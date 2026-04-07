ETV Bharat / opinion

From Copper To Fibre: Unlocking Value Through Ageing Telecom Assets

For decades, copper prices have reflected global economic health, but today the world faces a structural copper shortage. Copper is critical for renewable energy systems, EV charging networks, electrification, and infrastructure. However, copper mining is slow, expensive, and environmentally complex, requiring large ore volumes and long approval timelines. By 2030, global supply may meet only about 80% of demand.

At the same time, telecom operators worldwide are replacing legacy copper networks with fibre under major national broadband programs such as India (National Broadband Mission 2.0), the United States (BEAD Program), Canada (Universal Broadband Fund), Australia (NBN Upgrades), and Europe. Major operators, including AT&T, BT Group, and Orange, are retiring copper infrastructure.

This shift has revealed an unexpected solution: millions of tons of recoverable copper embedded in obsolete telecom networks. In India, companies like BSNL and MTNL hold significant recyclable copper assets. In addition to copper, legacy telecom systems contain valuable metals such as gold, silver, cobalt, and titanium.

Recycling these materials not only supports the global copper supply chain but also helps fund fibre expansion. For India, this transition presents a strategic opportunity to strengthen the circular economy while accelerating digital infrastructure growth.

Advantages

Recycling copper from retired telecom networks offers major environmental and financial benefits. It reduces environmental impact by up to 15% compared to traditional mining, provides faster supply availability, lowers procurement costs, and enables immediate monetisation of decommissioned assets.

For example, BT Group generated approximately £105 million from recycled copper sales, despite tapping only a small portion of its recoverable inventory. Globally, analysts estimate around 8,00,000 tons of copper could be reclaimed over the next decade as fibre replaces legacy networks.

This recycling-driven revenue is crucial as fibre deployment remains capital-intensive and many regions still face coverage gaps. Recovered copper helps telecom operators offset fibre rollout costs, reduce maintenance expenses from ageing copper networks, and streamline operations by fully retiring legacy infrastructure.

Key Takeaway

India is well positioned to benefit from telecom copper recycling due to its expanding metal recovery ecosystem. Companies like Hindalco Industries are strengthening advanced recycling capacity, enabling efficient domestic processing of telecom scrap.