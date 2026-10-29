ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | To Survive And Thrive, Iran Uses The Houthis To Keep Saudis At Bay

FILE - Houthi supporters hold a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, July 17, 2026, against the Saudi-led coalition. ( AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman )

By Bilal Bhat 5 Min Read

Iran-backed Houthi militants of Yemen seem to have no plans to stop attacking airports, oil refineries and military installations, including the air bases in the south of Saudi Arabia. The Houthis, primarily part of the axis of resistance, derive their cadres from Zaydi shiiates of Yemen, remain the only group left to showcase their backing for Iran after Hamas and Hezbollah were rendered weak by Israeli onslaught.

The story of the Houthis fighting Saudi-led sunni forces in Yemen is decades old. Yemeni Zaydis ruled the country for centuries before being overthrown by Saudi-backed forces in the 1960’s. After facing defeat, Zaydis remained a broken community with no hope of returning to power until the Iranian revolution succeeded. The Zaydis were emboldened only after the Iranian revolution began flourishing and thriving on the popular sentiment that it enjoyed in and after 1979. Zaydi Shiites in Yemen started looking forward to having an alliance with Islamic Iran, as radicalisation among the youth had started not only in Shiites but across the Muslim world after the Ayatollah-led movement overthrew the Shah Reza Pahalavi’s rule.

Yemen has always been a bridge for Iran to act against Saudi Arabia, be it to take control by bringing proxies into the picture or to bring about regime change. For Iran and its allies in the region, it is assumed that the monarchies in the Middle East are proxies of the West, especially Saudi Arabia. The country holds a huge religious significance, as the highest place of worship for Muslims of the whole world, Kaaba (Grand Mosque) is situated in Mecca. Muslims across the world face the Grand Mosque while offering prayers five times a day. FILE - A view of the Kaaba, at the Grand Mosque, Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images) Among the Shiites, there is a strong belief that the messiah (Imam Mahdi) will re-emerge to show Muslims the right path and will address them from the grand mosque in Mecca. The success of the Iranian revolution in 1979 reinforced that belief. Zaydi in Yemen also got hope after the Ayatollah Khomeini led movement overthrew Shah’s rule in Iran. For a decade, they consolidated their bases silently against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Iran also started investing heavily in them and equipped them with weapons and training. Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, a Zaydi cleric founded the military group and was named after him, the Houthis, formally started a resistance movement in 1990’s. Hezbollah also helped them strategise against the Saudi backed government. Ayatollah Seyed Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini (ETV Bharat via khamenei.ir) The Grand Mosque Siege in Mecca It all started taking shape after the 1979 Iranian revolution. The script for a bigger battle and a split between nations was being written the same year, and some of the history’s disasters were to be witnessed, some very soon and some eventually ripening into a bigger movement. The first major disaster happened in November 1979, and it was the first day of Muharram, which holds special significance for Shiites. In the first month of Muslim calendar year, armed militants stormed the Grand Mosque of Mecca, having smuggled arms in coffins, and took over the premises for two weeks. Initially, it was reported that Iran was behind the attack. After Ayatollah Khomeini blamed the US and Israel for the attack, leading to an attack on the US embassy in Pakistan, where two Americans were killed, the Saudi government without losing time denied any foreign hand in the Grand mosque attack. FILE - Umrah pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo)