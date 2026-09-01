India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
India and China have agreed to pursue an “early and substantial harvest” on boundary delimitation and border management.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
At the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks in Beijing on August 25, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an eight-point outcome. Among its more significant elements was the decision to advance discussions towards an “Early and Substantial Harvest” of boundary delimitation and border management.
The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management are first required to agree on their Terms of Reference.
The wording is important. It does not indicate agreement on a particular boundary alignment or a specific sector. It is, at this stage, a commitment to pursue tangible progress. It does, however, represent a change in approach. Instead of waiting for a comprehensive settlement, India and China could seek areas where limited agreement is politically feasible.
From Managing the LAC to Addressing the Boundary
For decades, India-China border diplomacy largely focused on maintaining peace despite the absence of an agreed boundary. The 2020 crisis exposed the limitations of this model. The Galwan clash and subsequent military mobilisation demonstrated that confidence-building mechanisms could not by themselves prevent confrontation when political trust deteriorated.
The subsequent disengagement and gradual restoration of diplomatic engagement have created a different environment. The latest understanding combines negotiations on the boundary with stronger mechanisms for preventing military incidents. Additional military meeting points and hotline channels in the Eastern and Middle Sectors reinforce this dual approach.
The message is clear. Both countries want to reduce the risk of another confrontation, but neither assumes that political dialogue alone can eliminate that risk.
Why Now?
The timing reflects a wider strategic convergence. China faces sustained competition with the United States and an increasingly complex international environment. India, while strengthening partnerships with the US, Europe, Japan and others, continues to pursue strategic autonomy. Neither Beijing nor New Delhi benefits from allowing the bilateral relationship to remain permanently dominated by military confrontation along the Himalayan frontier. This creates an incentive for stabilisation.
Beijing's likely objective seems to be strategic stabilisation while preserving its fundamental territorial position. It can obtain considerable strategic benefit through disengagement, military communication and diplomatic engagement.
India's calculation is different. New Delhi wants stability, but the experience of 2020 makes it unlikely to equate dialogue with strategic trust. Any meaningful normalisation will therefore require greater predictability on the ground, reciprocity and credible safeguards against another confrontation.
The central uncertainty is consequently not whether both sides want stability. It is whether that stability will create enough political space for either side to accept limited territorial compromise.
Where Could an Early Harvest Occur?
The three sectors of the boundary present different political and strategic conditions. The Western Sector, (Opposite Eastern Ladakh) carries the legacy of the 2020 confrontation and involves highly consequential military positions. The Eastern Sector (Opposite Arunachal Pradesh) remains politically sensitive because of China's extensive territorial claims.
The Middle Sector (Opposite Himachal and Uttarakhand) is comparatively less contentious. This does not mean that it is dispute-free, nor does the current understanding identify it as the location of an early harvest. However, if both governments want to demonstrate that the boundary process can deliver a tangible result without immediately confronting their most sensitive claims, the Middle Sector could offer a relatively manageable testing ground. This remains a possibility, not an established outcome.
What Is Most Likely?
The most likely outcome is incremental progress, not a comprehensive settlement. The two sides may agree on the Terms of Reference and identify manageable areas for negotiation, creating a possibility of limited sectoral progress. However, unresolved territorial claims and the political cost of compromise make a broader settlement unlikely. The real test will be whether talks move from general intent to specific areas and, ultimately, cartographic alignment.
Conclusion
The August understanding creates a credible but still uncertain opening for limited progress on the boundary. The probability of an incremental or sectoral outcome is meaningfully higher than that of a comprehensive settlement, but it is too early to call it a breakthrough.
Its success will ultimately be measured by whether the new mechanisms produce agreement on specific stretches of the boundary rather than merely another round of dialogue. If they do, the “early and substantial harvest” could become a genuine step towards resolving the dispute, if not, it will remain largely diplomatic signalling.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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