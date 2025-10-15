ETV Bharat / opinion

From Then To Now And Beyond– Tracing India's Journey In The Defence Sector Through The Eyes Of Dr Kalam

File- Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured with former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ( ANI )

By Dr G Satheesh Reddy Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, fondly known as the "Missile Man of India," stands as a towering figure in the annals of India's scientific and technological advancement. Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Kalam's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the 11th President of India (2002-2007) is a testament to perseverance and innovation. His pivotal role in shaping India's defence industry cannot be overstated. He spearheaded projects that transformed India from a technology importer to a self-reliant power in missile and space technologies. Dr Kalam's vision emphasised indigenous development, reducing dependence on foreign arms, and fostering a culture of scientific excellence. This ethos aligns seamlessly with the Indian government's ongoing initiatives to bolster the defence sector, such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," which have propelled defence production and exports to new heights. Dr Kalam's early life was marked by simplicity and a thirst for knowledge. His entry into the scientific world began with the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO, where he worked on a hovercraft prototype called Nandi. This project, though modest, showcased his engineering acumen and set the stage for his future endeavours. His passion for aerospace led him to ISRO in 1969, where he contributed to the INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) committee, laying the groundwork for India's space program. Influenced by mentors like Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Kalam honed his skills in rocket technology. His early failures, such as the unsuccessful launch of the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) in 1979, taught him resilience. These formative experiences shaped his belief in self-reliance, a principle that would define his defence contributions. His most enduring legacy lies in his work at DRDO, where he returned in 1982 as Director. File- A file photo of former President APJ Abdul Kalam with his elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar. (ANI) He led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), a flagship initiative launched in 1983 to develop a suite of missiles indigenously. Under his guidance, India developed short-range surface-to-surface missiles like Prithvi, intermediate-range ballistic missiles like Agni, and surface-to-air missiles such as Akash and Trishul. The Agni series, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, significantly enhanced India's strategic deterrence. The Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, under his oversight, established India as a nuclear power. His advocacy for self-sufficiency reduced India's reliance on imported defence equipment, fostering collaborations between scientists, industry, and the military. Kalam's leadership style was collaborative and visionary. He transformed DRDO into a hub of innovation, integrating over 500 industries into missile production. His efforts in making India's defence and space systems self-reliant earned him the Bharat Ratna in 1997. Kalam's philosophy—"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action"—drove projects that positioned India as a global player in missile technology.