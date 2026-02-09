ETV Bharat / opinion

Expanding the Horizons of Muga Sericulture: Why South India Must Join India’s Golden Silk Story

By Dharavath Saicharan

Muga silk, renowned globally for its natural golden lustre and exceptional durability, is one of India’s most valuable natural fibres. Traditionally, Muga sericulture has been synonymous with Assam and the broader North Eastern Region (NER), which continues to serve as the cultural and production hub of this heritage silk. However, changing perspectives, scientific interventions, and successful field experiences now suggest that Muga cultivation need not remain geographically confined. With appropriate planning and institutional support, South India can emerge as a new and promising frontier for Muga sericulture.

A High-Value Livelihood With Exceptional Market Returns

The economic attractiveness of Muga silk is unparalleled among natural silks. During the off-season, the price of a single Muga cocoon can reach ₹15–20, while high-quality Muga raw silk fetches ₹45,000–50,000 per kilogram in domestic and international markets. From an economic standpoint, one acre of established Som or Soalu plantation can support approximately 700–1,000 grams of disease-free layings (DFLs) based on the age of the plantation. Under good management practices, this translates into an estimated 35,000–40,000 cocoons per rearing cycle. At the current government-fixed price of ₹6 per cocoon, gross returns from a single crop alone can range between ₹2.1 and ₹2.4 lakh per acre. Even after accounting for the cost of DFLs—presently priced at ₹20 per gram—and routine rearing expenses, Muga sericulture remains a highly remunerative enterprise. Such premium pricing and favourable cost–benefit ratios make Muga sericulture an ideal livelihood option for small and marginal farmers, tribal households, and forest-dependent communities, where landholdings are limited, but labour availability is high.

No Boundaries For Muga Cultivation

Although Antheraea assamensis is endemic to the North East, recent developments have clearly challenged the notion that Muga cannot thrive elsewhere. The successful introduction of Muga cultivation in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh and in parts of Uttarakhand demonstrates that Muga silkworms can adapt well beyond their traditional range. These experiences clearly establish that there are no rigid geographical boundaries for Muga cultivation; what truly matters is ecological suitability, scientific management, and the determination of farmers and institutions involved.

Crucially, these non-traditional successes have been made possible through strong institutional backing. The supply of disease-free layings (DFLs) to Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been systematically facilitated by the Muga and Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO), Guwahati, functioning under the Central Silk Board (CSB). MESSO has played a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of quality Muga seed material, thereby enabling both experimental and commercial-scale rearing outside the North Eastern Region. Complementing this effort, the respective State Sericulture Departments have actively participated in DFL procurement, distribution, farmer mobilization, and field-level technical supervision, proving that coordinated central–state collaboration can successfully extend Muga sericulture to new regions.

Host Plants, Forest Resources, And Long-Term Sustainability