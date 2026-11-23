ETV Bharat / opinion

From Conventional Warfare To Data Warfare: India En Route To Reorganize Tomorrow’s Military Strategy

FILE - Military personnel during the 14th edition of the India-Singapore Joint Military Exercise Agni Warrior 2026 ( PTI )

As warfare is increasingly shifting from a competition of conventional weapons to a competition over algorithms, computing control, data, and information, data warfare has surfaced as a tactical tool with different forms of cyber operations for the collection, theft, disruption, protection, and manipulation of information for strategic purposes. Consequently, data warfare is likely to become a major constituent and facet of India’s future military strategy for strategic leverage and operational impact.

Anticipating a complex security environment involving a battlefield on two fronts, cyber threats, maritime security, terrorism, and the safeguarding of digital communications, India needs the weaponisation of information to break the enemy’s resistance without fighting. Such a strategic measure would provide an opportunity to carry out Sun Tzu’s "supreme art of war to subdue an enemy without fighting". Accordingly, it requires artificial intelligence (AI), cyber resilience, data control, rapid data processing and analysis, securing its data networks, and protection against manipulation and disruption.

Data as a Strategic weapon The Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel-US conflicts show its military consequences. The India-China border tensions in 2020 demonstrate Chinese RedEcho targeting India’s power sector, while the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025 drew in cyber attacks and misinformation. In 2026, the cyber attacks on FBI personnel data, Iranian university systems, Tata Electronics, and Taiwanese government institutions reveal data’s role in the contemporary conflict environment as a weapon of economic, intelligence, and military strategies. A woman aims a rifle during a demonstration at the inauguration of a military training center for women volunteers at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 (AP) Response to Cyber espionage, Cyber operations and Data manipulation India is strengthening its security framework to address cyber espionage, cyber operations and data manipulation through institutional and operational mechanisms and future preparedness. The institutional framework includes the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which monitors and responds to cyber incidents; the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), which supports threat monitoring and coordination. In addition, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) focuses on protecting critical information infrastructure, and the Cyber Multi-Agency Centre (CyMAC) facilitates intelligence sharing on cybersecurity threats and cyber espionage. Operationally, India is addressing ransomware, DDoS attacks, malware, website defacement and data breaches, in conjunction with 29,44,248 cybersecurity incidents reported in 2025. In August 2025, India released the "Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations", strengthening the integration of offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, complemented by the "Cyber Suraksha" exercise. India is promoting indigenous cybersecurity capabilities, AI-based threat detection and stronger protection of critical digital infrastructure. In 2026, CERT-In issued an advisory, "Frontier AI Driven Cyber Risks", warning that advanced AI could autonomously find weaknesses, conduct phishing attacks, and gather information. Subsequently, it issued "Blueprint for Defending Against AI-Assisted Vulnerability Exploitation". Technologically, in February 2025, Aero India displayed native autonomous and AI and machine learning-based technologies, C4ISR, and electronic warfare, while the Ministry of Defence highlighted multidimensional operations in a data-centric competition. In 2026, the Defence Information Technology Consultative Committee emphasised the significance of indigenous AI/ML applications in cybersecurity, chip manufacturing, databases, defence data centres, electronic warfare, sovereign operating systems, surveillance, and threat intelligence. Future preparedness India's future preparedness focuses on emerging risks from technologies like AI, cloud computing, IoT, 5G and quantum technologies. The "Defence Forces Vision 2047" also accentuates dependable AI, indigenous autonomous systems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and their counter systems. In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya. (AP) India is preparing for the future threat of quantum computers breaking existing encryption. India’s "National Quantum Mission", with an allocation of ₹6,003.65 crore, is developing secure quantum communication and quantum key distribution technologies to protect sensitive data against future quantum threats. India has also developed a "Quantum-Safe Ecosystem strategy", including targets for quantum capacity to withstand disruption in critical information infrastructure. India is also focusing on capacity building, research, skilled personnel, and international cooperation to stimulate cyber resilience. For example, CERT-In has partnered with BITS Pilani for cybersecurity professional training, while Bharat NCX provides practical cyber-incident response exercises.