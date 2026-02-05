Analysis | EU Farmers Win, Indian Farmers Lift The Burden Of FTA?
India and the European Union recently signed a Free Trade Agreement, which was welcomed by PM Narendra Modi and hailed by the Centre.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
After being troubled by Trump tariffs, its appears that jilted ex-allies like the European Union (EU) and India, are finding more than common ground. After two decades of negotiations, top European Commission leaders visited New Delhi, India to successfully conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between EU and India. From reduced tariffs, to preferential treatment for Indian produce, the deal appears great for the EU, but what does it do for Indian farmers?
To begin lets understand the salient features of the deal. With a combined market size of around USD 24 trillion and a consumer base of nearly two billion people, the FTA significantly expands the scope for trade, investment and innovation on both sides.
The agreement delivers near-complete market access for Indian exports, covering over 99 per cent of trade value, while retaining policy flexibility for sensitive sectors and aligning with India's developmental priorities. This balance underscores the FTA's strategic intent: to liberalise trade meaningfully without undermining domestic economic objectives.
Bilateral trade between India and the EU has grown steadily over the years. Merchandise trade reached about USD 136.5 billion in 2024–25, with India exporting close to USD 75.9 billion worth of goods to the EU. Trade in services, a critical growth driver, touched approximately USD 83.1 billion. Yet, given the scale of both economies, trade remains well below potential. The FTA seeks to close this gap by offering a predictable, long-term framework that can elevate the partnership from transactional exchanges to deeper economic integration.
Market Access Vs Growth with Safeguards
Under the agreement, India will sharply lower or remove tariffs on a wide range of EU agricultural and processed food products. Duties of up to 45% on olive oil and other vegetable oils will be eliminated, as will tariffs of up to 55% on fruit juices and non-alcoholic beer. Sheep and lamb meat from the EU will also receive duty-free access, down from a 33% tariff.
Processed foods such as bread, biscuits, pasta, chocolate and pet food—earlier taxed at rates of up to 50%—will enter India at zero duty. Alcohol, a core EU interest, will see phased liberalisation: wine tariffs will fall from 150% to 20% for premium labels and 30% for mid-range products, while duties on spirits will be reduced to 40% from peaks of 150%. EU officials expect these concessions to significantly expand Europe's agri-food presence in India, with export growth supporting employment across the bloc.
At the same time, the EU has drawn clear boundaries around sensitive farm sectors. Products such as sugar and ethanol, rice, wheat, beef, poultry, milk powders, bananas and honey are excluded from concessions. Indian exports of table grapes and cucumbers will face tightly managed tariff-rate quotas. The EU has also insisted that its sanitary and phytosanitary standards remain fully intact, with cooperation aimed at transparency rather than regulatory dilution.
For India, agricultural gains are narrower but strategically valuable. Preferential access has been secured for tea, coffee, spices, grapes, gherkins, dried onions, fresh produce and select processed foods, enabling Indian farmers and exporters to target Europe's premium market. Crucially, India has shielded its most sensitive sectors — including dairy, cereals, poultry and soymeal — reflecting concerns over food security and rural livelihoods.
The pact includes strict rules of origin and regulatory disciplines to facilitate trade without weakening standards. Once ratified, it is expected to recalibrate agri-trade flows, opening the Indian market further to EU producers while giving Indian agriculture carefully managed access to Europe.
India’s Commitments and Import Benefits
India, in turn, is offering tariff concessions on over 92 per cent of its tariff lines, covering around 97.5 per cent of EU exports. Nearly half of these tariffs will be eliminated immediately, while others will be phased out over five to ten years. Limited products will see partial reductions or quota-based access, particularly in select fruits.
Greater access to EU high-technology goods is expected to diversify India's import sources, lower input costs for the domestic industry, and benefit consumers. More importantly, it will help Indian firms integrate into advanced global supply chains, particularly in manufacturing and clean technologies.
Beyond Goods and Services
The FTA reinforces intellectual property protections in line with TRIPS, recognises India's Traditional Knowledge Digital Library, and promotes cooperation on technology transfer. Enhanced collaboration on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and technical barriers to trade (TBT) will improve regulatory transparency, facilitate conformity assessment, and ensure smoother market access.
EU farmers win, Indian farmers lift the burden of FTA?
Now this is the first time that India has given such agricultural concessions to the EU, and its seems like it is the falling of the first domino for India's farmers. Overall Indian agrarian sector has been protected under the WTO and also by the government. These protections entailed that foreign agri produce was tariffed to help domestic producers.
Although India has not let go of its core agrarian sector, but it has allowed agri-surpluses in the EU to enter the Indian markets tariff-free. Naturally, this will upset the domestic economy and give a one-sided advantage to EU producers.
The reason is quite simple, EU products are grown and exported with a stern EU phtyo-sanitary standards, but India currently lacks the stringent mechanism as the EU, hence many of the food exports from India into the EU are rejected. The usual suspects are heavy agri-chemicals residues or substandard phytosanitary regulations.
Indian farmers would have to ramp up their agriculture towards more sustainable practices. This first step will take a longer time, as institutional changes have to be made to before we are ready to take full advantage of this deal.
The cheaper products arriving from the EU will curb local production, and ensure that Indian rupees travel to the pockets of EU farmers. But that is not all, as India has opened herself for the EU, its is only about time, that the USA, which is also currently in bilateral talks with India, would put additional pressure on India to open up its agrarian sector for USA farm produce also. This "agriculture liberalisation" policy in the long run will not be good for agriculture in India, but for a short term, it may have its geopolitical advantages.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)