In Depth | Sentiment Against People Of Jammu And Kashmir Brews In PoK Over Undermining Local Aspirations
The author argues that this resentment has a bearing on militant organisations based out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) which was once a safe haven.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Rawalakot and the areas around it have been continuously in the news for all the wrong reasons. Protests have been going on, and between July 27 and August 1, the situation went out of control, with protesters torching security vehicles and security forces opening fire at several places. There were casualties on both sides, and tensions continued to remain high.
This has been brewing for a long time, particularly after people from this side of Kashmir started dominating the political narrative, which was increasingly aligned with Pakistan’s national narrative and undermined regional aspirations. This became all the more evident when discussions about curtailing the special status of Gilgit-Baltistan, an autonomous region of Pakistan, intensified in 2020.
Discussions within Islamabad’s elites about making these autonomous regions provinces further fuelled the anger.
After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir had immediate fall out on the other side of the border emboldening local political parties in Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of PoK. They began speaking out against Pakistan and its policies. The move to bring these regions further into Pakistan’s national political and constitutional framework gave birth to a new wave of resistance. Discussions within Islamabad’s elites about stripping these regionss of their autonomous status further fuelled the anger. Both regions enjoy a special status, and turning them into provinces would curtail that status and effectively make them part of Pakistan’s mainstream provincial structure.
Since immigrants from Jammu and Kashmir have mostly remained aligned with Pakistan’s political agenda, locals in PoK have gradually reached the realisation that any decision Pakistan wants to make can easily be implemented, given its control over the region and its ability to dilute regional powers through multiple mechanisms.
One such mechanism is the 12 reserved seats for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir in the Legislative Assembly of PoK, six each for the two regions (Jammu and Kashmir). These 12 seats remain decisive in almost every election. Of the 53 seats in the Assembly, 45 are directly elected, while the remaining seats are reserved.
Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir have been residing in other parts of Pakistan and have exercised political influence through these reserved seats, often representing Pakistan’s national parties in the PoK Assembly. This time too, the polls, which are currently underway, have largely favoured the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N, with the final phase scheduled for August 10. Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been trailing, with fewer seats.
Local groups such as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been banned, had boycotted the polls. Formed in 2023, the JAAC has emerged as a strong advocate of local aspirations and has campaigned on developmental and civic issues. One of its major demands is the abolition of the reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees.
PoK has also been a hotbed of militant activities, with groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen maintaining bases in the region. After three decades of providing shelter to militant groups that have operated as non-state actors, the region appears to have reached a saturation point. Much of PoK remained a safe haven for these groups and initially enjoyed considerable local support. Elections in the region had also largely remained peaceful.
The second phase of the elections was held in Muzaffarabad, where the 12 reserved seats were contested. Of the 1,483 polling stations in the entire Muzaffarabad area, only 209 were declared normal, while the rest were classified as either hypersensitive or sensitive by the Election Commission.
This is a stark reminder of how constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir would be classified according to their risk levels, particularly in the 10 districts of Kashmir, where a large number of areas would likely fall into either the hypersensitive or sensitive categories. The last elections in Jammu and Kashmir remained largely peaceful, with most polling stations experiencing a normal atmosphere. It looks that the shift from peace to violence has now moved to POK, where people are increasingly turning against Pakistan, much like the situation that once prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Muzaffarabad in PoK, which used to be a major destination for people from Kashmir who crossed over for short-term stays or settled there permanently, would traditionally offer a warm welcome to such migrants from across the Line of Control.
Those who crossed over to the other side largely settled in different parts of Pakistan and developed political proximity with national political parties. These 12 seats have historically remained decisive in the PoK Assembly, and the region has consequently been governed by Pakistan-based political parties.
There had never been widespread resentment against Kashmiris as such, given that people across Pakistan and successive governments in Islamabad supported Kashmir’s secessionist movement.
For people in PoK, going against migrants of Jammu and Kashmir would amount to betrayal, as Pakistan’s national parties have historically accumulated votes in the name of Kashmir, often referring to Kashmir as their ‘jugular vein.’
There is also growing resentment among locals over the political role of refugees from Jammu and Kashmir in the PoK Assembly. Locals believe that the 12 members who enter the Assembly through the reserved-seat system do not represent the aspirations of the people of PoK. Instead, they are seen as representing Pakistan’s political viewpoint in the ecologically and politically fragile region.
This resentment could pose a significant impact on militant groups and commanders residing in various parts of PoK, who have largely felt secure in the region. The growing anger and resentment could further deepen the divide and potentially lead to infighting. Most of the commanders and their cadres are on the wanted lists of Indian security agencies and have no where to go, except for having local support which they have been enjoying since the inception of militancy.
For these groups and their commanders, survival is akin to a fight in a pond where the amount of water represents the extent of local support. As that support begins to diminish, their ability to survive and operate could come under increasing pressure.
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