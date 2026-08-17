ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | From Non-Alignment To Strategic Autonomy

Over the past 80 years since India’s independence, it has navigated numerous challenges in both domestic and international politics. What surprised many was that a country with incredible diversity has not only survived but has flourished. Since the early years after independence, the external situation has remained very difficult. On the one hand, Pakistan has been continuously trying to create trouble in India.

On the other hand, China has been persistently working to prevent India from emerging as a major power and to confine it to South Asia. Furthermore, there has been persistent instability in the neighbourhood due to numerous political transitions in countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

There are numerous domestic reasons that have ensured that India has remained united, independent and strong. However, it should also be noted that Indian Foreign Policy played a significant role in facilitating economic growth and in ensuring India’s operational freedom in the international domain by making persistent efforts not to get involved in others' conflicts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump during the joint press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 25 Feb, 2020 (ANI)

Despite numerous challenges, India has continued to pursue an independent policy and has refrained from relying on any major power. At the time of independence, India was confronted with a bipolar international order – the capitalist bloc led by America and the communist bloc led by the Soviet Union. There was an expectation among powerful countries that India would choose one or the other bloc and participate in Cold War politics accordingly.

Many in India felt that the choice between, or the compulsion to choose between, the American and Soviet blocs was a false choice. Instead of yielding to the pressures of the big powers, India adopted a policy of non-alignment. The non-alignment policy was not merely a preference of a few leaders; it was a consequence of India’s geopolitical location and economic needs.

Because of centuries of colonialism, India was a very poor and technologically backward country at the time of independence. For this reason, many in India felt that India should focus more on its domestic economic development rather than on participating in others' Cold War politics. Therefore, India engaged economically with various countries irrespective of their ideological inclinations.

File photo of EAM Jaishankar (PTI)

For instance, the Bhilai Steel Plant was built in collaboration with the Soviet Union, and the Rourkela Steel Plant and the Durgapur Steel Plant were built in collaboration with West Germany and the United Kingdom. The legacy of foreign rule also ensured that India needed to make persistent efforts to catch up with other countries in the technological domain.

India collaborated with various countries in the setting up of various IITs. While IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were established with support from West Germany and the United States, IIT Bombay was established with support from the Soviet Union. India’s Non-Aligned policy enabled these diverse economic and technological partnerships. In terms of defence technology, India procured equipment not only from the Soviet Union but also from other European countries, such as France and the United Kingdom.

It should be recognised that following a non-aligned policy was never easy, especially after Pakistan joined the US-led military alliance framework. Additionally, China had a boundary dispute with India, resulting in the 1962 war. Subsequently, China-Pakistan collaboration against India gained momentum, and India faced a two-front challenge. To compound the challenges, by 1971 the United States and China had moved closer together due to their shared concerns about the Soviet Union.

In this evolving context of threats, India signed the Indo–Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation prior to the 1971 War with Pakistan. There was some criticism that the treaty with Russia undermined India’s Non- Aligned policy. However, while the Indo-Soviet treaty was very useful for India, its scope was very limited. India never allowed any Soviet base on its territory or Soviet military personnel to operate from India.