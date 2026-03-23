ETV Bharat / opinion

From Gulf Crisis To Weather: Why Indian Farmers Are Being Hit Hard

A worker cleans rice paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar. ( Representational Image/AFP )

By Indra Shekhar Singh 5 Min Read

It seems the war and the weather have both betrayed our farmers. Apart from disruptions in fossil fuels, the food economy is showing major signs of distress, too. Basic staples, from rice to edible oils, are all negatively affected and displaying a variety of symptoms. From hyperinflation in the global markets to prices crashing in the domestic ones. The stagnating exports and now climatic disturbances are threatening our food economy. So let's begin by taking stock of things. Firstly, the war in Iran has disrupted the Gulf region and resulted in rising fossil fuel prices, and also limited supplies of critical LNG and agri-chemical supplies from the region. The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz has also stopped all food exports into the region. Countries like India were major suppliers of food to the region, as the food exports from India were more suited to the Gulf palate. Indian food exporters are in disarray as most of their stocks are stuck at ports. Now the government has also launched a Rs 497 crore RELIEF scheme to support exporters. But nevertheless, this move has caused a major crash in major staple food economies. Let’s examine the case of rice. Basmati rice prices have fallen by at least 10% in the domestic markets as exporters are refusing to buy more rice from millers and farmers. Exporters' money is currently stuck in the basmati stocks at the port, for which they are paying interest and storage charges. Meanwhile, the new basmati prices are falling rapidly. Now, if we compare this scenario with the global prices, due to overproduction and a good harvest, rice production is higher and due to fears of Super El Niño prices global rice prices rose by 11.1% as of mid-February 2026, diverging sharply from trends in other agricultural commodities such as corn and sugar. If we look at rice futures, they rose above $11 per hundredweight in March, the highest spike in about a month, tracking broader gains in grain markets amid the war involving Iran. What concerns India more is the rising prices of edible oils. Soybean oil crossed $1,100/tonne and was trading between $1,080 and $1,150 tonnes in the international markets. Other edible oil sources, such as crude Palm oil, have also seen an increase of about 1.8%, the highest it has been since June 2022. It continues to float above the $1,350 mark in March. Sunflower oil coming from the Black Sea ports also reached its highest in three years and stood at $1,355 per tonne FOB.