El Nino, India's Deficient 2026 Monsoon And The Risks Ahead
Koteswararao Kundeti writes about agricultural drought, water availability and the outlook for the northeast monsoon and summer 2027.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
India has emerged from the 2026 southwest monsoon with a significant all India rainfall deficit, pronounced regional disparities and evidence of agricultural moisture stress. A rapidly strengthening El Niño adds concern about climate conditions into early 2027. Yet the crucial question for farmers and water managers is not the strength of El Niño alone: it is whether the October-December rains can restore soil moisture, refill local water systems and support the winter cropping season.
A 13% monsoon shortfall, with sharp regional contrasts
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, India received 759.4 mm of rainfall during June-September 2026 against a long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm and a deficit of 109.2 mm (12.6%). The South Peninsular India received only 76% of normal rainfall and East and Northeast India 74%, while Northwest India received 94% and Central India 97%. These all India and regional averages conceal substantial district-level variation: even within deficient regions, and also some areas received normal or excess rain.
El Niño strengthened, but is not the sole explanation
El Niño involves abnormal warming of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean and changes to tropical atmospheric circulation. By redistributing convection and influencing the Walker circulation, it can suppress moisture convergence over parts of India and increase the likelihood of a weak southwest monsoon. However, monsoon low-pressure systems, intraseasonal fluctuations, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and regional circulation also govern where and when rainfall occurs. Indian Ocean conditions help explain such variability. Depending on its phase and strength, the IOD can reinforce or oppose ENSO-related circulation anomalies. The IMD September operational forecast anticipated the development of neutral IOD conditions during October-December.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center reported that the equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above average across the east central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The atmospheric circulation anomalies over the equatorial Pacific Ocean are consistent with El Niño. El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions through January-March 2027.
Agricultural stress: Andhra Pradesh requires close attention
The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) CREAMS Lab uses a Multivariate Hierarchical Agricultural Drought Index (MHADI) to evaluate vegetation and moisture stress. Its late-August to mid-September 2026 report classified 19.34% of the assessed area (approximately 29 million hectares) as affected by moderate-to-extreme agricultural drought. A further 55.6% were mildly stressed. These categories describe conditions during the reported time; neither is a final estimate of harvested crop losses.
The striking state-level finding concerned Andhra Pradesh, where 74.1% of the assessed area fell within the moderate-to-extreme drought classes during that reported period, compared with 40.3% in Tamil Nadu and 38.1% in Karnataka. The figure does not establish that three-quarters of Andhra Pradesh’s crop production was lost, nor prove that the same level of drought persisted into October.
The report identifies Prakasam, Annamayya and Palnadu as districts deserving targeted ground verification, alongside updated monitoring from the fields.
Meteorological droughts and agricultural droughts are not identical. A seasonal rainfall shortfall describes reduced precipitation; agricultural drought reflects the effects of soil-water shortage, vegetation condition, crop sensitivity and irrigation availability. A field supplied by a reliable canal may remain productive during a dry spell, while a rainfed field with shallow soils and crops at flowering or grain-filling stages may face substantial stress. The timing and sequence of rain can therefore matter as much as its seasonal total.
What the deficit means for crops and rural livelihoods
The agriculture ministry’s early-September sowing report mentioned 1,086.31 lakh hectares under kharif crops were recorded, 17.69 lakh hectares below the corresponding period of 2025. Much of the difference was associated with rice, although the reported area under pulses increased. These are provisional planting statistics, not final harvested production figures. A rainfall deficit cannot be translated directly into a proportional food-grain yield decline without observing crop condition, planted area, irrigation and harvesting outcomes.
For Andhra Pradesh, water requirements differ between the canal-irrigated coastal delta systems and more rain-dependent inland and Rayalaseema areas. Where standing crops have experienced prolonged dry spells, protective irrigation during sensitive growth stages may limit damage if water remains available. Farmers considering rabi sowing need information on residual soil moisture, likely rainfall, seed suitability and the expected length of the growing season. Local advisories should combine IMD rainfall information with ICAR crop-stage monitoring and field assessments, while also accounting for flooding or waterlogging where heavy late-season rainfall occurs. This article presents a conditional, evidence-based risk assessment rather than an assertion of inevitable droughts.
Water resources: rainfall deficit is not automatically reservoir drought
The all-India seasonal rainfall shortfall of 109.2 mm during June-September 2026, but its effects on reservoirs and groundwater depend on where the rain fell, the wetness of catchments, runoff, inflows, withdrawals and local demand. Agricultural drought can precede hydrological drought, and the latter can continue even after isolated rain. Conversely, a well-positioned heavy rainfall episode can substantially improve storage in particular basins. Accordingly, neither nationwide shortage nor full recovery should be inferred from the all-India rainfall percentage alone.
Operational water planning should follow Central Water Commission reservoir bulletins and state-level data for the Krishna, Godavari and Pennar basins, comparing live storage and inflows with values on the same dates in previous years and long-term averages. Farm ponds, tanks, canals and groundwater levels require similar monitoring. Where surface water supply weakens, intensified groundwater pumping may protect crops temporarily but can create longer-term pressure on aquifers and irrigation electricity demand. Drinking water security and livestock needs should be integrated into district-level contingency plans.
Northeast monsoon outlook: October-December 2026
IMD’s seasonal outlook issued on end of September indicated a tendency toward below-normal October-December rainfall over much of India, with more favourable signals in some northwestern and southern areas. For the five subdivisions that make up its northeast-monsoon aggregate (Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka) the most likely seasonal rainfall category was normal, defined as 88-112% of LPA. This forecast is for the five subdivisions combined; it does not guarantee normal rainfall in each subdivision, district or watershed.
The northeast monsoon offers a critical opportunity to replenish soil moisture and water bodies across southern India, including Andhra Pradesh. Under El Niño conditions, October-December rainfall in parts of southeastern peninsular India can be favoured in some years, but the relationship is variable and does not guarantee beneficial rain. A sequence of well-distributed moderate rainfall events would be more useful for soil recharge and rabi establishment than one destructive storm. At the same time, Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclones require preparedness for intense rain, inundation, crop damage and coastal hazards. El Niño alone does not determine how many such systems will develop or their tracks.
The IMD October seasonal forecast outlook reported that all-India rainfall below 85% of LPA, alongside above-normal daytime and night-time temperatures in many regions. This raises concern about continued evaporative demand where soils are already dry. However, the October monthly forecast and the three-month northeast-monsoon outlook refer to different geographical and temporal averages.
What to watch in the pre-monsoon season of 2027
NOAA/NCEP CFSv2 seasonal forecast issued in late September shows positive near-surface air-temperature anomalies over much of India for March-May 2027. This is an early single-model seasonal-mean signal, not an official IMD heatwave forecast and not an estimate of the number or intensity of heatwave days in March-Maye. The observed outcome will depend on evolving large-scale circulation, winter and spring rainfall, cloud cover, land use, irrigation and antecedent soil moisture.
A preparedness agenda for Andhra Pradesh
The coming months should be managed through an integrated rainfall-crop–water watch: update district and mandal rainfall and dry-spell assessments; verify crop stage and root-zone soil moisture; track live reservoir storage, irrigation releases, tanks and groundwater; and issue location-specific rabi crop contingency guidance. Attention is warranted where rainfed cultivation, limited irrigation, poor soil-moisture retention and low water storage overlap. Flood preparedness must continue alongside drought planning, particularly where Bay of Bengal low pressure systems may produce intense rainfall.
For March-May 2027, water managers, agricultural departments, health agencies and disaster authorities should examine compound heat and water-supply risks in advance, then revise plans using updated IMD seasonal and sub-seasonal forecast guidance. The most defensible conclusion is not that India or Andhra Pradesh faces unavoidable drought and record heat, but that the deficient 2026 monsoon has increased the importance of timely northeast-monsoon recovery and evidence-based preparedness for the following warm season. This article presents a conditional, evidence-based risk assessment rather than an assertion of inevitable drought or heatwaves.
The author, Koteswararao Kundeti, is a senior climate analyst with National Center of Meteorology, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
(DISCLAIMER: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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