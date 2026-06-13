Guns In The Gulf: The Urgent Need To Protect Indians Caught In The Crossfire
The Gulf region has been attracting Indians for several decades but an unstable Iran poses significant concern, writes former Ambassador T.V. Nagendra Prasad.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
The recent death of an Indian national in an attack on Kuwait Airport, coupled with ongoing attacks on US bases and industrial facilities in Gulf nations, as well as the loss of life of Indians on ships traversing the Hormuz Strait, raises profound concerns regarding the safety of Indians in the Gulf region.
During the ongoing conflict, there have been instances where Indians have been impacted, albeit not necessarily targeted. These impacts can manifest in various ways, including job losses within specific categories and business losses. While some Gulf countries have taken proactive measures to safeguard the interests of the immigrant population, the situation remains precarious.
The Gulf region has been attracting Indian immigrants for several decades, initially for blue-collar jobs and later for professionals and entrepreneurs. Indians constitute the largest group among the immigrant workers in this energy-rich, prosperous, and sparsely populated region. Approximately one crore Indians are currently employed or residing in the Gulf region, primarily in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.
While there were substantial numbers of Indians in Iraq before the Gulf War, the largest concentration of Indians is currently in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. The Gulf region holds a significant place in India's foreign policy due to the presence of approximately one-third of India's total Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population of about 3 crore worldwide.
Additionally, the region’s geographic proximity, as a principal energy resource, historical relations, and thriving business relations contribute to its importance. Bilateral trade between India and the Gulf region is approximately $180 billion, with the UAE leading the board with about $100 billion. The NRIs in the Gulf region richly contribute ($50 billion), about 40% of total remittances received in India.
In the early years, Keralites dominated the Indian immigrant population in the Gulf, and they may still be the largest group. However, over time, individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and even northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and others have also migrated to the region in substantial numbers. Furthermore, there is a significant number of students studying at universities, particularly campuses (BITS, Manipal, etc.) established by Indian or European universities or institutions of higher learning.
Traditionally, the Gulf region has been regarded as a stable, rewarding, safe, and secure destination for work, business, and investments. The region has also recognised the global developments and the increasing significance of the region due to its oil and gas reserves and substantial sovereign wealth funds.
Additionally, the oil and gas industry has prompted the countries to attract tourism, re-exports, and establish themselves as aviation hubs by developing logistics and infrastructure and inviting multinational companies to establish branches, offering tax exemptions and other incentives. Undoubtedly, the United Arab Emirates leads in harnessing the potential in sectors beyond oil and gas through its visionary leadership. By encouraging leading global companies, banks, and financial institutions operating in various free zones in Dubai, the country has demonstrated its foresight.
The UAE has judiciously integrated Islamic Sharia principles with liberal tourism to attract Westerners not only for tourism but also for residence and employment by opening their offices. Notably, the majority of Gulf Sovereign Fund managers are from Western countries, particularly the United States, leading to a significant flow of investments to European countries and the United States, further strengthening economic ties.
The ongoing war in the region has exposed the vulnerability of the region as never before. Despite the continued decades old conflict involving Israel, Palestine and Lebanon, or the war in Iraq , the Gulf region never experienced any kind of disturbance or crisis that impacted immigrant population. The Arab Spring, which erupted in early 2010, also was put down by iron fist without much damage and was limited to couple of Gulf countries for very short time.
The strict implementation of law and maintenance of order in these countries make people feel safe and all the credit must be given to the leadership for the continued peace, progress and prosperity in the region. Despite the absence of democracy, the United States and Europe have consistently strengthened and expanded their relations with the Gulf kingdoms.
The Gulf countries also ensured the safety and security of their borders by allowing the United States to establish bases in these nations, which the United States leveraged to its advantage for its own geopolitical strategy. The United States and Europe also attracted substantial investments in their countries from the region, particularly from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.
The strategy was working well for the Gulf nations, and there was no reason to be threatened by their regional traditional enemies, such as Iran and Israel. However, the United States-Israel-Iran war has made them realize how vulnerable they were even with United States bases in their backyard.
The Gulf region has consistently demonstrated a preference and respect for Indian workers. A Foreign Minister of one of the Gulf countries requested, (I was then heading the Gulf division at the Ministry of External Affairs), to include a visit to Mangalore in during his official visit to India. He expressed a desire to visit the home of his nanny, who had cared for him during his childhood, and made a point to visit her place out of immense admiration and affection.
In another instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we received requests to repatriate over 500 Indian healthcare personnel who were on leave in India. They urgently needed their services to combat the spreading COVID-19 in their respective countries. To facilitate their return, they dispatched special aircrafts and arranged specialized logistics, including quarantine measures. This demonstrates the respect that Indian professionals command in the region.
In most countries, Indians outnumber locals, but they were never perceived as a threat due to their reputation for being law-abiding and dedicated to their work. Once, the King of one of the Gulf nations, during a meeting with our Minister, remarked that if there were any people in the state of Kerala who were making jokes about his country having so many of them succeeding in various sectors. One of the Kings fondly remembered his teacher from India, particularly in mathematics. Such are the sentiments expressed and tributes paid by ruling families towards Indians in the Gulf.
Numerous Indian individuals residing in the Gulf region have made India proud through their unwavering dedication and hard work. Notable figures such as Yusuff Ali of the LuLu Group have successfully expanded their business empire throughout the Gulf region, significantly contributing to strong and growing India-Gulf trade relations by sourcing materials and products from India.
Furthermore, several individual Indian entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies are actively participating in the growth of various sectors within the Gulf. The recent signing of a Free Trade Agreement with the United Arab Emirates and India-GCC FTA under negotiations, undoubtedly align with the objective of enhancing bilateral trade relations between India and the Gulf.
In contrast to the positive aspects of the thriving Indian migrant population in the Gulf, there are concerning issues that warrant attention. Reports have emerged regarding the poor treatment of workers, the restriction on their freedom to return to India, substandard living and working conditions, and the harsh punishments faced by Indian detainees in prisons.
Furthermore, the Kafala system, which mandates the approval of the primary employer for the deportation of a worker, presents a complex legal challenge. This system has necessitated the establishment of temporary centers by Indian Missions to accommodate women workers who have left their employers for various reasons and are unable to be deported.
Several Indian movies, such as “Goat,” have been produced, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents to depict the allure of the Gulf and the difficulties encountered by Indian immigrants in reaching their desired destinations and employment.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world faced unprecedented challenges, most Gulf countries expressed their desire to repatriate Indian nationals in specific professions and those serving sentences in prisons. This request posed a significant challenge to the Indian government.
Despite the ongoing war, the Gulf region has demonstrated resilience and has supported the immigrant community working or residing in their respective countries. However, the question arises as to how long the Gulf region can endure these tensions and sustain growth and prosperity, given that critical economic sectors are being adversely affected.
Increased disturbances or an unstable Iran will pose a significant concern for the Gulf region in the long run. Consequently, India should be prepared to provide employment opportunities to returning Indians in the event of a large-scale exodus. Most states in the South have established separate departments or mechanisms to safeguard the interests of workers from their respective states in the Gulf region.
The Ministry of External Affairs and its Missions are at the forefront in safe guarding interests of NRI community in general and particularly in Gulf due to specific nature of challenges faced by them in coordination with the local governments and respective state governments. It is imperative to assess the situation in the countries in light of the evolving circumstances and take necessary measures to protect their interests.
(DISCLAIMER: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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