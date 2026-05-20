ETV Bharat / opinion

Green Revolution To Hybrid Wheat - Breaking Genetic Barriers For The Future Of Food

A farmer inspects damaged wheat crops after heavy rain on the outskirts of Jalandhar on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 ( IANS )

Post-independence, India faced severe food shortages and heavy dependence on grain imports, also through special arrangements under schemes like PL-480, as the country struggled to feed its growing population. That changed dramatically with the arrival of high-yielding wheat varieties during the Green Revolution, led by scientists such as M. S. Swaminathan and Norman Borlaug. By combining improved wheat genetics, irrigation expansion, fertilizers, and better farm practices, India transformed from a food-deficit nation into a largely self-sufficient one, for sure, in wheat production.

The Green Revolution showed the power of plant breeding to change a nation’s destiny. Wheat yields increased dramatically, and food security improved for millions. But today, the world faces a new challenge. Global population continues to grow, climate change creates unpredictable weather, and agricultural land is shrinking due to urbanization and environmental degradation. Farmers must now produce more food from less land, often under harsher conditions.

A farmer harvests wheat crops in a field as the main rabi harvesting season begins ahead of Baisakhi across North India in Noida on Wednesday, April 01, 2026 (IANS)

Modern agricultural biotechnology, including genomics, precision breeding, and newer hybrid systems, emerged as the next major tool to meet global food demand. One of the biggest scientific challenges has been the development of hybrid wheat, a goal researchers have pursued for decades. Now, a major breakthrough may signal a turning point.

Why Hybrid Crops Matter

Hybrid crops are created by crossing two genetically different parent plants. The first generation (called F1 hybrids) often shows “hybrid vigor,” meaning, higher yield, robust growth, better disease resistance, improved stress tolerance etc., Hybrid maize (corn) revolutionized global agriculture in the 20th century. Farmers quickly adopted it because yields increased dramatically, often by 20–30% or more. Scientists hoped wheat would follow the same path. But wheat proved far more difficult.

Wheat Complex Genetics of Wheat has Been the Core Challenge

Wheat is genetically complicated. Modern bread wheat (Triticum aestivum) contains six sets of chromosomes, scientifically called ‘hexaploid’. In simple terms, wheat carries three similar but slightly different genomes combined into one plant. This causes several problems. Many genes exist in multiple copies. It is harder to predict how traits will combine. Some gene copies can cancel or weaken others.

Gene interactions become unpredictable. Imagine trying to edit three versions of the same instruction manual at once without creating confusion. That is what breeders faced when working with wheat. Whereas, in simpler crops like maize, genetics is easier to manage. In wheat, the complexity increases the risk that hybrid plants will not perform consistently.

A farmer inspects flattened wheat crops after heavy rains and a hailstorm in a field at village Verka, Amritsar, on Wednesday, April 08, 2026 (IANS)

Self-Pollination in Wheat is Another Barrier

Unlike maize, wheat naturally self-pollinates. Its flowers are structured so that fertilization usually happens before the flower even opens. This makes cross-pollination rare. To create hybrid wheat, breeders must, prevent the female parent from producing pollen (male sterility), ensure pollen from the chosen male parent fertilizes it and synchronize flowering times precisely. This process is technically difficult and expensive. Even small mistakes can result in non-hybrid seeds.

The Economics Problem

Even when hybrid wheat plants showed promise, adoption remained low for variety reasons such as wheat requires large amounts of seed per hectare. Hybrid seed production was expensive. Yield gains were often modest (5–15%). Farmers were unsure whether benefits justified higher seed costs. Therefore, for decades, hybrid wheat could not reach commercial scale.

Fertility and Stability Issues