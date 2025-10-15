From Then To Now And Beyond– Tracing India's Journey In The Defence Sector Through The Eyes Of Dr Kalam
Dr Kalam's visionary leadership transformed India's defence sector, promoting self-reliance in missile and space technology, inspiring initiatives like 'Make in India'.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
By Dr G Satheesh Reddy
Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, fondly known as the "Missile Man of India," stands as a towering figure in the annals of India's scientific and technological advancement. Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Kalam's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the 11th President of India (2002-2007) is a testament to perseverance and innovation.
His pivotal role in shaping India's defence industry cannot be overstated. He spearheaded projects that transformed India from a technology importer to a self-reliant power in missile and space technologies. Dr Kalam's vision emphasised indigenous development, reducing dependence on foreign arms, and fostering a culture of scientific excellence. This ethos aligns seamlessly with the Indian government's ongoing initiatives to bolster the defence sector, such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," which have propelled defence production and exports to new heights.
Dr Kalam's early life was marked by simplicity and a thirst for knowledge. His entry into the scientific world began with the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO, where he worked on a hovercraft prototype called Nandi. This project, though modest, showcased his engineering acumen and set the stage for his future endeavours. His passion for aerospace led him to ISRO in 1969, where he contributed to the INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) committee, laying the groundwork for India's space program.
Influenced by mentors like Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Kalam honed his skills in rocket technology. His early failures, such as the unsuccessful launch of the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) in 1979, taught him resilience. These formative experiences shaped his belief in self-reliance, a principle that would define his defence contributions. His most enduring legacy lies in his work at DRDO, where he returned in 1982 as Director.
He led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), a flagship initiative launched in 1983 to develop a suite of missiles indigenously. Under his guidance, India developed short-range surface-to-surface missiles like Prithvi, intermediate-range ballistic missiles like Agni, and surface-to-air missiles such as Akash and Trishul.
The Agni series, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, significantly enhanced India's strategic deterrence. The Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, under his oversight, established India as a nuclear power. His advocacy for self-sufficiency reduced India's reliance on imported defence equipment, fostering collaborations between scientists, industry, and the military.
Kalam's leadership style was collaborative and visionary. He transformed DRDO into a hub of innovation, integrating over 500 industries into missile production. His efforts in making India's defence and space systems self-reliant earned him the Bharat Ratna in 1997. Kalam's philosophy—"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action"—drove projects that positioned India as a global player in missile technology.
Today, India's defence industry is a burgeoning force, with domestic manufacturing valued at over ₹1.5 lakh crore, and ambitions to reach ₹3 lakh crore by 2029. This growth is rooted in Dr Kalam's foundational work at organisations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), combined with strategic government policies that encourage private sector participation, foreign direct investment (FDI), and innovation. His influence is evident in advanced systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture with Russia, and hypersonic technology developments. Kalam's emphasis on ethical science and peaceful use of technology shaped India's defence doctrine, focusing on deterrence rather than aggression.
India's defence sector, today, has evolved significantly since independence in 1947, with government initiatives complementing visionaries like Dr Kalam. The turn of the millennium also brought transformative reforms. In 2001, the government opened the defence sector to 100% private participation with 26% FDI, later increased to 49% in 2014 and 74% in 2020 under the automatic route. The Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), revised multiple times (latest in 2020), prioritises indigenous procurement through categories like "Buy (Indian-IDDM)" for indigenously designed products.
In the 2020s, the legacy was carried forward and a much more stronger one has been created under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where "Atmanirbhar Bharat" has accelerated growth in the defence sector by multiple times in the last decade.
The impetus towards defence exports has never been greater than it is today. Defence exports have surged from ~INR 690 crore in 2014 to ~INR 23,600 crore today, targeting INR 50,000 crore by 2029. The 2025 Defence Blueprint 2047 outlines strategic reforms for global leadership, including AI, cyber warfare, and hypersonics.
Steps taken by the government, including the latest ones viz the SRIJAN DEEP portal, which is a database of the aerospace and defence industries in the country, are a testament to the fact that the industry is undergoing a future-oriented structuring. Interventions like these will ensure the dissemination of information for all stakeholders in the country. The government has also taken steps towards the structuring of PSUs and OFBs, reflective of the intent to be in sync with the changing times.
The restructuring of the OFBs into DPSUs, the DPSUs themselves working on their strategy and building teams for the future, are all signs of a change towards the better. Collaborations with global firms exemplify technology transfer and have also put India in a position where a base case is now ready and moving towards a steep growth trajectory.
Indigenous acquisitions are reportedly almost 75% of the capital budget allocations to MoD, and emphasis on MSMEs and startups through schemes like ADITI (Acquiring, Developing and Innovating Technologies for India) further enable the ecosystem towards the right direction. Certain headwinds continue to pose challenges, including global supply chain and domestic investment/funding, but interventions and initiatives are being taken in a mission mode to ensure that there are systems and checks and balances in place, such that a solution can always be implemented.
Dr Kalam's life - from a newspaper boy to missile pioneer - embodies India's defence journey, while government initiatives have institutionalised his vision of self-reliance. Together, they have elevated India to a defence exporter and innovator, poised for global prominence by 2047. As the Hon. RM Rajnath Singh noted, defence is a collective responsibility - ensuring Kalam's dreams propel the nation forward.
The man would be proud of where India has reached today and what ambitions we have set for ourselves.
