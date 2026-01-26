ETV Bharat / opinion

India At 77: Endurance, Achievement, And The Tests Ahead

When India adopted its Constitution on 26 January 1950, doubts were raised about its survival. A country emerging from colonial rule with widespread poverty, low literacy, deep social divisions, and the trauma of Partition appeared an unlikely candidate for sustained democracy. Influential political and economic theories of the time argued that democratic governance required prior economic development and social homogeneity—conditions India clearly lacked.

Seventy-seven years later, India stands as a constitutional democracy governing over 1.4 billion people, having conducted 19 general elections with peaceful transfers of power. That outcome alone contradicts the assumptions under which the Indian republic was born.

Why the Republic Was Expected to Fail

The scepticism surrounding India’s future was rooted in comparative experience. Across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, many post-colonial states succumbed to military coups, authoritarian rule, or internal fragmentation within a generation of independence. Diversity was viewed as a liability. Poverty was seen as incompatible with democratic stability.

India chose a different path. It did not postpone democracy. It did not centralise power through military control. It did not suppress plural identities to manufacture unity. The expectation, however, remained that these choices would eventually prove unsustainable.

They did not.

Holding Together a Diverse Civilisation-State

India’s first and most fundamental achievement was political survival. The country inherited extraordinary internal diversity—linguistic, religious, regional, and cultural. Instead of coercive homogenisation, the Indian state adopted accommodation. The linguistic reorganisation of states in the 1950s defused tensions that could have led to civil conflict. Federalism evolved through negotiation rather than force.

Despite facing insurgencies and separatist pressures in different regions over the decades, India did not abandon its constitutional framework. Today, 28 states and 8 union territories function within a single political system. This unity was not imposed; it was negotiated and sustained over time.

Democracy Without Interruption

India’s democratic record is unmatched in scale. The 2024 general election involved more than 1000 million eligible voters. Polling percentage of 65.66 is comparable to established democracies. The Election Commission of India has the distinction of managing the largest electoral exercise in the world with administrative credibility built over decades.

Equally important is the absence of military intervention in politics. Despite wars, insurgencies, and prolonged internal security challenges, civilian supremacy has remained intact. In a global context where many states experienced coups under similar pressures, this restraint preserved democratic legitimacy and institutional continuity.

Economic Correction Rather Than Collapse

At independence, India’s economic position was weak. Growth in the early decades was slow, averaging around 3–3.5 percent annually between 1950 and 1980. Poverty was widespread, and state capacity was limited. Yet the republic demonstrated the ability to correct course without abandoning its political framework. Economic reforms after 1991 marked a shift, not a rupture. Since then, India’s economy has expanded more than eightfold in nominal terms. According to the World Bank, more than 415 million Indians exited multidimensional poverty between 2005–06 and 2019–21, with further reductions recorded up to 2022–23 as deprivations in health, education, and living standards continued to decline.

India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and the third-largest by purchasing power parity (PPP). Digital public infrastructure has expanded rapidly and is recognised for improving inclusion and governance efficiency by enabling large-scale service delivery and transparency across sectors.

Security Without Militarisation

India’s security environment has remained challenging. Cross-border terrorism, unresolved borders, and internal insurgencies imposed sustained pressure on the state. Many countries facing similar threats resorted to prolonged emergency rule or military governance.

India did not. Force was employed when necessary, but it remained subordinate to civilian authority. Political processes continued alongside security operations. This restraint mattered. International economic studies consistently show that repeated coups and emergency regimes impose long-term growth and governance penalties. India avoided that trap.