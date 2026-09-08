ETV Bharat / opinion

India-China Boundary: Can Middle Sector Deliver Early Harvest That Eluded Nehru And Zhou?

India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 ( IANS )

In an earlier ETV Bharat article, “India-China Boundary Talks: Is the ‘Early & Substantial Harvest’ a Real Opening?”, it was argued that India and China may be moving beyond merely managing an unsettled Line of Actual Control towards boundary delimitation ( a formal agreement on the exact course of the international boundary on maps).

Delimitation is followed by demarcation, when the agreed boundary is transferred onto the ground through boundary pillars, markers and surveyed points. The Middle Sector, opposite Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, appears a plausible testing ground for such an exercise, although neither side has officially designated it as the chosen sector.

The logic for doing so is apparent. The disputed areas here are relatively small. Much of the boundary follows identifiable Himalayan watersheds and passes. This apparent advantage is not new. In 1960, Zhou Enlai (Premier of the People’s Republic of China) described the dispute in the Middle Sector as “comparatively small.” Nehru similarly maintained that the broad boundary alignment was substantially known.

India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi hold the 25th meeting on the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (IANS)

Both leaders therefore recognised more than six decades ago what many analysts argue even today. The Middle Sector appeared to be the most manageable part of the India-China boundary. Still, no settlement followed.

Why 1960 Failed?

The disagreements in the Middle Sector were of different kinds. At Shipki La (pass linking Kinnaur with Tibet), India and China disagreed over whether the boundary passed through a recognised Himalayan pass or several kilometres farther west. At Nilang-Jadhang (settlements in the upper Jadh Ganga valley), India relied on the watershed principle, the Chinese case drew upon older Tibetan claims of taxation and jurisdiction.

Indian and Chinese records used different names and geographical descriptions at few places. This led to difficulties in identification of the disputed places. As at Barahoti, India relied on records from Garhwal, while China cited historical Tibetan documents. The names were different. The issue was therefore to reach a consensus on which evidence established historical jurisdiction?

The second problem was institutional. The officials who met in Beijing, New Delhi and Rangoon in 1960 were not empowered to negotiate territorial compromises. Their task was to collect evidences by examining historical documents, administrative records and maps. The exercise was to determine whose historical case was stronger, rather than asking a more practical question: which stretches could be agreed immediately and which limited pockets required political negotiation?