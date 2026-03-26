From Didi's Gamble To Suvendu's Test, Nandigram 2026 Is Insider vs Incumbent
Pabitra’s switchover has injected a fresh element of unpredictability into Nandigram, a constituency that has, over the past decade, become symbolic of high-stakes political brinkmanship.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
In West Bengal, elections are not just about contests; they are about moments that redefine a momentum. And, since the creation of Trinamool Congress in 1998 and more so from 2011, Mamata Banerjee singularly has been stealing that moment and making it her own. During the Assembly election of 2021, Mamata successfully drew the nation to Nandigram when she decided to contest the polls from there.
A nondescript place in Purba Medinipur district, where a police firing incident back in 2007 had resulted in 14 deaths and had catapulted Bengal's 'Didi' to the hustings outsmarting the Left Front, suddenly drew the spotlight. In 2026, the focus is back on Nandigram again, but with a twist. Only this time the axis of pressure has shifted, because politics in Bengal has a way of circling back to its most symbolic battlegrounds, with altered equations.
2021: A Calculated Risk
When Mamata Banerjee chose to leave Bhabanipur and contest solely from Nandigram in 2021, she turned an election into a statement.
"I am not afraid to fight from Nandigram. This is my land, this is my struggle," she had said, invoking both history and identity. It was a high-risk move. Nandigram was politically volatile and emotionally charged. Contesting against her was Suvendu Adhikari, her once-trusted aide and one of the key faces of the movement that had defined the region.
The result is well recorded. Mamata lost Nandigram by a narrow margin. But, Trinamool Congress swept the state, returning to power with a commanding mandate. She absorbed the personal setback, returned through Bhabanipur claiming her 'Khela Hobe' moments, and retained control of the state as well as of the larger narrative.
That election of 2021 established one of the most emphatic facts about Bengal's politics. Risk can shape perception, but organisation determines outcomes.
Battle Returns, Balance Shifts
As Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly election, Nandigram is once again at the centre of political attention. But the dynamics have changed. This time, the pressure appears to be on Suvendu Adhikari. And much of that weight can be traced to a very recent development that, in Bengal’s political language, carries both symbolic and organisational weight.
Pabitra Kar, long considered a close confidant of Suvendu and one of the most visible faces in Nandigram, switched sides just hours before Mamata announced his name as the Trinamool Congress candidate from the constituency. In political terms, it was more than a defection. It was timing, message and disruption - all packed into one deadly cocktail delivered by the Mamata-Abhishek duo at Suvendu's doorstep.
A Trinamool leader in Purba Medinipur district describes Pabitra's switching sides and contesting as a TMC candidate from Nandigram as "not just a candidate announcement. It is a clear indication that the ground in Nandigram is shifting."
For Suvendu Adhikari, the implications are deep. First, it strikes at the perception of his organisational stability, the very foundation on which his 2021 victory was built. Second, it introduces an insider challenge. Pabitra is a candidate who not only understands the local terrain but was, until recently, part of Suvendu's core team and his political ecosystem.
A BJP leader from Nandigram Block 2 acknowledged the challenge, albeit cautiously, "No doubt Pabitra knows the area. But, elections are not decided by one person. Suvendu still has a strong base," he said.
Yet, within that assertion lies an admission. The contest for Nandigram will not be as straightforward as it seems on the surface.
A Double Whammy?
Pabitra’s switchover has injected a fresh element of unpredictability into Nandigram, a constituency that has, over the past decade, become symbolic of high-stakes political brinkmanship.
For Suvendu Adhikari, this is not merely about managing an additional opponent. Pabitra, the insider-turned-challenger, had joined the BJP in 2020, soon after Suvendu made a similar move. Pabitra's wife has won the panchayat election from the Boyal area of Nandigram Block 2. Long-nurturing religious organisations in the area, like Hindu Sanhati and Sanatani Sena, Pabitra also knows that his shift of allegiance at a politically sensitive juncture alters the texture of the contest. Suvendu also knows that he had pocketed the smartest margins in the 2021 elections from Pabitra's stronghold, the areas of Boyal 1 and 2.
The Trinamool Congress appears to be playing a calibrated game by attempting to reclaim lost ground by fielding a candidate who combines organisational familiarity with insider knowledge of the opposition’s local machinery. A senior BJP leader admits, “It is definitely a setback in terms of optics. The timing has hurt. But, the real test will be how it translates on the ground.”
In Bengal politics, perception can shape momentum, but only organisation converts it into votes. And Nandigram, perhaps more than most constituencies, has repeatedly demonstrated that electoral outcomes here are determined less by spectacle and more by structure.
Symbolism to Structural Contest
In 2021, Nandigram was framed as a symbolic battle. It was Mamata Banerjee versus Suvendu Adhikari. CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee did not stand much chance. In 2026, Nandigram is becoming something more complex, a test of organisational resilience under pressure. Because defections, especially at the local level, do alter booth-level arithmetic, campaign networks and voter perception. A local panchayat member of Boyal said, "When someone who worked with Suvendu for years is now contesting against him, it creates confusion among workers. And that matters in a closely contested election." Nandigram knows a thing or two about close contests. Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari by a mere 1,956 votes in 2021.
The Bhabanipur Question
In 2021, Mamata Banerjee chose a single seat, the high-risk battleground of Nandigram, one of the toughest seats across the entire Bengal. She did not care for any political insurance, like contesting from another seat simultaneously. Suvendu Adhikari is contesting the 2026 polls from both Bhabanipur (against Mamata Banerjee) and Nandigram (against Pabitra Kar). If Mamata’s 2021 decision was about moral courage, the dual-seat strategy by Suvendu in 2026 is about playing it safe. In 2021, Mamata chose risk. One seat, no fallback. In 2026, Suvendu fell for strategic insurance.
The slender defeat margin of Mamata Banerjee has acquired near-mythical status in Bengal’s political memory, serving both as a warning and a motivation for the rival camps. In such a scenario, even minor shifts like a local leader changing sides, a fragment of the vote base realigning or a marginal variation in turnout can produce disproportionate effects. Elections here are finely balanced equations, where small variables often yield decisive outcomes.
"In seats like Nandigram, elections are not won in rallies. They are won in the last mile outreach, such as booth management, local equations, and trust," said academician and political analyst Debashis Sarkar.
That is precisely where the Pabitra Kar factor could play a role. Not necessarily as a decisive force on its own, but as a multiplier of uncertainty which leaves a real effect of altered perception among voters.
A Fight Within the Fight
The Bengal election will, as always, be shaped by broader themes such as governance, welfare delivery, identity politics and leadership narratives. Yet within that expansive canvas, Nandigram remains a fight within the fight.
In 2021, Mamata’s risk ended in personal defeat but a statewide victory. A paradox that defined both her resilience and Nandigram’s uniqueness. In 2026, Suvendu faces a different test. He needs to defend a symbolic seat while managing internal destabilisation, and simultaneously take on Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.
In Bengal, the toughest contests are rarely the ones one chooses. They are the ones that emerge from within, quietly altering the political math long before it becomes visible and the first vote is cast.
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