where the draft policy becomes problematic is by treating these issues as fixable by passing the onus on to consumers, rather than addressing the deeper underlying problems.
Fundamentally, the power distribution sector in India suffers from two key problems. The first is an ageing and technologically outdated grid, thanks to decades of underinvestment and inadequate upkeep. The second is the weak financial position of distribution companies – most are nominally privatised but continue to be state-owned – who are forced to bear the cost of political subsidies.
There is also the huge transmission and distribution loss figure – in FY25, roughly 17.5 percent of India’s generated power was lost in transmission and distribution. This figure varies widely from state to state and is as high as 32 percent in some cases. This means discoms are paying for power which they cannot sell because of loss en route. Some of this is due to theft – people stealing power off the grid, while the rest is due to poor network. In developed economies, the average T&D loss is around 6.5 percent, according to World Bank data.
This means that high-paying customers are especially valuable to discoms. Typically, these are high consumption urban households and industrial consumers who pay a higher tariff to subsidise others getting cheaper power. They are also the same consumers who have been opting for rooftop solar to reduce their energy bills.
The scale of rooftop solar
Rooftop solar is no longer a novelty in India. India’s cumulative grid-connected rooftop capacity stood at 33.41 GW as of 30 September 2026, according to the MNRE’s database. Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, about 19.1 GW of rooftop capacity had been commissioned and 65.26 lakh households benefited as of early November 2026, as per a government release.
The policy success of the Surya Ghar Yojana is based on the assumption that surplus rooftop power can be exported and sold to the grid. The new draft changes that expectation.
The ministry has argued that the cost of battery energy storage systems (BESS) have declined over the years and that they are now "economically viable". That is only partly true. Grid-level BESS has become cheaper – but that is due to bulk procurement, supported by viability gap funding and transmission charge waivers. Rooftop user economics are different.
A small rooftop solar user will have to fund not only acquisition costs for batteries and inverters, apart from civil work costs, but also pay for safety systems, installation and eventual replacement of batteries, which have a limited charge-discharge life.
The combined effect could turn rooftop solar from a simple self-consumption investment into a complex, capital-intensive energy asset requiring forecasting, controls, maintenance and regulatory literacy. That may be possible for a large factory. But a small shop, school, or an apartment block would struggle.
It also doesn’t address the grid’s problems, which are not limited to excess renewable power coming in during the daytime. The BESS mandate may reduce some daytime export, but does not guarantee that the stored energy is discharged when the grid needs it.
Nor does it address the deeper problem: high costs, unviable subsidies, subsidised or under-recovered agricultural and residential supply, weak billing and collection, and inadequate investment in distribution networks.
The net result will be chilling enthusiasm for distributed renewable power through rooftop installations, at a time when the country actually needs it more than ever.
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