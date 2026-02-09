Expanding the Horizons of Muga Sericulture: Why South India Must Join India’s Golden Silk Story
With appropriate planning and institutional support, South India can emerge as a new and promising frontier for Muga sericulture.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
By Dharavath Saicharan
Muga silk, renowned globally for its natural golden lustre and exceptional durability, is one of India’s most valuable natural fibres. Traditionally, Muga sericulture has been synonymous with Assam and the broader North Eastern Region (NER), which continues to serve as the cultural and production hub of this heritage silk. However, changing perspectives, scientific interventions, and successful field experiences now suggest that Muga cultivation need not remain geographically confined. With appropriate planning and institutional support, South India can emerge as a new and promising frontier for Muga sericulture.
A High-Value Livelihood With Exceptional Market Returns
The economic attractiveness of Muga silk is unparalleled among natural silks. During the off-season, the price of a single Muga cocoon can reach ₹15–20, while high-quality Muga raw silk fetches ₹45,000–50,000 per kilogram in domestic and international markets. From an economic standpoint, one acre of established Som or Soalu plantation can support approximately 700–1,000 grams of disease-free layings (DFLs) based on the age of the plantation. Under good management practices, this translates into an estimated 35,000–40,000 cocoons per rearing cycle. At the current government-fixed price of ₹6 per cocoon, gross returns from a single crop alone can range between ₹2.1 and ₹2.4 lakh per acre. Even after accounting for the cost of DFLs—presently priced at ₹20 per gram—and routine rearing expenses, Muga sericulture remains a highly remunerative enterprise. Such premium pricing and favourable cost–benefit ratios make Muga sericulture an ideal livelihood option for small and marginal farmers, tribal households, and forest-dependent communities, where landholdings are limited, but labour availability is high.
No Boundaries For Muga Cultivation
Although Antheraea assamensis is endemic to the North East, recent developments have clearly challenged the notion that Muga cannot thrive elsewhere. The successful introduction of Muga cultivation in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh and in parts of Uttarakhand demonstrates that Muga silkworms can adapt well beyond their traditional range. These experiences clearly establish that there are no rigid geographical boundaries for Muga cultivation; what truly matters is ecological suitability, scientific management, and the determination of farmers and institutions involved.
Crucially, these non-traditional successes have been made possible through strong institutional backing. The supply of disease-free layings (DFLs) to Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been systematically facilitated by the Muga and Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO), Guwahati, functioning under the Central Silk Board (CSB). MESSO has played a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of quality Muga seed material, thereby enabling both experimental and commercial-scale rearing outside the North Eastern Region. Complementing this effort, the respective State Sericulture Departments have actively participated in DFL procurement, distribution, farmer mobilization, and field-level technical supervision, proving that coordinated central–state collaboration can successfully extend Muga sericulture to new regions.
Host Plants, Forest Resources, And Long-Term Sustainability
Muga silkworms primarily feed on Som (Persea bombycina) and Soalu (Litsea polyantha), both of which are forest tree species. These trees require about three years after planting to become suitable for sustained Muga rearing. This characteristic naturally aligns Muga sericulture with afforestation programmes, agroforestry systems, and community forestry initiatives. In particular, Soalu can be promoted in degraded forest lands and community-managed forests, creating a long-term, renewable livelihood without disturbing the ecological balance.
South India: Climatically Suited For Muga Rearing
The climatic requirements of Muga silkworms—temperatures between 20–30°C and relative humidity of 65–85%—are well matched with conditions prevailing in several forest and semi-forest regions of South India. Monsoon and post-monsoon seasons, in particular, offer favourable microclimates for successful rearing. States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala possess extensive forest belts where controlled Muga rearing can be strategically introduced.
Potential rearing windows include July to September and October to December in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, June to November in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, and monsoon-linked seasons in select forest regions of Tamil Nadu. These windows provide ample scope for phased and region-specific adoption of Muga sericulture.
A Transformative Opportunity For Tribal And Forest Communities
One of the most compelling arguments for promoting Muga sericulture in South India lies in its relevance to tribal and forest-dwelling communities. Muga rearing does not require intensive agricultural inputs. Instead, it enables income generation through sustainable use of forest resources, offering dignified employment—especially for women—while discouraging destructive exploitation of forests. For tribal households, Muga sericulture can function as a reliable supplementary income source, reducing seasonal migration and strengthening local economies.
Muga Sericulture As A Tool For Green Growth
By integrating Som and Soalu plantations into community forests, Joint Forest Management programmes, and compensatory afforestation schemes, Muga sericulture can simultaneously enhance green cover and generate economic returns. This dual benefit positions Muga as a powerful instrument for achieving national goals related to sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation.
The Way Forward
The expansion of Muga sericulture into South India represents a strategic opportunity to redefine India’s silk landscape. The successful experiences in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, backed by institutions such as MESSO and the Central Silk Board, clearly demonstrate that with quality seed supply, scientific guidance, and state-level support, Muga cultivation can flourish beyond its traditional stronghold.
Muga sericulture is more than an agricultural enterprise—it is a harmonious blend of ecology, economy, and cultural heritage. With determination, passion, and coordinated institutional efforts, South India can become an integral part of India’s golden silk journey.
The author is a scientist at the Central Silk Board in Assam.