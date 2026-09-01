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India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?

India and China have agreed to pursue an “early and substantial harvest” on boundary delimitation and border management.

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (IANS)
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By Brig Rakesh Bhatia

Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST

4 Min Read
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At the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks in Beijing on August 25, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an eight-point outcome. Among its more significant elements was the decision to advance discussions towards an “Early and Substantial Harvest” of boundary delimitation and border management.

The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management are first required to agree on their Terms of Reference.

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25 (IANS)

The wording is important. It does not indicate agreement on a particular boundary alignment or a specific sector. It is, at this stage, a commitment to pursue tangible progress. It does, however, represent a change in approach. Instead of waiting for a comprehensive settlement, India and China could seek areas where limited agreement is politically feasible.

From Managing the LAC to Addressing the Boundary

For decades, India-China border diplomacy largely focused on maintaining peace despite the absence of an agreed boundary. The 2020 crisis exposed the limitations of this model. The Galwan clash and subsequent military mobilisation demonstrated that confidence-building mechanisms could not by themselves prevent confrontation when political trust deteriorated.

The subsequent disengagement and gradual restoration of diplomatic engagement have created a different environment. The latest understanding combines negotiations on the boundary with stronger mechanisms for preventing military incidents. Additional military meeting points and hotline channels in the Eastern and Middle Sectors reinforce this dual approach.

The message is clear. Both countries want to reduce the risk of another confrontation, but neither assumes that political dialogue alone can eliminate that risk.

Why Now?

The timing reflects a wider strategic convergence. China faces sustained competition with the United States and an increasingly complex international environment. India, while strengthening partnerships with the US, Europe, Japan and others, continues to pursue strategic autonomy. Neither Beijing nor New Delhi benefits from allowing the bilateral relationship to remain permanently dominated by military confrontation along the Himalayan frontier. This creates an incentive for stabilisation.

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
National Security Advisor and Special Representative for the India-China Boundary Question Ajit Doval meets Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks on the India-China boundary question in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, August 25 (IANS)

Beijing's likely objective seems to be strategic stabilisation while preserving its fundamental territorial position. It can obtain considerable strategic benefit through disengagement, military communication and diplomatic engagement.

India's calculation is different. New Delhi wants stability, but the experience of 2020 makes it unlikely to equate dialogue with strategic trust. Any meaningful normalisation will therefore require greater predictability on the ground, reciprocity and credible safeguards against another confrontation.

The central uncertainty is consequently not whether both sides want stability. It is whether that stability will create enough political space for either side to accept limited territorial compromise.

Where Could an Early Harvest Occur?

The three sectors of the boundary present different political and strategic conditions. The Western Sector, (Opposite Eastern Ladakh) carries the legacy of the 2020 confrontation and involves highly consequential military positions. The Eastern Sector (Opposite Arunachal Pradesh) remains politically sensitive because of China's extensive territorial claims.

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (IANS)

The Middle Sector (Opposite Himachal and Uttarakhand) is comparatively less contentious. This does not mean that it is dispute-free, nor does the current understanding identify it as the location of an early harvest. However, if both governments want to demonstrate that the boundary process can deliver a tangible result without immediately confronting their most sensitive claims, the Middle Sector could offer a relatively manageable testing ground. This remains a possibility, not an established outcome.

What Is Most Likely?

The most likely outcome is incremental progress, not a comprehensive settlement. The two sides may agree on the Terms of Reference and identify manageable areas for negotiation, creating a possibility of limited sectoral progress. However, unresolved territorial claims and the political cost of compromise make a broader settlement unlikely. The real test will be whether talks move from general intent to specific areas and, ultimately, cartographic alignment.

Conclusion

The August understanding creates a credible but still uncertain opening for limited progress on the boundary. The probability of an incremental or sectoral outcome is meaningfully higher than that of a comprehensive settlement, but it is too early to call it a breakthrough.

India-China Boundary Talks: Is The 'Early & Substantial Harvest' A Real Opening?
National Security Advisor and Special Representative for the India-China Boundary Question Ajit Doval meets Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks on the India-China boundary question in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, August 25 (IANS)

Its success will ultimately be measured by whether the new mechanisms produce agreement on specific stretches of the boundary rather than merely another round of dialogue. If they do, the “early and substantial harvest” could become a genuine step towards resolving the dispute, if not, it will remain largely diplomatic signalling.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)

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  2. India, China Can Help Resolve West Asia Conflict: Hillary Clinton

TAGGED:

INDIA CHINA BOUNDARY DELIMITATION
AJIT DOVAL WANG YI TALKS
INDIA CHINA LAC
INDIA CHINA BORDER MANAGEMENT
INDIA CHINA BORDER TALKS 2026

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