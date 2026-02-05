ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | EU Farmers Win, Indian Farmers Lift The Burden Of FTA?

After being troubled by Trump tariffs, its appears that jilted ex-allies like the European Union (EU) and India, are finding more than common ground. After two decades of negotiations, top European Commission leaders visited New Delhi, India to successfully conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between EU and India. From reduced tariffs, to preferential treatment for Indian produce, the deal appears great for the EU, but what does it do for Indian farmers?

To begin lets understand the salient features of the deal. With a combined market size of around USD 24 trillion and a consumer base of nearly two billion people, the FTA significantly expands the scope for trade, investment and innovation on both sides.

The agreement delivers near-complete market access for Indian exports, covering over 99 per cent of trade value, while retaining policy flexibility for sensitive sectors and aligning with India's developmental priorities. This balance underscores the FTA's strategic intent: to liberalise trade meaningfully without undermining domestic economic objectives.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the India-EU Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on January 27, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

Bilateral trade between India and the EU has grown steadily over the years. Merchandise trade reached about USD 136.5 billion in 2024–25, with India exporting close to USD 75.9 billion worth of goods to the EU. Trade in services, a critical growth driver, touched approximately USD 83.1 billion. Yet, given the scale of both economies, trade remains well below potential. The FTA seeks to close this gap by offering a predictable, long-term framework that can elevate the partnership from transactional exchanges to deeper economic integration.

Market Access Vs Growth with Safeguards

Under the agreement, India will sharply lower or remove tariffs on a wide range of EU agricultural and processed food products. Duties of up to 45% on olive oil and other vegetable oils will be eliminated, as will tariffs of up to 55% on fruit juices and non-alcoholic beer. Sheep and lamb meat from the EU will also receive duty-free access, down from a 33% tariff.

Processed foods such as bread, biscuits, pasta, chocolate and pet food—earlier taxed at rates of up to 50%—will enter India at zero duty. Alcohol, a core EU interest, will see phased liberalisation: wine tariffs will fall from 150% to 20% for premium labels and 30% for mid-range products, while duties on spirits will be reduced to 40% from peaks of 150%. EU officials expect these concessions to significantly expand Europe's agri-food presence in India, with export growth supporting employment across the bloc.

The President of the European Council, Mr. António Luís Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen visits the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in Delhi on January 27, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

At the same time, the EU has drawn clear boundaries around sensitive farm sectors. Products such as sugar and ethanol, rice, wheat, beef, poultry, milk powders, bananas and honey are excluded from concessions. Indian exports of table grapes and cucumbers will face tightly managed tariff-rate quotas. The EU has also insisted that its sanitary and phytosanitary standards remain fully intact, with cooperation aimed at transparency rather than regulatory dilution.

For India, agricultural gains are narrower but strategically valuable. Preferential access has been secured for tea, coffee, spices, grapes, gherkins, dried onions, fresh produce and select processed foods, enabling Indian farmers and exporters to target Europe's premium market. Crucially, India has shielded its most sensitive sectors — including dairy, cereals, poultry and soymeal — reflecting concerns over food security and rural livelihoods.