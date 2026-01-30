India's Past, Present And Future Economic Growth And The Prospects Of Achieving Viksit Bharat
Viksit Bharat does not mean just achieving developed status by 2047. The government is also focusing inclusive growth, sustainability and climate resilience.
By Prof Mahendra Dev
India had overtaken Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world. It will soon become the third largest economy. In this context, this article looks at India's past, present and future economic growth and the prospects of achieving Viksit Bharat.
A look at the history shows that India's share in world GDP was the highest at 25% in 1700 AD. China’s share was 22%. Countries like US, Japan and Germany had a share of less than 1% to 5%. But India’s share started declining after the industrial revolution in Britain, Europe and other countries. It declined further during the British rule from 12% in 1870 to 4.2% in 1950.
At the time of independence we had socialistic ideas relied more on heavy industry and did not go for labour intensive manufacturing. Similarly, basic education and health were neglected. In the first three and half decades we had 3.5% growth only. By late 1970s, many East and South East Asian countries followed liberalisation policies. But India started reforms only in 1991. India missed two chances on economic development since independence:
- (a) Policies in the first three decades with no focus on labour intensive manufacturing and less importance to human development.
- (b) Second, India is late by 15 years in liberalizing economy compared to other Asian countries.
In the post-reform period, in the last three decades of post-reform India, India’s average growth rate was 6 to 6.5%. In the last one-decade India moved forward inspite of shocks like covid.
Indian economy presently is in goldilocks zone with higher growth and low inflation. The GDP growth is expected to be around 7.3% to 7.5% in 2025-26. CPI Inflation is projected to be around 2% in the same year. It shows the economy’s resilience even amid persistent global uncertainties and a challenging external environment. Despite trade tensions and geopolitical risks, the global and the US GDP growth could be higher than expected due to fiscal support and significant AI-led investment. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) revised its forecast of world merchandise trade volume from o.9% to 2.4% due to strong trade driven by AI goods and imports frontloading.
There are many domestic tailwinds which can keep the continuation of goldilocks zone in 2026-27 and beyond too. The Union government has steadily improved the quality of its expenditure, with a clear and sustained shift towards higher capital expenditure. States are also increasing spending on capital expenditure. Income tax and GST reforms may continue to raise consumption of the economy. Similarly, the unconditional cash transfers of more than Rs. 2 lakh crores to women across several states may also raise consumption. Reduced interest rates by monetary policy and the regulatory reforms undertaken by the RBI will improve growth in the next fiscal year.
India has weathered the US tariff impact and the trade policies by the country will enhance higher export prospects in 2026. India’s export strategy has been anchored in diversification, enhanced competitiveness, and deeper engagement through free trade agreements. A more diversified export basket across products, markets, and value chains reduces dependence on a few tariff-exposed sectors or destinations. Well-designed FTAs can provide preferential market access, lower effective tariff barriers, and more predictable trading rules, allowing exporters to retain market share even in a protectionist environment. The current account deficit is under control. The net FDI inflows were lower while the gross FDI flows increased in 2024-25 and first half of 2025-26. FDI and FII inflows are expected to be higher in 2026-27 which can also strengthen the rupee exchange rate.
Together, these factors provide credible grounds for optimism, even as policymakers remain vigilant to evolving global and domestic risks. The goldilocks zone may continue for quite some time. GDP growth in FY27 could be between 6.5% to 7% due to higher consumption and investment. Nominal GDP growth would be higher as Inflation is expected to be around 4% to 4.5% in 2026-27.
India aspires to achieve the status of a developed nation by 2047, at the 100th anniversary of its independence. India needs to have 7 to 8% growth to achieve this goal. Investment rate has to be increased from the present rate of 30-31% to 34-35%. Enhancing savings rate is needed for higher investment.
Improving private sector investment is crucial for raising investment rate. Many firms turned debt free and doubling their cash on the books. While parts of the private sector may still appear cautious, the current investment landscape suggests that momentum is already building. Some estimates from CMIE data show corporate investment announcements between April and December in 2025 have surged to a decade-high of ₹26.6 trillion. Out of this investment planned, the share of Andhra Pradesh is around 25% followed by Odisha (13.1%), Maharashtra (12.8%) and Telangana (10%).
The government has introduced major fresh reforms: income tax reforms, GST reforms 2:0., ease of doing business and deregulation, notification on labour codes, measures on Quality control orders, 100% FDI in insurance, private sector in nuclear power, ease of doing banking and other reforms by RBI, reforms of SEBI etc. Thus, the broad incentives are already in place and this is the right time to make investments by the private sector. We recently saw reports of tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft pledging billions worth of investments. Together, these trends suggest a positive investment cycle gaining momentum in the economy. The current reforms of the government will boost the confidence of the private sector. The Indian government is significantly boosting R&D through its new Rs. 1 lakh crore Research, Development &Innovation (RDI) scheme. It can catalyze private sector investment in deep tech, AI, biotech etc.
Some other sources of growth to achieve 2047 goals are India’s fast growing young work force, rise in human capital and technology, fast growing digital technology including AI, R&D and higher productivity in the economy. AI can also increase the performance of education and health sectors. The young population with a median age of around 28 years, compared to the ageing population of developed countries, is another key driver of economic growth for India.
Increasing urbanisation will need more urban infrastructure and it will improve growth. Enhancing women empowerment will raise India’s GDP. Another source of growth is structural transformation from agriculture to manufacturing and services. In the last decade, industrial policy has taken on a more targeted and strategic character, with initiatives like Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aimed at building scale, enhancing competitiveness, and integrating India into global value chains.
India wants to have ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swadeshi’ for the growth of manufacturing sector so that the country does not have to depend on other countries for crucial goods and services. India wants to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP from the present to 17% t0 25% of GDP by 2047. The manufacturing sector has higher backward and forward linkages and also improves services.
With all the above sources, India will achieve Viksit Bharat. Some estimates show India’s share in the World GDP will be the highest at 25% by 2045. In achieving higher growth rate for India, states play an important role. It is a healthy sign that states are competing by announcing goals on GDP and GDP per capita.
Many studies have shown that improving ‘state capacity’ and governance is important in raising incomes of people and delivering public services. The debt and fiscal deficits are high in several states. Many state governments are spending on delivering freebies which crowd out important expenditure on infrastructure, health, education etc. There should be a balance between welfare measures and development expenditure.
Crucially, the success of the reforms announced by the central government will depend on effective implementation at the state level through faster clearances, harmonised rules, and better enforcement so that businesses experience a predictable and low-cost regulatory environment on the ground. Similarly decentralization of resources to Panchayats and Municipal Councils is needed.
Viksit Bharat does not mean just achieving developed status by 2047. The government is also focusing inclusive growth, sustainability and climate resilience. For inclusive growth, quality employment, health and education are important.
On climate change, India announced that the country will aim to attain net zero emissions by 2070. There is a need for preparation at State and district level to attain net zero emission target. To conclude, India has progressed on many fronts. The task is to build on the achievements so far and move towards a society and economy that is not only prosperous but also inclusive and pro-nature in the next two decades.
