Germany-India Relations Gain Strategic Depth Amid Shifting Global Order

The visit to India of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (January 12, 2026) is as consequential as the geopolitical context of both India and Germany in which this visit took place. The agreements between the two countries were holistic, touching on multiple spheres from defence, security, peace, economy, science, technology, climate and people-to-people ties.

This visit is important given the geopolitical context of the ongoing international transition. India and Germany have different contexts and frameworks, but at the same time, their interests meet in several spheres.

The context for India is that it is a rising power with the ability to shape its regional environment and influence the global South, while responding to external developments. India is in the midst of negotiating a sensitive trade agreement with the US, where Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs, of which 25% is a penalty for importing Russian oil.

He threatens to hike these. Even as we see these as negotiable, the truth is India, as a strategic player, has been downgraded as Pakistan is back in the US South Asian-West Asian strategic calculations. India is seeking to diversify its relations to leverage its 'multi-vector' foreign policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the India-Germany CEOs Forum at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, in Gandhinagar (PTI)

Germany, both independently and as part of the European Union, has unexpectedly found itself with significant differences with the US. These differences include the US desire and determination to take over Greenland, change the security rules of NATO, where the EU pays up to 5% for defence, while buying weapons from the US, differences on how to engage with the Ukraine-Russia war, the US focus on the Western hemisphere and so on.

In these circumstances, both India and Germany are weighing and diversifying their options. So, what better option than deepen their relations independent of others.

This visit by Merz and the agreements signed leaned towards defence cooperation. In the context of the long flow of Indo-German relations of 75 years, both countries are committed to strengthening their defence and security cooperation. Here, India and Germany have committed to wider military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, reciprocal port calls by naval ships and a new track 1.5 dialogue on foreign and security issues.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Cooperation in the field of defence research. Germany is a leader in defence technologies within the European Union and is on a path towards greater and renewed militarisation. India sees an opportunity here, without targeting any third country.