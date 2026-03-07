Here Is How US-Israel War On Iran Impacts Agrarian Production In India And Beyond
From seeds to fertilisers and carrying harvests back to consumers, all are dependent on oil, the flow of which has been impacted by the war.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
As the world tilts closer to mayhem after the US-Israel-led strikes on Iran, India is slowly feeling the chaos. While geopolitically India is finding herself in a quagmire, once again its our farmers that may have to bear the brunt of turmoil in the Middle East. So what is the connection? Hint, plummeting food exports - Basmati to tea, fertilisers imports and of course crude oil.
Oil Situation
First, let us examine the situation in the region. Iran has been pre-emptively attacked, which has led to thousands of bombs landing across Iran. In the counter-strike, Iran has pounded Israel and other US bases in the Arabian Peninsula, including coastal states like Bahrain, the UAE, etc. There are also reports of Saudi refineries being hit by drones, and the general oil refining infrastructure in the region is either closed or has taken a major hit. Missile and drone strikes haven’t stopped yet. Effectively, keeping the crude oil production in the region stagnated.
The second aspect is the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow stretch of seaway in the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world's oil and other supplies transit. So imagine all the oil coming from Iraq, Iran, and other states alongside the ships coming in from the Suez Canal.
On top of this, the Persian Gulf is saturated with tankers and container ships that are refusing to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The area is now heavily militarised, with the US, Iranian and Chinese navies also moving into the region. Rebel groups in Yemen have also pledged support for the Iranian call for a blockade.
Crude oil is a critical part of agrarian production globally, including India, as a majority of agricultural machineries from tractors to trucks, all work on fossil fuels such as diesel. With oil production having hit its limit, the supply is further restricted, whereas the demand is ever-increasing. Countries are tanking up on oil for defensive purposes as oil prices could well go beyond the $110-120/ barrel mark. As a consequence, input costs for agriculture would drastically increase. From seeds to fertilisers and carrying harvests back to consumers, all are dependent on oil. Rising oil prices will impact all links of the supply chain, hence increasing food prices all over.
Further, the natural gas economy is rocked by the recent announcement of the European Union to cut Russian gas in six months, in response Putin has declared that he will be stopping Russian gas to the EU immediately and “look for better markets”. This statement has led to natural gas prices doubling in a couple of days. On one side, we have low production or stagnating production of gas in the Middle East region, and due to tensions between the EU and Russia, gas prices are skyrocketing even further. All this is bad for the fertiliser business, as the global capacities have been highly diminished in the past week, and it would take months, if not years, to return to low-cost production of natural gas or nitrogen fertilisers.
Fertiliser Supply Disruptions
Now it's not only the oil blockade, but major fertiliser production plants in the region have shut down production, especially at a time when farmers in the Northern countries are getting ready to sow their crops. For example, the world's largest single-site urea plant in Qatar, run by Qatar Energy, has halted production due to a short supply of natural gas. Many of the natural gas or LNG plants have also been hit in the region, leading to the complete disruption of the oil and gas economy. Natural gas is the key ingredient and accounts for about 60% and 80% of the production cost of nitrogen fertiliser.
Also supply of other critical minerals like sulphur has been cut in many parts of the Middle East. This will impact roughly 45% of the global sulphur trade. Globally, phosphate production could also be hit.
Apart from the production, the global shipping lanes have been affected, and many ships are unable to offload their cargoes. The insurance premiums on ships have also gone up, hence there are fewer available ships for transporting fertilisers back and forth.
It is interesting to note that India depends on the region for 40% of its urea supply. But India is not alone globally; farmers are dependent on the region for nitrogen fertilisers like urea. Countries from Egypt to Brazil are all experiencing an over 25% spike in the urea prices already, triggering hoarding and fertiliser speculation. Global fertiliser supplies were already impacted negatively with the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and now the attack on Iran and adjacent regions is aggressively pushing rates upwards.
Although India has more urea stock than last year, that doesn’t guarantee food security, and even if alternative means of the fertilisers are available in the global markets. India has been battling serious fertilisers shortages last year, which led to various farmers' protests across the country and dampened production in the country.
Food Supply Chain
Food prices across the world have already started to rise, firstly because of the war situation and then secondly due to the panic and uncertainty of fertilisers supply. If the fertilisers don’t arrive on time, it could trigger massive losses in sowing and cause a major disruption in industrial agriculture. Most farms around the world now depend on industrial agri-chemicals like urea, DAP, etc., and their soils and seeds are dependent on these chemicals for growing. Without them, the harvests would fail or have low production.
The final straw is, of course, “the middlemen” and speculators who will take advantage of war situations and frozen food shipments. Currently, a huge portion of food exports from basmati rice to tea, fruits and vegetables, which are bound for the Arabian peninsula or Iran, are stuck at ports. Speculators like the polymarketers and futures commodities hedge funds are no doubt going to milk the situation to maximise profits globally. Hence, whether in India or across the world, we can potentially see a major shortage of fertilisers, hyperinflation of crude prices and food prices.
