ETV Bharat / opinion

India's Solar Rooftop Policy Needs Better Economics – And Better Grids

A view of rooftop solar systems in Khaira village, home to 889 people, as it becomes India’s first village where all 141 households have rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, in Rajnandgaon. ( ANI )

The government’s policy-making efforts often remind one of someone trying to repair an old and worn-out punctured tube. Just as one leak is patched somewhere, another one springs up elsewhere.

The Ministry of Power’s revised draft amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2026, are a good example of this. The new rules have been presented as a fix for electricity grids struggling to absorb a rising quantum of daytime solar power injections, where the network costs are sought to be fairly distributed while addressing the supply-demand mismatch problem.

In reality, they are actually making rooftop solar materially costlier for the very consumers—households, MSMEs and commercial establishments—who have driven its growth.

MoS Sanjay Seth inspects Getalsud dam for upcoming project of Water Floating Solar Power Plant, in Ranchi. (ANI)

The draft proposes allowing state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) to levy a net-metering charge on higher-order rooftop-solar users, based on the "imputed cost of energy storage and adjustments for network losses". The threshold at which these charges will kick in is left to the SERCs to decide, but if none are set, then will apply on users with an installed rooftop solar capacity of more than 10 kilowatts (kW).

There is also a proposal to allow tariffs based on time-of-day usage. Under this, unlike a fixed and flat rate, the power tariff would vary based on when it is being consumed – cheaper during off-peak hours when demand is low, and costlier during peak hours when demand is high or exceeds availability.

The proposal with major consequences for rooftop solar users, however, is the one that requires installation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) with capacity equal to at least "20 percent of the system’s total daily generation". The storage mandate is proposed to take effect from April 1, 2028.

A vast solar power array with wind turbines at an Adani Green Energy renewable energy facility, in Kutch. (ANI)

The ministry’s stated logic is straightforward: rooftop solar exports power in the middle of the day, when the grid is already flush with solar; batteries can shift that power to the evening.

It also argues that net-metered consumers use the grid as "virtual storage" by injecting power during the day and drawing at night. Since they only pay for net power consumed from the grid, they end up paying less while avoiding their share of fixed costs for creation and upkeep of the grid. In that sense, the argument goes, consumers using only grid power end up subsidising net-metered users.

These are legitimate concerns. But where the draft policy becomes problematic is by treating these issues as fixable by passing the onus on to consumers, rather than addressing the deeper underlying problems.

Fundamentally, the power distribution sector in India suffers from two key problems. The first is an ageing and technologically outdated grid, thanks to decades of underinvestment and inadequate upkeep. The second is the weak financial position of distribution companies – most are nominally privatised but continue to be state-owned – who are forced to bear the cost of political subsidies.

A view of a grid-connected photovoltaic solar power plant (2 MW) at at Kaja, in Lahaul. (ANI)

There is also the huge transmission and distribution loss figure – in FY25, roughly 17.5 percent of India’s generated power was lost in transmission and distribution. This figure varies widely from state to state and is as high as 32 percent in some cases. This means discoms are paying for power which they cannot sell because of loss en route. Some of this is due to theft – people stealing power off the grid, while the rest is due to poor network. In developed economies, the average T&D loss is around 6.5 percent, according to World Bank data.