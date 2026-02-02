ETV Bharat / opinion

Budget 2026-27: How India's Security Spending Prepares For The Next Conflict

A glimpse of The Tri Service Exercise (TSE) Amphex 2025 at Madhavpur Beach, in Porbandar on Nov 13, 2025. ( ANI )

The Union Budget for 2026-27 allots the Ministry of Defence Rs 7.8 lakh crore, marking a 15 per cent increase over the previous year. In absolute terms, this is among the highest defence outlays India has ever made. More revealing than the headline figure, however, is how the allocation has been structured and sequenced. This places national security firmly at the centre of government expenditure.

Out of the total defence budget, Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been earmarked under Capital Outlay for modernisation of the armed forces. This represents a sharp 21.84 per cent increase over the previous year’s capital allocation of roughly Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Capital expenditure is the segment of the budget that shapes future combat capability. It funds weapons, platforms, missiles, sensors, air defence systems, and military infrastructure. The scale of the increase indicates a clear preference for long-term capability building rather than incremental sustenance.

The Defence Services (Revenue) budget has been allocated around Rs 3.65 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 17 per cent. This head covers operational expenses, maintenance, logistics, spares, ammunition, and training. Defence pensions account for approximately Rs 1.71 lakh crore, remaining a large and structurally fixed component of defence spending. The Defence Budget (Civil) has seen a marginal reduction of around 0.45 per cent, signalling that administrative expansion has not been prioritised over combat readiness.

Taken together, the defence allocation reflects an attempt to balance modernisation with readiness while keeping routine overheads under control.

Where The Defence Modernisation Money Is Being Directed

The internal distribution of the capital outlay highlights the government’s assessment of priority capability gaps. A substantial portion of the allocation(Rs 63,733 crore, 29.1%) is directed towards aircraft and aero-engines, underlining the urgency of strengthening air power through new fighter acquisitions, force multipliers, upgrades, and sustainment of existing fleets. Air power remains central to deterrence, escalation control, and rapid response across India’s theatres.

Naval modernisation continues to receive focused attention through allocations (Rs 25,023 crore, 11.4%) for the naval fleet, including submarines and surface combatants. This reflects the importance attached to maritime security, sea-lane protection, and under-sea deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region, where strategic competition and naval presence are steadily increasing.

Indian Air Force (IAF) band contingent marches past during the 77th Republic Day Parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2026. (ANI)

A significant share of the capital budget (Rs 82,217.82 crore, 37.5%) falls under the broad category of "other equipment." This includes artillery systems, air defence missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance assets, and network-centric capabilities. These systems may attract less public attention than fighter jets or warships, but they increasingly determine battlefield outcomes by shaping detection, protection, precision, and survivability.

In addition, the defence Research & Development (DRDO) gets ~7.9%, the Defence Works & Infrastructure ~5.4% and ~8.7% is under other minor capital heads

Another notable feature of recent defence planning is the emphasis on layered air defence. Capital allocations for air defence missiles, sensors, radars, and command-and-control networks directly support the expansion of a multi-layered national air defence grid, often described doctrinally as the "Sudarshan Chakra." This approach aims to protect not just frontline formations, but also major cities, air bases, ports, nuclear installations, industrial hubs, and other critical infrastructure from missiles, drones, and aerial threats. Recent conflicts have shown that strikes on depth targets can paralyse economies and decision-making even without large-scale ground offensives.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, in New Delhi on Feb 01, 2026. (ANI)

Alongside acquisition, the budget also addresses sustainment. Modern warfare increasingly rewards forces that can repair, regenerate, and return systems to service under pressure. Sustainment has quietly emerged as a core element of combat power. Towards this, the decision to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials imported for manufacturing parts used in maintenance, repair, and overhaul directly supports platform availability.