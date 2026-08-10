How Feasible Are The New Solutions For Climate Change?
It is essential to assess the suitability of emerging technologies on weather systems before considering them as viable climate solutions, writes Lakshmi Kumar T V
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
As climate change intensifies extreme weather and alters rainfall patterns, scientists are exploring solutions that go beyond reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, from removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere to temporarily modifying the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth. While India is rapidly expanding renewable energy and has already achieved a 51.5% share of renewable energy in electricity generation, emerging technologies such as Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) and solar geoengineering remain expensive, energy-intensive and uncertain. Their possible effects on global weather systems, including the Indian monsoon, make it essential to assess their suitability for India before they are considered as viable climate solutions.
Climate change has become a serious threat to the world, with rising global temperatures contributing to extreme events such as heavy rainfall, droughts and floods. Although India's overall rainfall trend has not increased significantly over the past 100 years, rainfall patterns are changing. Heavy rainfall events and dry spells are becoming more frequent during the monsoon season, increasing the risk of floods and droughts respectively.
Global research has found that rainfall extremes increase with rising temperatures and that climate change can affect global air circulation. Global climate models indicate that increasing greenhouse-gas concentrations could increase rainfall over the Northern Hemisphere, while anthropogenic aerosols could reduce rainfall. The models also project an increase in rainfall extremes over the Indian region during the southwest monsoon in the future.
At the same time, natural climate variability such as El Nino can have a major influence on Indian rainfall. The El Nino years of 2002, 2004 and 2015, for instance, witnessed droughts across major portions of India.
Against this backdrop, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, remains central to tackling climate change. One of the major transformations underway in India is the shift towards renewable energy. The government has introduced schemes such as the National Solar Mission and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to promote solar energy.
In July 2025, India recorded its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation, meeting 51.5% of the country's total electricity demand of 203 GW through renewable sources.
But researchers are also examining technologies that could remove carbon dioxide already present in the atmosphere. One such approach is Carbon Dioxide Removal, or CDR. Direct Air Capture, a CDR method, removes carbon dioxide from ambient air through chemical reactions and stores it underground or uses it in long-lived products such as concrete.
The technology, however, remains costly and requires significant energy inputs. Another approach, carbon mineralization, involves minerals reacting with atmospheric carbon dioxide and converting the gaseous CO2 into a solid form that can then be separated from the atmosphere. This method too requires further work to become more cost-effective. Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage and Marine Carbon Removal Approaches are among the other CDR methods being examined.
Scientists are also studying a fundamentally different approach: solar radiation modification, or solar geoengineering. Unlike CDR, which seeks to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, solar geoengineering focuses on modifying solar radiation to provide temporary relief from rapidly rising temperatures.
The idea draws partly from the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo. Ash released during the eruption reached the stratosphere at heights of about 16 to 25 kilometres above the Earth's surface. The particles reflected incoming solar radiation, altering the amount of solar radiation reaching the ground and contributing to lower surface temperatures.
One proposed solar geoengineering method, stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, seeks to replicate this effect by introducing sulphur particles into the stratosphere using jets or flights. The particles would spread through the atmosphere and reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface.
However, significant uncertainties remain. Ongoing studies are examining whether such interventions could alter global weather patterns, including monsoon circulation. For India, this raises a fundamental question: whether such techniques could actually be useful without creating undesirable consequences for the country's climate.
Other solar geoengineering approaches are also being studied. Marine cloud brightening would increase the brightness of marine clouds by introducing more cloud condensation nuclei into the lower atmosphere. This would increase cloud reflectivity and alter the amount of solar radiation reaching the ground. But relatively little research has been conducted on the approach, particularly regarding its cost and technological challenges.
Cirrus cloud thinning takes a different route. The technique seeks to allow more radiation emitted by the Earth to escape into space, thereby reducing surface temperatures. It involves seeding ice-nucleating particles at upper levels of the troposphere, around six kilometres above the surface. These particles could promote the formation of larger but fewer ice crystals, resulting in thinner cirrus clouds.
The emerging technologies therefore present very different possibilities and challenges. CDR methods directly target atmospheric carbon dioxide but face problems of cost and energy requirements, while solar geoengineering could potentially provide temporary temperature relief but carries uncertainties over its effects on global weather patterns.
With discussions about these experiments continuing at international scientific platforms, understanding their potential implications is increasingly important for Indian policymakers. Researchers in India have begun studying how such interventions could affect Indian climate scenarios. The findings from this research will be crucial in determining whether these technologies can be considered suitable for the Indian region.
The writer, Lakshmi Kumar T V, is an Associate Professor (Atmospheric Science) at the School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India.
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