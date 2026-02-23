ETV Bharat / opinion

From Right To Information To Right To Denial Of Information

Activists shout slogans during a protest against the amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act in the Lok Sabha of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi on July 25, 2019. ( AFP )

By Shailesh Gandhi

India's Right to Information did not begin as legislative generosity. It began as a constitutional promise. In a landmark judgment, Justice K. K. Mathew declared that citizens have "a right to know every public act" of their functionaries, tracing this right directly to Article 19(1)(a). Parliament gave that promise statutory form through the Right to Information Act, 2005, which shifted Indian democracy from passive voting to active participation.

The RTI Act treated the citizen as sovereign and disclosure as the norm. Information could be denied only through ten narrowly drawn exemptions under Section 8. This design enabled ordinary citizens to expose corruption, arbitrariness, and misuse of power—functions that no vigilance body or anti-corruption agency had ever performed effectively at scale.

Privacy was never ignored. Section 8(1)(j) protected personal information unrelated to public activity or interest, or whose disclosure would cause unwarranted invasion of privacy—unless a larger public interest justifies disclosure. Parliament went a step further.

Recognising that officials might struggle to define privacy, it inserted a decisive proviso: information that cannot be denied to Parliament or a State Legislature cannot be denied to any citizen. This single sentence anchored privacy within democratic accountability. That safeguard was dismantled not by a constitutional amendment, but by a Supreme Court judgement. In Girish Ramchandra Deshpande, the Supreme Court reduced an 87-word clause to its first six words—"information which relates to personal information"—and used this fragment to justify blanket denials. Almost any record can be linked to a person; corruption, by definition, always involves people. What followed was predictable: discretion widened, disclosure shrank, and the citizen lost ground.

Instead of correcting this distortion, the government chose to modify the law. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act amputated Section 8(1)(j), deleting 81 words and retaining only the six that had already done the damage. It simultaneously defined "person" in a startlingly expansive manner—covering individuals, companies, associations, the State, and artificial legal entities. In effect, almost all information now "relates to a person" and is therefore exempt.

This is not merely a drafting choice; it is a structural inversion of RTI. To reinforce it, the DPDP Act imposes penalties of up to ₹250 crore and overrides RTI. A Public Information Officer now faces personal risk for disclosure, but none for denial. The rational bureaucratic response is silence.