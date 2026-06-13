ETV Bharat / opinion

Guns In The Gulf: The Urgent Need To Protect Indians Caught In The Crossfire

This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (2R) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City. ( AFP )

The recent death of an Indian national in an attack on Kuwait Airport, coupled with ongoing attacks on US bases and industrial facilities in Gulf nations, as well as the loss of life of Indians on ships traversing the Hormuz Strait, raises profound concerns regarding the safety of Indians in the Gulf region.

During the ongoing conflict, there have been instances where Indians have been impacted, albeit not necessarily targeted. These impacts can manifest in various ways, including job losses within specific categories and business losses. While some Gulf countries have taken proactive measures to safeguard the interests of the immigrant population, the situation remains precarious.

The Gulf region has been attracting Indian immigrants for several decades, initially for blue-collar jobs and later for professionals and entrepreneurs. Indians constitute the largest group among the immigrant workers in this energy-rich, prosperous, and sparsely populated region. Approximately one crore Indians are currently employed or residing in the Gulf region, primarily in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). (ANI)

While there were substantial numbers of Indians in Iraq before the Gulf War, the largest concentration of Indians is currently in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. The Gulf region holds a significant place in India's foreign policy due to the presence of approximately one-third of India's total Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population of about 3 crore worldwide.

Additionally, the region’s geographic proximity, as a principal energy resource, historical relations, and thriving business relations contribute to its importance. Bilateral trade between India and the Gulf region is approximately $180 billion, with the UAE leading the board with about $100 billion. The NRIs in the Gulf region richly contribute ($50 billion), about 40% of total remittances received in India.

In the early years, Keralites dominated the Indian immigrant population in the Gulf, and they may still be the largest group. However, over time, individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and even northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and others have also migrated to the region in substantial numbers. Furthermore, there is a significant number of students studying at universities, particularly campuses (BITS, Manipal, etc.) established by Indian or European universities or institutions of higher learning.

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP)

Traditionally, the Gulf region has been regarded as a stable, rewarding, safe, and secure destination for work, business, and investments. The region has also recognised the global developments and the increasing significance of the region due to its oil and gas reserves and substantial sovereign wealth funds.

Additionally, the oil and gas industry has prompted the countries to attract tourism, re-exports, and establish themselves as aviation hubs by developing logistics and infrastructure and inviting multinational companies to establish branches, offering tax exemptions and other incentives. Undoubtedly, the United Arab Emirates leads in harnessing the potential in sectors beyond oil and gas through its visionary leadership. By encouraging leading global companies, banks, and financial institutions operating in various free zones in Dubai, the country has demonstrated its foresight.

The UAE has judiciously integrated Islamic Sharia principles with liberal tourism to attract Westerners not only for tourism but also for residence and employment by opening their offices. Notably, the majority of Gulf Sovereign Fund managers are from Western countries, particularly the United States, leading to a significant flow of investments to European countries and the United States, further strengthening economic ties.

The ongoing war in the region has exposed the vulnerability of the region as never before. Despite the continued decades old conflict involving Israel, Palestine and Lebanon, or the war in Iraq , the Gulf region never experienced any kind of disturbance or crisis that impacted immigrant population. The Arab Spring, which erupted in early 2010, also was put down by iron fist without much damage and was limited to couple of Gulf countries for very short time.