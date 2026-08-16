ETV Bharat / opinion

Erosion Of Non-proliferation Standard: Understanding US-Saudi Nuclear Deal That Rewrote Itself In A Day

On July 22, United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, a 30-year pact known as a 123 Agreement, which is now under a mandatory 90-day review by the US Congress. The Department of Energy hailed it as a historic deal.

However, within 24 hours, US President Donald Trump rewrote its terms on social media, declaring there would be no uranium enrichment and that the deal itself was contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.

The White House press secretary confirmed that this condition was not part of the signed agreement, and that Trump had not spoken to Saudi leadership before announcing it. But by the evening, the administration changed tack, insisting that the condition had always been part of the deal and dismissing reports of internal confusion.

Screengrab of Donald Trump's post (Truth Social)

A deal that says two opposite things about itself within a single day deserves close examination, because the contradiction reveals the true intention behind the agreement.

The heart of the dispute is a standard. When the United Arab Emirates signed its nuclear cooperation deal with Washington in 2009, it accepted what is called the gold standard in non-proliferation: no enrichment of uranium, no reprocessing of spent fuel, and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which grants inspectors broad powers to verify against diversion to weapons.

Saudi Arabia has resisted that standard for years. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman openly declared in 2018 that if Iran acquired a nuclear weapon, the kingdom would follow. Riyadh has insisted on domestic enrichment as a matter of sovereignty and parity with its regional rival.

The signed text, as described by US officials, set aside the Additional Protocol and called for a two-year study on the economic viability of domestic enrichment. This prompted Senator Ed Markey to label it a step toward proliferation and Henry Sokolski of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center questioned what standard it would now set for the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt.

Then came the reversal. Trump’s post insisted there would be no enrichment, contradicting his own officials, and attached the normalization condition. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed it within hours. By several accounts, Trump was already displeased that Wright had announced the deal without telling him, and hardened his position after criticism from conservative commentators who asked why Israeli normalization had been left out.