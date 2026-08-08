ETV Bharat / opinion

In Depth | Sentiment Against People Of Jammu And Kashmir Brews In PoK Over Undermining Local Aspirations

Supporters of an outlawed alliance of activist groups "Joint Awami Action Committee" (JAAC) block a road and set on fire woods after clashes with police during protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK), Friday, July 31, 2026 ( AP/Ishfaq Hussain )

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Rawalakot and the areas around it have been continuously in the news for all the wrong reasons. Protests have been going on, and between July 27 and August 1, the situation went out of control, with protesters torching security vehicles and security forces opening fire at several places. There were casualties on both sides, and tensions continued to remain high.

This has been brewing for a long time, particularly after people from this side of Kashmir started dominating the political narrative, which was increasingly aligned with Pakistan’s national narrative and undermined regional aspirations. This became all the more evident when discussions about curtailing the special status of Gilgit-Baltistan, an autonomous region of Pakistan, intensified in 2020.

Discussions within Islamabad’s elites about making these autonomous regions provinces further fuelled the anger.

Concrete pieces block a road set up by supporters of the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) during a protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) , Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 (AP/M.D. Mughal)

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir had immediate fall out on the other side of the border emboldening local political parties in Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of PoK. They began speaking out against Pakistan and its policies. The move to bring these regions further into Pakistan’s national political and constitutional framework gave birth to a new wave of resistance. Discussions within Islamabad’s elites about stripping these regionss of their autonomous status further fuelled the anger. Both regions enjoy a special status, and turning them into provinces would curtail that status and effectively make them part of Pakistan’s mainstream provincial structure.

Since immigrants from Jammu and Kashmir have mostly remained aligned with Pakistan’s political agenda, locals in PoK have gradually reached the realisation that any decision Pakistan wants to make can easily be implemented, given its control over the region and its ability to dilute regional powers through multiple mechanisms.

One such mechanism is the 12 reserved seats for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir in the Legislative Assembly of PoK, six each for the two regions (Jammu and Kashmir). These 12 seats remain decisive in almost every election. Of the 53 seats in the Assembly, 45 are directly elected, while the remaining seats are reserved.

Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir have been residing in other parts of Pakistan and have exercised political influence through these reserved seats, often representing Pakistan’s national parties in the PoK Assembly. This time too, the polls, which are currently underway, have largely favoured the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N, with the final phase scheduled for August 10. Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been trailing, with fewer seats.