ETV Bharat / opinion

Eluru's Underground Coal Gasification Project Deserves A Debate Grounded In Science, Not Speculation

Reliance Industries is set to develop an underground coal gasification (UCG) project at the Chintalapudi and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district ( Eenadu )

The proposed Reliance Industries project in Andhra Pradesh has raised concerns over groundwater, land and environmental safety. However, India's experience with underground coal gasification and the regulatory process offer a framework for assessing its potential and risks.

Public debate surrounding major industrial infrastructure projects often becomes entangled in speculation, misinformation and comparisons with developments in other parts of the world. The proposed Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) project by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in the Chintalapudi and Recherla blocks of Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district is no exception.

Concerns over groundwater contamination, underground geological stability and statutory transparency have fuelled scepticism among local communities. These concerns deserve serious consideration, particularly in a region where agriculture and access to water are central to livelihoods. But the debate must also distinguish between scientifically established risks, unverified fears and the safeguards available under India's regulatory framework.

India's first UCG pilot at the Kasta West block in Jharkhand, undertaken by Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Coal India Limited (CIL), the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and Canada's Ergo Exergy Technologies, provides a key reference point. The project is intended to test the technical feasibility of gasifying Indian Gondwana coal underground and generate evidence that could inform future projects, including the proposed development in Eluru.

Kasta Block: India's UCG testing ground

Initiated under the Union Ministry of Coal's National Coal Gasification Mission, the Kasta West project received a research and development allocation of Rs 23.10 crore through the CIL R&D Board.

Workers at a site of the Kasta West project (ETV Bharat via PIB)

The pilot covers approximately 25-30 acres within a larger block spanning 10-12 square kilometres. It targets deep, unmineable coal seams at depths of 200-450 metres, with estimated reserves of 88 million tonnes.

Phase I, completed in May 2025, focused on site characterisation, core sampling and hydrogeological modelling. Phase II, which commenced in June 2025, involved directional injection and production drilling, surface piping and the installation of systems for real-time subsurface monitoring.

The project is significant because Indian coal presents specific technical challenges. Gondwana coal typically contains 30%-42% ash and falls within G-8 to G-11 grades. Laboratory and core assessments at Kasta have been cited as evidence that controlled thermochemical gasification can produce synthesis gas containing methane, hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

Groundwater safety must remain central

One of the major concerns surrounding UCG is the possibility of groundwater contamination through the migration of phenols and other organic byproducts generated during gasification.

The proposed safety mechanism at Kasta involves maintaining the pressure inside the underground gasification cavity below the surrounding hydrostatic pressure. This creates what is described as an inward pressure gradient, causing groundwater to flow towards the cavity rather than allowing contaminants to migrate outwards.

Hydrogeological testing during Phase I was intended to assess this mechanism. If maintained throughout operations, the pressure differential could help contain the byproducts within the gasification zone.

India's experience at the Kasta project offers a basis for examining whether underground gasification can work with coal and under the country's geological conditions. (E V R Raju)

The geological structure above the coal seam is another important consideration. Core analysis at Kasta identified dense, low-permeability sandstone and shale formations that could act as natural barriers between the gasification zone and shallower aquifers.

These geological and hydrogeological safeguards are important elements of UCG design. Nevertheless, their effectiveness must be established through continuous monitoring under actual operating conditions. Groundwater safety cannot be treated as an assumption; it must remain a measurable and independently verifiable requirement throughout the project's lifecycle.

Agricultural land and underground gasification

Unlike conventional open-cast mining, UCG does not require the removal of large quantities of topsoil or the excavation of extensive open pits. The process converts coal into combustible gas underground, which is then brought to the surface through wells.

Consequently, the technology has the potential to reduce the surface footprint of coal extraction. The project description suggests that more than 90% of the surface land could remain undisturbed, allowing agricultural activities to continue around the wellheads and associated infrastructure.

For farmers in Eluru, this distinction is important. However, the actual impact will depend on the location of drilling infrastructure, access roads, pipelines, operational facilities and other associated installations.

Land-use agreements must also be voluntary, transparent and fair. Farmers should have a clear understanding of the terms, compensation arrangements and potential long-term implications before entering into any agreement.

Why comparisons with global failures need context

Opposition to the Eluru proposal has also drawn attention to international UCG projects, particularly the Linc Energy operation at Chinchilla in Australia.

Such comparisons are relevant to understanding the technology's environmental risks. But they must account for differences in geological conditions, coal-seam depths, operational methods and monitoring systems.

The Chinchilla project involved gasification at relatively shallow depths of less than 150 metres. The Eluru proposal, by contrast, refers to coal seams at depths exceeding 600 metres and potentially reaching more than 1,000 metres, with an estimated 400-metre-thick rock barrier above the target formation.

These differences could significantly influence the potential for underground fluid and gas migration. A deeper coal seam with a substantial geological barrier presents a different set of conditions from a shallow gasification operation.