Here Is How US-Israel War On Iran Impacts Agrarian Production In India And Beyond

As the world tilts closer to mayhem after the US-Israel-led strikes on Iran, India is slowly feeling the chaos. While geopolitically India is finding herself in a quagmire, once again its our farmers that may have to bear the brunt of turmoil in the Middle East. So what is the connection? Hint, plummeting food exports - Basmati to tea, fertilisers imports and of course crude oil.

Oil Situation

First, let us examine the situation in the region. Iran has been pre-emptively attacked, which has led to thousands of bombs landing across Iran. In the counter-strike, Iran has pounded Israel and other US bases in the Arabian Peninsula, including coastal states like Bahrain, the UAE, etc. There are also reports of Saudi refineries being hit by drones, and the general oil refining infrastructure in the region is either closed or has taken a major hit. Missile and drone strikes haven’t stopped yet. Effectively, keeping the crude oil production in the region stagnated.

The second aspect is the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow stretch of seaway in the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world's oil and other supplies transit. So imagine all the oil coming from Iraq, Iran, and other states alongside the ships coming in from the Suez Canal.

On top of this, the Persian Gulf is saturated with tankers and container ships that are refusing to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The area is now heavily militarised, with the US, Iranian and Chinese navies also moving into the region. Rebel groups in Yemen have also pledged support for the Iranian call for a blockade.

Crude oil is a critical part of agrarian production globally, including India, as a majority of agricultural machineries from tractors to trucks, all work on fossil fuels such as diesel. With oil production having hit its limit, the supply is further restricted, whereas the demand is ever-increasing. Countries are tanking up on oil for defensive purposes as oil prices could well go beyond the $110-120/ barrel mark. As a consequence, input costs for agriculture would drastically increase. From seeds to fertilisers and carrying harvests back to consumers, all are dependent on oil. Rising oil prices will impact all links of the supply chain, hence increasing food prices all over.

A tanker sits alongside train tracks in Portland, Oregon. (AP)

Further, the natural gas economy is rocked by the recent announcement of the European Union to cut Russian gas in six months, in response Putin has declared that he will be stopping Russian gas to the EU immediately and “look for better markets”. This statement has led to natural gas prices doubling in a couple of days. On one side, we have low production or stagnating production of gas in the Middle East region, and due to tensions between the EU and Russia, gas prices are skyrocketing even further. All this is bad for the fertiliser business, as the global capacities have been highly diminished in the past week, and it would take months, if not years, to return to low-cost production of natural gas or nitrogen fertilisers.

Fertiliser Supply Disruptions