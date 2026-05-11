ETV Bharat / opinion

India’s Infrastructure Boom And The Silent Labour Crisis

India is amid an infrastructure transformation unseen in decades. Roads, railways, airports, ports, irrigation projects and new urban hubs are rising rapidly, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Amaravati’s capital build-out, the Polavaram irrigation scheme, expanding national highways, port developments and the vertical growth of Hyderabad’s residential and commercial skyline all signal bold progress.

Yet behind this visible growth lies a structural problem that demands urgent attention: a deepening shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour — particularly from local communities.

A Growing Labour Gap:

Despite ambitious projects, the participation of local workers in physically demanding sectors like construction is strikingly low. Instead, the workforce underpinning Andhra Pradesh’s and Telangana’s development is dominated by migrant labour from states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh.

This phenomenon is reflected even in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, where developers and contractors report ongoing delays and rising costs due to the lack of trained workers—masons, electricians and specialist trades—locally available. In Visakhapatnam, industry leaders acknowledge that the construction boom itself is being slowed by a shortage of skilled labour.

Labours carrying potato sacks on their back at Ghum Railway Station, in Darjeeling (ANI)

Demographics and Migration Patterns:

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have strong working-age populations, with over 70 % of their populations between ages 15-59, compared to the national average of about 66 %. This should, in theory, provide a robust labour pool.

However, reality paints a different picture. Many local workers — especially young adults — are choosing not to engage in blue-collar work such as construction and agriculture. Some are seeking alternative employment like gig work, retail, or prefer non-physical jobs outside the region.

Others migrate abroad; according to the Ministry of External Affairs data, more than 76,000 workers from Andhra Pradesh alone obtained emigration clearance to work overseas between 2021 and 2025, mainly in Gulf countries. This outward migration reduces the available local workforce even further just as demand for labour increases.

Unemployment and Skill Mismatch:

While western and southern states attract migrant labour, Andhra Pradesh also grapples with unemployment challenges of its own. Official surveys suggest that millions of residents express interest in non-manual or work-from-home jobs, indicating a mismatch between job aspirations and available opportunities in traditional sectors like construction and agriculture.

Local unemployment data also point to persistent joblessness, with districts like Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Kadapa reporting tens of thousands of registered unemployed individuals even as construction projects surge. This combination of unemployment, aspirational shifts, and skill gaps means local workers often neither enter nor remain in physically demanding jobs — even when projects abound.

Wider Economic Impacts: