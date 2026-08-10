ETV Bharat / opinion

How Feasible Are The New Solutions For Climate Change?

As climate change intensifies extreme weather and alters rainfall patterns, scientists are exploring solutions that go beyond reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, from removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere to temporarily modifying the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth. While India is rapidly expanding renewable energy and has already achieved a 51.5% share of renewable energy in electricity generation, emerging technologies such as Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) and solar geoengineering remain expensive, energy-intensive and uncertain. Their possible effects on global weather systems, including the Indian monsoon, make it essential to assess their suitability for India before they are considered as viable climate solutions.

Climate change has become a serious threat to the world, with rising global temperatures contributing to extreme events such as heavy rainfall, droughts and floods. Although India's overall rainfall trend has not increased significantly over the past 100 years, rainfall patterns are changing. Heavy rainfall events and dry spells are becoming more frequent during the monsoon season, increasing the risk of floods and droughts respectively.

Global research has found that rainfall extremes increase with rising temperatures and that climate change can affect global air circulation. Global climate models indicate that increasing greenhouse-gas concentrations could increase rainfall over the Northern Hemisphere, while anthropogenic aerosols could reduce rainfall. The models also project an increase in rainfall extremes over the Indian region during the southwest monsoon in the future.

FILE - Solar panels cover the parking lot of Garden City Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, July 16, 2026. (AP)

At the same time, natural climate variability such as El Nino can have a major influence on Indian rainfall. The El Nino years of 2002, 2004 and 2015, for instance, witnessed droughts across major portions of India.

Against this backdrop, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, remains central to tackling climate change. One of the major transformations underway in India is the shift towards renewable energy. The government has introduced schemes such as the National Solar Mission and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to promote solar energy.

In July 2025, India recorded its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation, meeting 51.5% of the country's total electricity demand of 203 GW through renewable sources.

But researchers are also examining technologies that could remove carbon dioxide already present in the atmosphere. One such approach is Carbon Dioxide Removal, or CDR. Direct Air Capture, a CDR method, removes carbon dioxide from ambient air through chemical reactions and stores it underground or uses it in long-lived products such as concrete.

The technology, however, remains costly and requires significant energy inputs. Another approach, carbon mineralization, involves minerals reacting with atmospheric carbon dioxide and converting the gaseous CO2 into a solid form that can then be separated from the atmosphere. This method too requires further work to become more cost-effective. Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage and Marine Carbon Removal Approaches are among the other CDR methods being examined.