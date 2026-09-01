ETV Bharat / opinion

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?

India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 ( IANS )

At the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks in Beijing on August 25, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an eight-point outcome. Among its more significant elements was the decision to advance discussions towards an “Early and Substantial Harvest” of boundary delimitation and border management.

The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management are first required to agree on their Terms of Reference.

India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25 (IANS)

The wording is important. It does not indicate agreement on a particular boundary alignment or a specific sector. It is, at this stage, a commitment to pursue tangible progress. It does, however, represent a change in approach. Instead of waiting for a comprehensive settlement, India and China could seek areas where limited agreement is politically feasible.

From Managing the LAC to Addressing the Boundary

For decades, India-China border diplomacy largely focused on maintaining peace despite the absence of an agreed boundary. The 2020 crisis exposed the limitations of this model. The Galwan clash and subsequent military mobilisation demonstrated that confidence-building mechanisms could not by themselves prevent confrontation when political trust deteriorated.

The subsequent disengagement and gradual restoration of diplomatic engagement have created a different environment. The latest understanding combines negotiations on the boundary with stronger mechanisms for preventing military incidents. Additional military meeting points and hotline channels in the Eastern and Middle Sectors reinforce this dual approach.

The message is clear. Both countries want to reduce the risk of another confrontation, but neither assumes that political dialogue alone can eliminate that risk.

Why Now?

The timing reflects a wider strategic convergence. China faces sustained competition with the United States and an increasingly complex international environment. India, while strengthening partnerships with the US, Europe, Japan and others, continues to pursue strategic autonomy. Neither Beijing nor New Delhi benefits from allowing the bilateral relationship to remain permanently dominated by military confrontation along the Himalayan frontier. This creates an incentive for stabilisation.