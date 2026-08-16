Erosion Of Non-proliferation Standard: Understanding US-Saudi Nuclear Deal That Rewrote Itself In A Day
A deal that says two opposite things about itself within a single day deserves close examination, because the contradiction reveals the true intention behind it.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
On July 22, United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, a 30-year pact known as a 123 Agreement, which is now under a mandatory 90-day review by the US Congress. The Department of Energy hailed it as a historic deal.
However, within 24 hours, US President Donald Trump rewrote its terms on social media, declaring there would be no uranium enrichment and that the deal itself was contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
The White House press secretary confirmed that this condition was not part of the signed agreement, and that Trump had not spoken to Saudi leadership before announcing it. But by the evening, the administration changed tack, insisting that the condition had always been part of the deal and dismissing reports of internal confusion.
A deal that says two opposite things about itself within a single day deserves close examination, because the contradiction reveals the true intention behind the agreement.
The heart of the dispute is a standard. When the United Arab Emirates signed its nuclear cooperation deal with Washington in 2009, it accepted what is called the gold standard in non-proliferation: no enrichment of uranium, no reprocessing of spent fuel, and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which grants inspectors broad powers to verify against diversion to weapons.
Saudi Arabia has resisted that standard for years. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman openly declared in 2018 that if Iran acquired a nuclear weapon, the kingdom would follow. Riyadh has insisted on domestic enrichment as a matter of sovereignty and parity with its regional rival.
The signed text, as described by US officials, set aside the Additional Protocol and called for a two-year study on the economic viability of domestic enrichment. This prompted Senator Ed Markey to label it a step toward proliferation and Henry Sokolski of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center questioned what standard it would now set for the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt.
Then came the reversal. Trump’s post insisted there would be no enrichment, contradicting his own officials, and attached the normalization condition. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed it within hours. By several accounts, Trump was already displeased that Wright had announced the deal without telling him, and hardened his position after criticism from conservative commentators who asked why Israeli normalization had been left out.
Saudi officials were reportedly blindsided, having treated the signing as a diplomatic win. By ruling out enrichment, Trump removed the provision Riyadh had fought hardest to secure. The nuclear deal is being used as a bargaining instrument, with technology, enrichment rights, and Israeli recognition moved around as interchangeable bargaining chips.
This linkage has a history. The Joe Biden administration tied Saudi nuclear cooperation to the recognition of Israel and made little progress. Trump’s own team then dropped this requirement, a concession reported in 2025 ahead of his Gulf tour, and the agreement signed on July 22 reflected the delinkage.
His social media post reinstated it. Within a single presidency, the stance on the normalization condition has changed three times. What remains absent from every official statement is the Saudi position itself.
Mohammed bin Salman has said since the war in Gaza that normalization requires a credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state. That precondition has only hardened since. Saudi legitimacy at home, the kingdom’s standing across the Islamic world, and its custodianship of the two holy mosques make it nearly impossible for Riyadh to recognize Israel while Gaza lies in ruins and the West Bank is being absorbed. The condition Trump announced may therefore be the very thing that stalls the deal.
It is important to note that the erosion of the standard did not begin in Riyadh. In November 2025, following Trump’s meeting with Republic of Korea President Lee Jae-myung at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, Washington announced that it would support a process leading to civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing in the ROK, capabilities it had denied Seoul for decades on non-proliferation grounds.
Specialists warned at the time that conceding to Seoul would make it harder to hold the line on Saudi Arabia. Eight months later, that is precisely what has happened. The sequence matters more than either case taken alone. It demonstrates that a regime of common rules has been quietly replaced by a regime of case-by-case bargains.
Asia has a direct stake in which of these two approaches prevails. China, India, Japan and the Republic of Korea buy the bulk of Gulf crude and have built their energy security around the stability of a region now contemplating a nuclear fuel cycle. They also operate their own civil nuclear programs under negotiated constraints, accepted on the understanding that the constraints apply generally.
If fuel-cycle rights are granted on the basis of diplomatic alignments, every state operating under such constraints has reason to reconsider its own alignment. That is how a cascade begins, in the reasoning of governments rather than in the construction of centrifuges.
What was signed on July 22 settled very little. A deal whose terms changed within a day is a monument to transactional diplomacy, in which announcements are arranged for their immediate effect while the harder facts go unspoken. Two of those facts will decide the outcome. Riyadh cannot recognize Israel without any progress on Palestine, and the standard that once governed nuclear cooperation is being replaced by a series of exceptions that no single agreement can contain. The signing ceremony in Washington did not resolve either question. It only opened the bargaining and left the most important terms to be settled later, if at all.
(DISCLAIMER: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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