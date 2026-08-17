Analysis | From Non-Alignment To Strategic Autonomy
India’s independent foreign policy and non-alignment helped safeguard its strategic autonomy while supporting economic development amid regional and global challenges.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Over the past 80 years since India’s independence, it has navigated numerous challenges in both domestic and international politics. What surprised many was that a country with incredible diversity has not only survived but has flourished. Since the early years after independence, the external situation has remained very difficult. On the one hand, Pakistan has been continuously trying to create trouble in India.
On the other hand, China has been persistently working to prevent India from emerging as a major power and to confine it to South Asia. Furthermore, there has been persistent instability in the neighbourhood due to numerous political transitions in countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.
There are numerous domestic reasons that have ensured that India has remained united, independent and strong. However, it should also be noted that Indian Foreign Policy played a significant role in facilitating economic growth and in ensuring India’s operational freedom in the international domain by making persistent efforts not to get involved in others' conflicts.
Despite numerous challenges, India has continued to pursue an independent policy and has refrained from relying on any major power. At the time of independence, India was confronted with a bipolar international order – the capitalist bloc led by America and the communist bloc led by the Soviet Union. There was an expectation among powerful countries that India would choose one or the other bloc and participate in Cold War politics accordingly.
Many in India felt that the choice between, or the compulsion to choose between, the American and Soviet blocs was a false choice. Instead of yielding to the pressures of the big powers, India adopted a policy of non-alignment. The non-alignment policy was not merely a preference of a few leaders; it was a consequence of India’s geopolitical location and economic needs.
Because of centuries of colonialism, India was a very poor and technologically backward country at the time of independence. For this reason, many in India felt that India should focus more on its domestic economic development rather than on participating in others' Cold War politics. Therefore, India engaged economically with various countries irrespective of their ideological inclinations.
For instance, the Bhilai Steel Plant was built in collaboration with the Soviet Union, and the Rourkela Steel Plant and the Durgapur Steel Plant were built in collaboration with West Germany and the United Kingdom. The legacy of foreign rule also ensured that India needed to make persistent efforts to catch up with other countries in the technological domain.
India collaborated with various countries in the setting up of various IITs. While IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were established with support from West Germany and the United States, IIT Bombay was established with support from the Soviet Union. India’s Non-Aligned policy enabled these diverse economic and technological partnerships. In terms of defence technology, India procured equipment not only from the Soviet Union but also from other European countries, such as France and the United Kingdom.
It should be recognised that following a non-aligned policy was never easy, especially after Pakistan joined the US-led military alliance framework. Additionally, China had a boundary dispute with India, resulting in the 1962 war. Subsequently, China-Pakistan collaboration against India gained momentum, and India faced a two-front challenge. To compound the challenges, by 1971 the United States and China had moved closer together due to their shared concerns about the Soviet Union.
In this evolving context of threats, India signed the Indo–Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation prior to the 1971 War with Pakistan. There was some criticism that the treaty with Russia undermined India’s Non- Aligned policy. However, while the Indo-Soviet treaty was very useful for India, its scope was very limited. India never allowed any Soviet base on its territory or Soviet military personnel to operate from India.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991 ended the Cold War and fundamentally altered the global geopolitical landscape. With the end of ideological conflict, India’s policy shifted from Non-Alignment to Strategic Autonomy.
There are a few important similarities and differences between India’s earlier non-alignment policy and its current policy of strategic autonomy. While India refuses to join any alliance, it is now keen to build close relationships with countries around the world. The policy emphasis has shifted from equidistance to equi-proximity. India has not only deepened its economic relations with the United States but also with Southeast and East Asia.
With the rise of China and its aggressive territorial assertions, there were suggestions that India should form an alliance with the United States. Yet again, India refrained from joining the politics of global alliances. While India joined the Quad [comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US], it also joined the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] framework. India today has robust economic, trade, and other partnerships with diverse actors such as Japan, Europe, Russia, the US, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and a host of other players.
However, a new alliance politics is taking shape along India’s western borders. A few days ago, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. The defence agreement between the three countries states that an attack on one will be deemed an attack on the other members of the Makkah declaration.
Given India’s relations with Pakistan, there is growing concern that the Makkah alliance framework may undermine Indian interests. In recent years, whenever Islamabad carried out heinous terrorist attacks against India, the Indian government has responded militarily against Pakistan, through military actions such as the Uri attack (2016), the Balakot airstrike (2019), and Operation Sindoor (2025).
The recent defence agreement between the three countries raises an important question: If India responds militarily against Pakistan for terrorist acts in India, will Turkey and Saudi Arabia formally classify it as an attack on a Makkah Declaration country and respond against India?
It should be noted that Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have diverse security interests. Turkey is concerned about Israel’s growing strength in the region. Saudi Arabia is concerned about Iran, and Pakistan is guided by its fear of India’s military and economic prowess.
A joint military action will be complicated by the need for convergence of these diverse interests. Furthermore, prior to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, there was a similar agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. However, Pakistan did not come to Saudi Arabia’s military rescue when Saudi Arabia came under attack by Iran. Despite these contradictions, India will have to take note of the evolving alliance politics in its western neighbourhood.
It is unlikely that India will develop its own alliance frameworks in response to recent developments. Unlike Pakistan, India is a much larger country in economic and political terms. India has robust economic ties with Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and a host of other countries. India also has robust defence and technology partnerships with Israel.
A large number of people of Indian origin live in various countries across the Middle East. Given the diversity of its relationships and the depth of its economic partnerships, it is unlikely that India will choose among a few countries in the Middle East. Instead, India will continue to pursue its policy of strategic autonomy by developing close relationships with all countries, thereby mitigating the negative fallout of the growing alliance politics in the region.
(The author Sanjay Pulipaka is the Chairperson of the Politeia Research Foundation)
(The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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