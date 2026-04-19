ETV Bharat / opinion

Climate Crime: The Overlooked Dimension Of US-Israel War In Persian Gulf

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike hits a building near the airport road in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. ( AP )

The war in the Persian Gulf region between the US-Israel axis and Iran makes it impossible to ignore the uncomfortable truth: war is a climate crime.

Researchers have found that the emissions from the first two weeks of this conflict alone have measurably depleted the shared global carbon budget, harming every nation on Earth.

The single biggest contributor is not from the immediate flames of combat but from the aftermath: clearing rubble and rebuilding. Rubble management and post-destruction rebuilding are significant yet often overlooked contributors to climate change. Their primary impact comes from fuelling the high-emissions construction sector.

First responders and volunteers emerge through the smoke at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP)

When buildings are destroyed—whether by natural disasters or armed conflict—the resulting debris requires energy-intensive disposal, while subsequent reconstruction releases large amounts of embodied carbon, mainly through cement and steel production.

This means the climate cost of war extends far beyond the ceasefire, locking in emissions for years through reconstruction. This is a crucial point for any post-war reconstruction planning: would it have to be green? For instance, what is going to be the reconstruction strategy in Gaza, which already returned to a pre-industrial “Stone Age” existence, in the aftermath of destruction due to unrestrained, intense bombardment?

Deliberately bombing oil storage facilities and refineries does not just disrupt energy supply; it releases vast quantities of unburned fossil fuels directly into the atmosphere, alongside the CO₂ from the fires themselves. This tactic has a double climate penalty. Experts tell us that these combustion processes release not only conventional pollutants—including fine particulate matter (PM₂.₅) and sulfur dioxide (SO₂)—but also toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other hazardous by-products.

Exposure to these pollutants is known to elevate the risk of acute respiratory and cardiovascular health effects. Vulnerable populations—including infants, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—face the greatest health burden.