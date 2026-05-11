India’s Infrastructure Boom And The Silent Labour Crisis
There is a growing shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour in India, writes PV Rao.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
India is amid an infrastructure transformation unseen in decades. Roads, railways, airports, ports, irrigation projects and new urban hubs are rising rapidly, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Amaravati’s capital build-out, the Polavaram irrigation scheme, expanding national highways, port developments and the vertical growth of Hyderabad’s residential and commercial skyline all signal bold progress.
Yet behind this visible growth lies a structural problem that demands urgent attention: a deepening shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour — particularly from local communities.
A Growing Labour Gap:
Despite ambitious projects, the participation of local workers in physically demanding sectors like construction is strikingly low. Instead, the workforce underpinning Andhra Pradesh’s and Telangana’s development is dominated by migrant labour from states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh.
This phenomenon is reflected even in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, where developers and contractors report ongoing delays and rising costs due to the lack of trained workers—masons, electricians and specialist trades—locally available. In Visakhapatnam, industry leaders acknowledge that the construction boom itself is being slowed by a shortage of skilled labour.
Demographics and Migration Patterns:
Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have strong working-age populations, with over 70 % of their populations between ages 15-59, compared to the national average of about 66 %. This should, in theory, provide a robust labour pool.
However, reality paints a different picture. Many local workers — especially young adults — are choosing not to engage in blue-collar work such as construction and agriculture. Some are seeking alternative employment like gig work, retail, or prefer non-physical jobs outside the region.
Others migrate abroad; according to the Ministry of External Affairs data, more than 76,000 workers from Andhra Pradesh alone obtained emigration clearance to work overseas between 2021 and 2025, mainly in Gulf countries. This outward migration reduces the available local workforce even further just as demand for labour increases.
Unemployment and Skill Mismatch:
While western and southern states attract migrant labour, Andhra Pradesh also grapples with unemployment challenges of its own. Official surveys suggest that millions of residents express interest in non-manual or work-from-home jobs, indicating a mismatch between job aspirations and available opportunities in traditional sectors like construction and agriculture.
Local unemployment data also point to persistent joblessness, with districts like Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Kadapa reporting tens of thousands of registered unemployed individuals even as construction projects surge. This combination of unemployment, aspirational shifts, and skill gaps means local workers often neither enter nor remain in physically demanding jobs — even when projects abound.
Wider Economic Impacts:
The reliance on migrant workers is not confined to construction. Farms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana depend on them for sowing, transplantation and harvesting. Hotels, restaurants, security services, warehouses and other businesses employ large numbers of migrants from eastern states. This not only reflects a labour vacuum among locals, but also highlights a growing socio-economic interdependence between states. Contractors and industry bodies have publicly warned that labour shortages are delaying project timelines and driving up wage costs, particularly for skilled trades.
What This Means for India’s Future:
India's labour shortage is not a short-term glitch—it is a structural shift with consequences for growth, equity and regional economies:
- Project Delays and Cost Inflation Labour shortfalls translate directly into delayed timelines and rising wage bills, impacting both public and private sector projects.
- Skill Vacuum and Productivity Gaps Without a large pool of trained local workers, productivity suffers and development loses momentum.
- Migration Pressures and Social Impact Heavy reliance on migrant labour raises issues of housing, welfare, community integration, and labour rights, while local communities miss out on job opportunities.
Charting a Path Forward:
To address this imbalance, India must adopt holistic solutions that integrate labour planning into development strategy:
1. Skill Development Aligned with Demand Training programs must match industry needs and be closely tied to real projects — from highways and smart cities to irrigation and housing.
2. Career Incentives for Local Youth Making construction, farming and allied trades attractive requires improved wages, safety standards, dignity, and clear career pathways.
3. Technology and Mechanisation Investing in modern construction methods, precast technology and mechanisation can reduce over-reliance on manual labour while enhancing productivity.
4. Formalising Migrant Labour Portable social security, worker registration systems, and welfare provisions can stabilise the workforce and help contractors retain skilled labour.
Conclusion:
India’s infrastructure ambitions are bold and essential. But infrastructure is not merely concrete and steel — it is human capital. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the present labour reality reveals an urgent mismatch between demand and supply, aspiration and opportunity, training and jobs.
Unless policymakers, industry and society act now to rethink labour policies, skill development and workforce dignity, India’s growth story risks being undermined by the very shortage it cannot afford. Human capital must be built with as much urgency as national infrastructure.
(The writer is the Director of Pennar Industries)
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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