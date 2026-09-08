India-China Boundary: Can Middle Sector Deliver Early Harvest That Eluded Nehru And Zhou?
India and China may finally settle the easier Middle Sector border using new technology and better talks, something they could not do in 1960.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
In an earlier ETV Bharat article, “India-China Boundary Talks: Is the ‘Early & Substantial Harvest’ a Real Opening?”, it was argued that India and China may be moving beyond merely managing an unsettled Line of Actual Control towards boundary delimitation ( a formal agreement on the exact course of the international boundary on maps).
Delimitation is followed by demarcation, when the agreed boundary is transferred onto the ground through boundary pillars, markers and surveyed points. The Middle Sector, opposite Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, appears a plausible testing ground for such an exercise, although neither side has officially designated it as the chosen sector.
The logic for doing so is apparent. The disputed areas here are relatively small. Much of the boundary follows identifiable Himalayan watersheds and passes. This apparent advantage is not new. In 1960, Zhou Enlai (Premier of the People’s Republic of China) described the dispute in the Middle Sector as “comparatively small.” Nehru similarly maintained that the broad boundary alignment was substantially known.
Both leaders therefore recognised more than six decades ago what many analysts argue even today. The Middle Sector appeared to be the most manageable part of the India-China boundary. Still, no settlement followed.
Why 1960 Failed?
The disagreements in the Middle Sector were of different kinds. At Shipki La (pass linking Kinnaur with Tibet), India and China disagreed over whether the boundary passed through a recognised Himalayan pass or several kilometres farther west. At Nilang-Jadhang (settlements in the upper Jadh Ganga valley), India relied on the watershed principle, the Chinese case drew upon older Tibetan claims of taxation and jurisdiction.
Indian and Chinese records used different names and geographical descriptions at few places. This led to difficulties in identification of the disputed places. As at Barahoti, India relied on records from Garhwal, while China cited historical Tibetan documents. The names were different. The issue was therefore to reach a consensus on which evidence established historical jurisdiction?
The second problem was institutional. The officials who met in Beijing, New Delhi and Rangoon in 1960 were not empowered to negotiate territorial compromises. Their task was to collect evidences by examining historical documents, administrative records and maps. The exercise was to determine whose historical case was stronger, rather than asking a more practical question: which stretches could be agreed immediately and which limited pockets required political negotiation?
There was a larger political constraint too. The Middle Sector remained tied to the overall boundary dispute. Even a concession involving a small tract could establish a principle of evidence, administration or historical usage that might later be invoked elsewhere. Small areas therefore carried disproportionately large political consequences.
Why 2026 Could Be Different?
The underlying claims have not disappeared now. What has changed is the technology, negotiating mechanism and political environment. Technology provides tools that were unimaginable in 1960. High-resolution satellite imagery, GIS-based mapping, digital elevation models, precise coordinates and modern geodetic surveys can establish ridgelines, watersheds, drainage systems and the precise relationship between historical maps and present-day terrain. Old maps can now be georeferenced against satellite imagery. Historical place names can be matched against coordinates and physical features.
This can help separate three very different problems: a genuine territorial overlap, a cartographic discrepancy and a toponymic misunderstanding. Technology can substantially reduce the number of issues that need political intervention. The negotiating architecture evolved on this occasion is significantly different from the 1960 exercise. The emphasis is on identifying what can actually be delimited and not merely produce competing bodies of historical evidence.
There is also a perceptible change in political language. The 2026 talks stressed keeping the boundary question in an appropriate place within the larger relationship, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and developing a more stable and predictable India-China relationship. The two sides also discussed cross-border cooperation alongside delimitation and border management. This suggests at least some willingness to prevent the boundary dispute from indefinitely dominating the entire relationship.
The wider geopolitical context is also very different from 1960. India and China are now major economies with substantial trade, diplomatic engagement, multilateral interaction and growing regional responsibilities. Their relationship contains both competition and interdependence. Neither side has abandoned its territorial position, but both have stronger incentives to prevent limited boundary disagreements from repeatedly disrupting wider engagement.
An “Early and Substantial Harvest” therefore creates room for sequencing. India and China could first delimit stretches where their positions already broadly coincide. This could produce a largely delimited Middle Sector with only a few clearly defined unresolved pockets, rather than allowing those limited disagreements to block progress across the entire sector.
The sequence could also reflect the nature of the disputes. The clearest alignment disagreement may be tackled first. Areas involving historical jurisdiction could follow. Pockets affected by uncertain place names would require joint geographical reconciliation, while the hardest case, involving competing historical claims of title, could remain for the final stage.
For India, even such a partial outcome would be significant. A formally delimited Middle Sector would reduce ambiguity, improve border management and establish that negotiated settlement of at least part of the India-China boundary is possible. The lesson of 1960 is therefore not that the Middle Sector cannot be settled. It is that settlement becomes difficult when every local disagreement is made hostage to the larger boundary package.
The real test for the Doval-Wang Yi process is:
- Whether both sides are now prepared to separate what can be technically delimited from what still requires political compromise?
- Can the improved technology, a more flexible negotiating mechanism and a changing political relationship finally allow the Middle Sector to deliver the early harvest that eluded Nehru and Zhou?
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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