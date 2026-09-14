ETV Bharat / opinion

The Return Of Far-right Extremist Politics

The recent election results in the eastern states of Germany and ongoing election trends in France are reminiscent of 20th-century Europe, when authoritarianism was on the rise and extremism was at its peak.

Hitler of Nazi Germany was at the centre of the Second World War. Anti-war activists and leaders like Jean Jaurès were being killed in broad daylight in France.

Historian Eric Hobsbawm, in his book 'The Age of Extremes', described the cause of World War II in just two words: Adolf Hitler. That was the time when antisemitism spread like wildfire across the world quietly, yet instantly. The antisemitic trope that Jews sacrificed Christian children could still be believed in parts of the world.

When juxtaposed with the era of Nazi Germany, fascism, political assassinations, and contemporary conflicts in the world around us, it appears that history is returning with more disingenuous players. The torch of extremism is on fire again, the smoke of extremism is billowing again, and the far-right is making a comeback.

In this still image from video released on December 1, 2025 by the Spanish National Police display a copy in Spanish of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' found during a raid on suspects in the province of Castellon accused of belonging to a Spanish branch of The Base, a neo-nazi supremacist organisation. Spanish police arrested three suspects including the suspected leader of The Base in Spain. (AFP)

Except for superficial refinement or political gaslighting, the basics remain unchanged. Parties that do not want to associate themselves with fascism or nazism, conveniently brand themselves as simply right-wing; for example, Vox (political party) of Spain describes itself as anti-fascist, anti-nazi, right-wing.

This paradox is spread all across, and the duplicity is paying off for them. The US's claim that it is fighting wars to restore peace, experts believe, is as shallow as the claim that they restored peace in Afghanistan, leaving behind a stronger Taliban, or claims of rebuilding Gaza, where civilians, including children and women, still live under the shadow of guns and bombs.

Displaced Palestinian children watch a movie amid the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the war between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP)

The killing of Saddam Hussein made Iran stronger than ever before, making the entire region a breeding ground for groups like ISIS.

The justifications people had during the 20th-century world wars and the justifications people present now, whether they are really just or not, are a matter of debate, but the only difference one can make is that certain behaviours have been normalised to an extent that abnormal behaviour is no longer seen as abnormal.

Those who oppose military support to Ukraine believe they are on the right side of history against those who unequivocally support military aid to Ukraine.

There are divided opinions about warring nations, the Ukraine-Russia war or the war in West Asia; some believe staying neutral is fine, some present silence as being a part of a crime, and some take sides, and each one of them has a story to tell to prove that they are just.