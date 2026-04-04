ETV Bharat / opinion

Electricity From Living Room To Kitchen, How Can India Transition To Electric Cooking?

India’s homes tell a curious story. The living room runs on electricity, lights, fans, air-conditioners, and televisions, while the kitchen, the very heart of the household, continues to depend on LPG. In an era of clean energy transition, this divide is increasingly difficult to justify. It is time to extend electricity from the living room to the kitchen and reimagine domestic energy use in India.

As the proverb goes, “A stitch in time saves nine.” India must act now, before rising energy demand and environmental pressures make the transition more difficult.

The Economics: Is LPG Really Cheaper?

A typical 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs around ₹900–₹1,100. In energy terms, this provides roughly 170 kWh of usable heat under ideal conditions. However, due to inefficiencies in conventional gas stoves, a significant portion of this energy is lost.

Electricity, priced at about ₹7 per kWh in many urban areas, is far more efficient when used through induction cooktops, which deliver up to 85–90% efficiency. When this efficiency advantage is factored in, electric cooking is not only competitive but often cheaper than LPG in real terms.

In other words, continuing to rely heavily on LPG may be “penny-wise, pound-foolish.” Electricity offers better value, greater stability in pricing, and aligns with India’s long-term energy strategy.

Solarising Homes: A Transformational Opportunity

The government’s plan to solarise about 1.5 crore households out of nearly 36 crore homes could be a turning point. Rooftop solar enables households to generate their own electricity, making electric cooking even more economical.

Here, the idiom “make hay while the sun shines” takes on a literal meaning. Solar-powered kitchens can reduce dependence on both LPG and grid electricity, ushering in a new era of energy self-reliance.

Growth Engine for Manufacturing

A large-scale shift towards electric cooking will significantly boost domestic manufacturing. Demand for induction stoves, electric pressure cookers, heating elements, and smart appliances will surge.

This transition can:

• Strengthen the “Make in India” initiative

• Create jobs across manufacturing and services

• Encourage innovation in energy-efficient appliances

India has the potential to become a global hub for electric cooking technologies. After all, “where there is a will, there is a way.”

Clean, Safe and Modern Kitchens