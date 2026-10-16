ETV Bharat / opinion

El Nino, India's Deficient 2026 Monsoon And The Risks Ahead

A farmer stares at the sky as he sits in his dry field ( Representational Image/ANI File Photo )

India has emerged from the 2026 southwest monsoon with a significant all India rainfall deficit, pronounced regional disparities and evidence of agricultural moisture stress. A rapidly strengthening El Niño adds concern about climate conditions into early 2027. Yet the crucial question for farmers and water managers is not the strength of El Niño alone: it is whether the October-December rains can restore soil moisture, refill local water systems and support the winter cropping season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, India received 759.4 mm of rainfall during June-September 2026 against a long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm and a deficit of 109.2 mm (12.6%). The South Peninsular India received only 76% of normal rainfall and East and Northeast India 74%, while Northwest India received 94% and Central India 97%. These all India and regional averages conceal substantial district-level variation: even within deficient regions, and also some areas received normal or excess rain.

A worker spreads Maize grains to dry them under the sun at the grain market in Amritsar (Representational Image/ANI)

El Niño strengthened, but is not the sole explanation

El Niño involves abnormal warming of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean and changes to tropical atmospheric circulation. By redistributing convection and influencing the Walker circulation, it can suppress moisture convergence over parts of India and increase the likelihood of a weak southwest monsoon. However, monsoon low-pressure systems, intraseasonal fluctuations, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and regional circulation also govern where and when rainfall occurs. Indian Ocean conditions help explain such variability. Depending on its phase and strength, the IOD can reinforce or oppose ENSO-related circulation anomalies. The IMD September operational forecast anticipated the development of neutral IOD conditions during October-December.

Southwest-monsoon rainfall during June-September 2026, expressed as a percentage of LPA. (IMD)

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center reported that the equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above average across the east central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The atmospheric circulation anomalies over the equatorial Pacific Ocean are consistent with El Niño. El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions through January-March 2027.

Agricultural stress: Andhra Pradesh requires close attention

The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) CREAMS Lab uses a Multivariate Hierarchical Agricultural Drought Index (MHADI) to evaluate vegetation and moisture stress. Its late-August to mid-September 2026 report classified 19.34% of the assessed area (approximately 29 million hectares) as affected by moderate-to-extreme agricultural drought. A further 55.6% were mildly stressed. These categories describe conditions during the reported time; neither is a final estimate of harvested crop losses.

The image shows share of assessed area in moderate, severe or extreme drought in percentage during late August–mid-September 2026 (ICAR–IARI)

The striking state-level finding concerned Andhra Pradesh, where 74.1% of the assessed area fell within the moderate-to-extreme drought classes during that reported period, compared with 40.3% in Tamil Nadu and 38.1% in Karnataka. The figure does not establish that three-quarters of Andhra Pradesh’s crop production was lost, nor prove that the same level of drought persisted into October.

The report identifies Prakasam, Annamayya and Palnadu as districts deserving targeted ground verification, alongside updated monitoring from the fields.

Meteorological droughts and agricultural droughts are not identical. A seasonal rainfall shortfall describes reduced precipitation; agricultural drought reflects the effects of soil-water shortage, vegetation condition, crop sensitivity and irrigation availability. A field supplied by a reliable canal may remain productive during a dry spell, while a rainfed field with shallow soils and crops at flowering or grain-filling stages may face substantial stress. The timing and sequence of rain can therefore matter as much as its seasonal total.

What the deficit means for crops and rural livelihoods

The agriculture ministry’s early-September sowing report mentioned 1,086.31 lakh hectares under kharif crops were recorded, 17.69 lakh hectares below the corresponding period of 2025. Much of the difference was associated with rice, although the reported area under pulses increased. These are provisional planting statistics, not final harvested production figures. A rainfall deficit cannot be translated directly into a proportional food-grain yield decline without observing crop condition, planted area, irrigation and harvesting outcomes.

RONI outlook (overlapping three-month seasons) issued by end of September (NOAA CPC)

For Andhra Pradesh, water requirements differ between the canal-irrigated coastal delta systems and more rain-dependent inland and Rayalaseema areas. Where standing crops have experienced prolonged dry spells, protective irrigation during sensitive growth stages may limit damage if water remains available. Farmers considering rabi sowing need information on residual soil moisture, likely rainfall, seed suitability and the expected length of the growing season. Local advisories should combine IMD rainfall information with ICAR crop-stage monitoring and field assessments, while also accounting for flooding or waterlogging where heavy late-season rainfall occurs. This article presents a conditional, evidence-based risk assessment rather than an assertion of inevitable droughts.

Water resources: rainfall deficit is not automatically reservoir drought