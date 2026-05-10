ETV Bharat / opinion

Fastener QCOs Raise Costs, Choke Supplies, Hurt Industry

A worker makes moulds for threaded fasteners like bolts and screws at a workshop in Varanasi on December 17, 2025. ( AFP )

India should withdraw the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on fasteners because they are raising costs, reducing supply, and disrupting production without clear quality gains. Industry bodies have warned that the policy is already cutting MSME output and could trigger supply bottlenecks across key sectors like automobiles and infrastructure.

With fasteners being critical but low-cost inputs, even minor disruptions are beginning to ripple through manufacturing supply chains, raising broader concerns for “Make in India.”

Fasteners are produced in small batches but in a huge variety, often on the same machine, yet the QCO imposes a rigid “one-product-one-licence” system that creates duplication, delays, and uncertainty.

By requiring separate BIS certification for numerous variants—based on size, grade, and coating—it significantly raises compliance costs. As a result, many foreign suppliers have exited the market, enabling the few certified firms to charge higher prices.

This has also led to shortages, particularly of specialised or low-volume fasteners, even though these are essential inputs across multiple sectors. Fasteners include bolts, nuts, screws, washers, rivets, and studs, made in countless variants based on size, strength (grade), coating, and application.

They are used across almost every sector of the economy—automobiles, construction, machinery, electronics, railways, aerospace, and infrastructure.

Fasteners account for less than 1% of production cost, but their absence can halt entire assembly lines or delay infrastructure projects, showing how a small input can disrupt large industries.

The cost burden on MSMEs is extremely high. As President of Fastener Manufacturers Association of India has pointed out, compliance may involve ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh per licence, ₹22,000 to ₹25,000 per variant test, and ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh for in-house lab facilities—pushing annual compliance costs far beyond profit levels.

The industry is highly fragmented, with one machine often producing many variants and a single product needing multiple licences under different standards, making the idea of “one standard, one licence” unrealistic in practice.

Shaunak Rungta, Central Executive Committee Member, Federation of Indian MSMEs (FISME), has observed that quality cross recessed screws, particularly drywall and chipboard screws, are not presently available in India, leaving firms without viable domestic sourcing options.