ETV Bharat / opinion

From Didi's Gamble To Suvendu's Test, Nandigram 2026 Is Insider vs Incumbent

In West Bengal, elections are not just about contests; they are about moments that redefine a momentum. And, since the creation of Trinamool Congress in 1998 and more so from 2011, Mamata Banerjee singularly has been stealing that moment and making it her own. During the Assembly election of 2021, Mamata successfully drew the nation to Nandigram when she decided to contest the polls from there.

A nondescript place in Purba Medinipur district, where a police firing incident back in 2007 had resulted in 14 deaths and had catapulted Bengal's 'Didi' to the hustings outsmarting the Left Front, suddenly drew the spotlight. In 2026, the focus is back on Nandigram again, but with a twist. Only this time the axis of pressure has shifted, because politics in Bengal has a way of circling back to its most symbolic battlegrounds, with altered equations.

2021: A Calculated Risk

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with artists during an election campaign meeting at Khoyrasol ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Thursday, March 26, 2026 (IANS)

When Mamata Banerjee chose to leave Bhabanipur and contest solely from Nandigram in 2021, she turned an election into a statement.

"I am not afraid to fight from Nandigram. This is my land, this is my struggle," she had said, invoking both history and identity. It was a high-risk move. Nandigram was politically volatile and emotionally charged. Contesting against her was Suvendu Adhikari, her once-trusted aide and one of the key faces of the movement that had defined the region.

The result is well recorded. Mamata lost Nandigram by a narrow margin. But, Trinamool Congress swept the state, returning to power with a commanding mandate. She absorbed the personal setback, returned through Bhabanipur claiming her 'Khela Hobe' moments, and retained control of the state as well as of the larger narrative.

That election of 2021 established one of the most emphatic facts about Bengal's politics. Risk can shape perception, but organisation determines outcomes.

Battle Returns, Balance Shifts

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari joins a Ram Navami procession in Bhabanipur in Kolkata on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (IANS)

As Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly election, Nandigram is once again at the centre of political attention. But the dynamics have changed. This time, the pressure appears to be on Suvendu Adhikari. And much of that weight can be traced to a very recent development that, in Bengal’s political language, carries both symbolic and organisational weight.

Pabitra Kar, long considered a close confidant of Suvendu and one of the most visible faces in Nandigram, switched sides just hours before Mamata announced his name as the Trinamool Congress candidate from the constituency. In political terms, it was more than a defection. It was timing, message and disruption - all packed into one deadly cocktail delivered by the Mamata-Abhishek duo at Suvendu's doorstep.

A Trinamool leader in Purba Medinipur district describes Pabitra's switching sides and contesting as a TMC candidate from Nandigram as "not just a candidate announcement. It is a clear indication that the ground in Nandigram is shifting."

For Suvendu Adhikari, the implications are deep. First, it strikes at the perception of his organisational stability, the very foundation on which his 2021 victory was built. Second, it introduces an insider challenge. Pabitra is a candidate who not only understands the local terrain but was, until recently, part of Suvendu's core team and his political ecosystem.

A BJP leader from Nandigram Block 2 acknowledged the challenge, albeit cautiously, "No doubt Pabitra knows the area. But, elections are not decided by one person. Suvendu still has a strong base," he said.

Yet, within that assertion lies an admission. The contest for Nandigram will not be as straightforward as it seems on the surface.