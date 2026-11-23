From Conventional Warfare To Data Warfare: India En Route To Reorganize Tomorrow’s Military Strategy
The widespread surge of autonomous systems, drones and sensors will make resilient data processing an indispensable tool in military strategy, writes Ravella Bhanu Krishna Kiran
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
As warfare is increasingly shifting from a competition of conventional weapons to a competition over algorithms, computing control, data, and information, data warfare has surfaced as a tactical tool with different forms of cyber operations for the collection, theft, disruption, protection, and manipulation of information for strategic purposes. Consequently, data warfare is likely to become a major constituent and facet of India’s future military strategy for strategic leverage and operational impact.
Anticipating a complex security environment involving a battlefield on two fronts, cyber threats, maritime security, terrorism, and the safeguarding of digital communications, India needs the weaponisation of information to break the enemy’s resistance without fighting. Such a strategic measure would provide an opportunity to carry out Sun Tzu’s "supreme art of war to subdue an enemy without fighting". Accordingly, it requires artificial intelligence (AI), cyber resilience, data control, rapid data processing and analysis, securing its data networks, and protection against manipulation and disruption.
Data as a Strategic weapon
The Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel-US conflicts show its military consequences. The India-China border tensions in 2020 demonstrate Chinese RedEcho targeting India’s power sector, while the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025 drew in cyber attacks and misinformation. In 2026, the cyber attacks on FBI personnel data, Iranian university systems, Tata Electronics, and Taiwanese government institutions reveal data’s role in the contemporary conflict environment as a weapon of economic, intelligence, and military strategies.
Response to Cyber espionage, Cyber operations and Data manipulation
India is strengthening its security framework to address cyber espionage, cyber operations and data manipulation through institutional and operational mechanisms and future preparedness.
The institutional framework includes the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which monitors and responds to cyber incidents; the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), which supports threat monitoring and coordination. In addition, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) focuses on protecting critical information infrastructure, and the Cyber Multi-Agency Centre (CyMAC) facilitates intelligence sharing on cybersecurity threats and cyber espionage.
Operationally, India is addressing ransomware, DDoS attacks, malware, website defacement and data breaches, in conjunction with 29,44,248 cybersecurity incidents reported in 2025. In August 2025, India released the "Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations", strengthening the integration of offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, complemented by the "Cyber Suraksha" exercise.
India is promoting indigenous cybersecurity capabilities, AI-based threat detection and stronger protection of critical digital infrastructure. In 2026, CERT-In issued an advisory, "Frontier AI Driven Cyber Risks", warning that advanced AI could autonomously find weaknesses, conduct phishing attacks, and gather information. Subsequently, it issued "Blueprint for Defending Against AI-Assisted Vulnerability Exploitation".
Technologically, in February 2025, Aero India displayed native autonomous and AI and machine learning-based technologies, C4ISR, and electronic warfare, while the Ministry of Defence highlighted multidimensional operations in a data-centric competition. In 2026, the Defence Information Technology Consultative Committee emphasised the significance of indigenous AI/ML applications in cybersecurity, chip manufacturing, databases, defence data centres, electronic warfare, sovereign operating systems, surveillance, and threat intelligence.
Future preparedness
India's future preparedness focuses on emerging risks from technologies like AI, cloud computing, IoT, 5G and quantum technologies. The "Defence Forces Vision 2047" also accentuates dependable AI, indigenous autonomous systems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and their counter systems.
India is preparing for the future threat of quantum computers breaking existing encryption. India’s "National Quantum Mission", with an allocation of ₹6,003.65 crore, is developing secure quantum communication and quantum key distribution technologies to protect sensitive data against future quantum threats. India has also developed a "Quantum-Safe Ecosystem strategy", including targets for quantum capacity to withstand disruption in critical information infrastructure.
India is also focusing on capacity building, research, skilled personnel, and international cooperation to stimulate cyber resilience. For example, CERT-In has partnered with BITS Pilani for cybersecurity professional training, while Bharat NCX provides practical cyber-incident response exercises.
India also promotes cybersecurity research through institutions such as National Forensic University (NFSU) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and CERT-In cooperates with foreign cybersecurity agencies, including the United States’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Japan Computer Emergency Response Team/Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC), Australia’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) on capacity building, coordinated incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and technical cooperation.
CERT-In also participates in international mechanisms such as the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), enabling cooperation with cybersecurity response teams across jurisdictions against cross-border cyber threats.
These developments demonstrate India’s future strategy will combine AI, cybersecurity, indigenous technology, quantum-safe encryption, and control over critical defence infrastructure
Key Takeaways from other Dominant Actors
As of 2026, the US and China are the two key stakeholders and dominant actors, while middle powers like India, Israel, the United Kingdom (UK), South Korea, and Russia are strengthening imperative data warfare capabilities. Each of these states represents a different approach to building data-centric military capability. India can identify and learn specific lessons from these countries, if they are fit for its security calculus.
India can look into the UK's advances in "Software Defined Swarms" facilitating coordinated autonomous drones, and SAPIENT, which provides easier surveillance and reduces the workload of human operators by combining information from diverse sensors. A study of Israeli systems including Habsora, Lavender, Pegasus, Stuxnet, and Where's Daddy offer lessons to India in converting vast amounts of intelligence into actionable information.
In comparison with Israel’s Lavender and the UK's SAPIENT, Orlan-10 and Marker of Russia are more pertinent and applicable, as they entail collecting, processing, and utilizing combat zone information, rather than simply being autonomous weapons. India can explore and learn from the US PRISM surveillance program that illustrates how mass data collection can enable intelligence dominance and other two important innovations VENOM (Viper Experimentation and Next-generation Operations Model) and AI Forge, developing reliable and secure AI systems for security applications of data warfare.
Meanwhile, it is appealing to study Chinese preference to the concepts of "informationisation", and "intelligentised warfare" with Multi-Domain Precision Warfare (MDPW) and AI-enabled data-fusion systems (AI-DSS) integrating information across multiple domains to enhance intelligence, situational awareness, targeting and military decision-making. South Korea’s Korean Air Aerospace Division’s KUS-FS unmanned aerial system, integrated with surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, exemplifies how a technologically advanced middle power can integrate AI, C4ISR, and unmanned systems. Such cyber capabilities and innovation can support Indian modern military operations.
To remain prepared for evolving security challenges, it is essential for India to adopt emerging innovations to harness technological advancements and strengthen operational capabilities. If any aforementioned technologies from other nations are fit for the Indian strategic environment and if they allow technology transfer, India can exchange knowledge and adopt them. Or else, it can strengthen indigenous capabilities, partnerships with academia, defence industry, DRDO, and startups to boost "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".
By 2040, India’s defence landscape will call for a military strategy capable of operating across data-demanding battlegrounds along the western border, Himalayan frontier, and the Indo-Pacific. The widespread surge of autonomous systems, drones, satellites, and sensors will make resilient data processing an indispensable tool in military strategy.
For a successful approach to deal with them, India should consider adopting US Captains Matthew Moellering, André Michell, and Taylor Michell’s innovative idea of a "Data Warfare Regiment" focused on 2040 battlefield deployment challenges. Undoubtedly, it could incorporate AI specialists, data scientists, engineers, and army personnel to provide localised data processing and decision support during operations.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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