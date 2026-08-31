ETV Bharat / opinion

Echoes Of 1812 US-Britain War In Trump’s Canada Tariff Tantrum

People rally in response to US President Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s tariff war against Canada runs deeper than tariffs.

It has curious historical roots.

Remember, the United States set off on its journey by throwing off the yoke of the British Crown, and with the famous Boston Tea Party war cry of “No taxation without representation”.

Had George III given the colonies seats in the British Parliament, the story could have been different.

So, when the 13 colonies rebelled and formed a confederation and then became the United States, the colonies to the north that make up Canada remained loyal to the British Crown.

Their own armies were not big enough for that kind of an enterprise, and they were only interested in controlling their own territory.

Post-independence, the only time the US and Britain went to war, and Canadian status was at stake, was in 1812.

It was a military conflict fought between the United States and Britain from 1812 to 1815 because Britain restricted American trade with Europe and forcibly drafted American sailors into the Royal Navy.

In 1812, sentiment was strong among some American politicians that Canada should be acquired because it was seen as a British outpost.

Then US Secretary of War, William Eustis, declared in the most belligerent tone, “We can take the Canadas without soldiers, we have only to send officers into the province and the people …will rally round our standard.”

Henry Clay, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, asserted, “…the militia of Kentucky are alone competent to place Montreal and Upper Canada at your feet.”

And Thomas Jefferson, the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence, wrote, “The acquisition of Canada this year, as far as the neighbourhood of Quebec, will be a matter of marching, and will give us experience for the attack of Halifax the next, and the final expulsion of England from the American continent.”

The war had its bitter moments. American armies burned down Toronto (then York), and the British burned down Washington, including the White House.

The war ended after the Treaty of Ghent was signed in 1814 and ratified in 1815.

Trump shares much of the sentiments expressed by these early 19th-century American politicians, but he comes 200 years late in the day.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew put Trump’s tantrum in contemporary idiom: “You know when a rock band is really over the hill, and you see them in a casino playing some song from like 50 years ago? I think that’s the part of Donald Trump’s presidency we’re at now.”

In 1812, both Britain and the United States were rivals.

The United States was an emerging country, and Britain was the undisputed superpower of the day.

Today, Britain is not a power in any sense of the term, and as many believe, the US is a declining power.

It is also the case that the War of 1812 was between the United States and Britain, though it was fought over Canada.