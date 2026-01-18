Germany-India Relations Gain Strategic Depth Amid Shifting Global Order
India-Germany ties deepened amid global transition, focusing on defence, security, trade, science, climate and people-to-people links, reflecting shared interests and strategic diversification beyond traditional partners.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
The visit to India of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (January 12, 2026) is as consequential as the geopolitical context of both India and Germany in which this visit took place. The agreements between the two countries were holistic, touching on multiple spheres from defence, security, peace, economy, science, technology, climate and people-to-people ties.
This visit is important given the geopolitical context of the ongoing international transition. India and Germany have different contexts and frameworks, but at the same time, their interests meet in several spheres.
The context for India is that it is a rising power with the ability to shape its regional environment and influence the global South, while responding to external developments. India is in the midst of negotiating a sensitive trade agreement with the US, where Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs, of which 25% is a penalty for importing Russian oil.
He threatens to hike these. Even as we see these as negotiable, the truth is India, as a strategic player, has been downgraded as Pakistan is back in the US South Asian-West Asian strategic calculations. India is seeking to diversify its relations to leverage its 'multi-vector' foreign policy.
Germany, both independently and as part of the European Union, has unexpectedly found itself with significant differences with the US. These differences include the US desire and determination to take over Greenland, change the security rules of NATO, where the EU pays up to 5% for defence, while buying weapons from the US, differences on how to engage with the Ukraine-Russia war, the US focus on the Western hemisphere and so on.
In these circumstances, both India and Germany are weighing and diversifying their options. So, what better option than deepen their relations independent of others.
This visit by Merz and the agreements signed leaned towards defence cooperation. In the context of the long flow of Indo-German relations of 75 years, both countries are committed to strengthening their defence and security cooperation. Here, India and Germany have committed to wider military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, reciprocal port calls by naval ships and a new track 1.5 dialogue on foreign and security issues.
Cooperation in the field of defence research. Germany is a leader in defence technologies within the European Union and is on a path towards greater and renewed militarisation. India sees an opportunity here, without targeting any third country.
Given the changing security environment, India and Germany jointly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, specifically naming the terror attacks in India through 2025, and they committed to a joint working group on counterterrorism.
Germany amounts to 25% of India’s trade with the EU. With Germany running a significant trade surplus, India is seeking to equalise. The two-way investment and expansion of business plans, with an institutionalised CEO forum of both sides was reviewed positively. Germany and India are committed to an institutional dialogue on emerging issues of science and technology, along with institutional combined research on areas ranging from semiconductors to rare earths.
Germany has been known for its scientific and engineering prowess historically. Germany needs to maintain this because of a steady de-industrialisation in Germany, as many of their industries shift to the US on account of several reasons. The steps that Chancellor Merz is taking indicate an interest in reviving this German tradition.
India is seeking to develop its scientific and industrial base in all spheres, in an international climate where China has concentrated in building its capacity far ahead of most countries. In earlier days, both India and China sought to 'catch up' with the West. Now there is a role reversal where the West seeks to 'catch up' with China. India has a scientific base that can help such a 'takeoff'. But many new and creative initiatives and resources will have to be put in place.
India and Germany have worked on a green-energy collaboration for a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. This collaboration has contributed to programs such as the e-bus Sewa, solar rooftop program and others. The requirements of green, sustainable energy based on renewables are huge in India. Similarly, both sides committed to global action on climate change. This drop in the ocean needs to be a long process.
Interestingly, India, along with Germany, has triangular development cooperation in projects in some African and Latin American countries. As we know, India became a provider of development assistance as opposed to a foreign aid receiver country around 2012. Indian development assistance increased and is now significant. At this point, several European countries argued for trilateral projects. Germany has been one of them. This assistance is unconditional and receiver driven and makes it beneficial to the receiver.
The two supported the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) that is yet to take off. The EU, in keeping with its coordination with the US, seeks to isolate the International North South Trade Corridor (INTEC) painstakingly planned by India, Iran, Russia and other countries. This INTEC corridor is functioning and of benefit to India, but clearly Western countries are pressurising India away from the Russia-Iran-China strategic grouping, and this corridor is part of cutting off communication and transport linkages with India. India is interested in a 'multi-vector' foreign policy, so it appears to be keeping both sides engaged so far.
The German decision to give Indian citizens visa-free transit facilities is a relief for Indian travellers to the West, because getting a visa just to enter and exit a German airport was a deterrent, besides being a bureaucratic headache. Besides this, educational projects and skilled labour mobility frameworks were discussed.
Germany supported India's membership in the Security Council, something close to the Indian heart. But clearly, one that cannot happen without wider United Nations reforms.
Bilateral relations add to the sum of countries’ overall foreign policy. They translate the broad strokes of foreign policy into practical realities. The relations between India and Russia, and this meeting between the two heads of state of these two significant countries, demonstrated just this.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
Also Read