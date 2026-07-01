ETV Bharat / opinion

Ground Report | Wounds Have Healed, Trauma Remains: Meeting Families And Survivors Of Air India Flight 171 Crash

Fourwheelers and other vehicles gutted in the blaze that ensued after the Air India flight 171 crashed into a hostel building of BJ Medical College, on June 12, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

On a sweltering Friday morning in Ahmedabad, Krishnaben calls out to her son as a pack of dogs encircles her, eagerly waiting for their first meal of the day.

Her son, Nirav Mohanbhai, rushes in, feeding and affectionately playing with the dogs, who respond with equal joy. Their bond has grown even stronger since Air India Flight 171 crashed into the hostel buildings of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad last year.

These dogs had long been cared for by local animal lovers living in the area that now remains deserted with tall, empty buildings standing in rows, as witnesses of the horrific tragedy that took place on June 12, 2025.

Krishnaben, in her late 50s, suffered burn injuries as the plane, headed to London, crashed seconds after take off, killing 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 others on the ground.

Ground Report | Wounds Have Healed, Trauma Remains: Meeting Families And Survivors Of Air India Flight 171 Crash (ETV Bharat)

Since the aircraft carried over 50,000 litres of jet fuel, the entire hostel area was engulfed in flames and black smoke as death and destruction marked one of the biggest aviation disasters in the world.

Fortunately, Krishnaben's injuries were not too grave and it took her around two months to recover physically.

While the wounds healed, the trauma remains.

She lives in a tent near the crash site, and every aircraft taking off overhead brings back vivid memories of that tragic day.

"Every time I see an aircraft taking off overhead, I get scared. It used to be a joy before the disaster, but now it is like a nightmare every time we see an aircraft flying above us," Krishnaben said while recalling the air crash and its fallout on people in the area.

Krishnaben who suffered minor burn injuries after the Air India flight 171 crashed into a hostel building of BJ Medical College on June 12, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

She and her son are among the few people left in the area who feed the strays. The plane crash tragedy extended beyond human lives. Many birds and animals that ventured from the forest area behind the buildings also became casualties of the fire sparked by the air crash.

Just a few hundred metres away stands a multi-storey building where the family of Aakash Patni lives. Sitaben Patni, is still recovering from the trauma, grief, and physical injuries she sustained while trying to save her 12-year-old son.