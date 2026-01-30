ETV Bharat / opinion

India's Past, Present And Future Economic Growth And The Prospects Of Achieving Viksit Bharat

By Prof Mahendra Dev

India had overtaken Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world. It will soon become the third largest economy. In this context, this article looks at India's past, present and future economic growth and the prospects of achieving Viksit Bharat.

A look at the history shows that India's share in world GDP was the highest at 25% in 1700 AD. China’s share was 22%. Countries like US, Japan and Germany had a share of less than 1% to 5%. But India’s share started declining after the industrial revolution in Britain, Europe and other countries. It declined further during the British rule from 12% in 1870 to 4.2% in 1950.

At the time of independence we had socialistic ideas relied more on heavy industry and did not go for labour intensive manufacturing. Similarly, basic education and health were neglected. In the first three and half decades we had 3.5% growth only. By late 1970s, many East and South East Asian countries followed liberalisation policies. But India started reforms only in 1991. India missed two chances on economic development since independence:

(a) Policies in the first three decades with no focus on labour intensive manufacturing and less importance to human development.

(b) Second, India is late by 15 years in liberalizing economy compared to other Asian countries.

In the post-reform period, in the last three decades of post-reform India, India’s average growth rate was 6 to 6.5%. In the last one-decade India moved forward inspite of shocks like covid.

Indian economy presently is in goldilocks zone with higher growth and low inflation. The GDP growth is expected to be around 7.3% to 7.5% in 2025-26. CPI Inflation is projected to be around 2% in the same year. It shows the economy’s resilience even amid persistent global uncertainties and a challenging external environment. Despite trade tensions and geopolitical risks, the global and the US GDP growth could be higher than expected due to fiscal support and significant AI-led investment. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) revised its forecast of world merchandise trade volume from o.9% to 2.4% due to strong trade driven by AI goods and imports frontloading.

There are many domestic tailwinds which can keep the continuation of goldilocks zone in 2026-27 and beyond too. The Union government has steadily improved the quality of its expenditure, with a clear and sustained shift towards higher capital expenditure. States are also increasing spending on capital expenditure. Income tax and GST reforms may continue to raise consumption of the economy. Similarly, the unconditional cash transfers of more than Rs. 2 lakh crores to women across several states may also raise consumption. Reduced interest rates by monetary policy and the regulatory reforms undertaken by the RBI will improve growth in the next fiscal year.

India has weathered the US tariff impact and the trade policies by the country will enhance higher export prospects in 2026. India’s export strategy has been anchored in diversification, enhanced competitiveness, and deeper engagement through free trade agreements. A more diversified export basket across products, markets, and value chains reduces dependence on a few tariff-exposed sectors or destinations. Well-designed FTAs can provide preferential market access, lower effective tariff barriers, and more predictable trading rules, allowing exporters to retain market share even in a protectionist environment. The current account deficit is under control. The net FDI inflows were lower while the gross FDI flows increased in 2024-25 and first half of 2025-26. FDI and FII inflows are expected to be higher in 2026-27 which can also strengthen the rupee exchange rate.

Together, these factors provide credible grounds for optimism, even as policymakers remain vigilant to evolving global and domestic risks. The goldilocks zone may continue for quite some time. GDP growth in FY27 could be between 6.5% to 7% due to higher consumption and investment. Nominal GDP growth would be higher as Inflation is expected to be around 4% to 4.5% in 2026-27.