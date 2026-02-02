Budget 2026-27: How India's Security Spending Prepares For The Next Conflict
The Budget recognises that India’s security challenges are enduring and that intelligence, air defence, and technology-driven capability now form the core of national defence.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
The Union Budget for 2026-27 allots the Ministry of Defence Rs 7.8 lakh crore, marking a 15 per cent increase over the previous year. In absolute terms, this is among the highest defence outlays India has ever made. More revealing than the headline figure, however, is how the allocation has been structured and sequenced. This places national security firmly at the centre of government expenditure.
Out of the total defence budget, Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been earmarked under Capital Outlay for modernisation of the armed forces. This represents a sharp 21.84 per cent increase over the previous year’s capital allocation of roughly Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Capital expenditure is the segment of the budget that shapes future combat capability. It funds weapons, platforms, missiles, sensors, air defence systems, and military infrastructure. The scale of the increase indicates a clear preference for long-term capability building rather than incremental sustenance.
The Defence Services (Revenue) budget has been allocated around Rs 3.65 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 17 per cent. This head covers operational expenses, maintenance, logistics, spares, ammunition, and training. Defence pensions account for approximately Rs 1.71 lakh crore, remaining a large and structurally fixed component of defence spending. The Defence Budget (Civil) has seen a marginal reduction of around 0.45 per cent, signalling that administrative expansion has not been prioritised over combat readiness.
Taken together, the defence allocation reflects an attempt to balance modernisation with readiness while keeping routine overheads under control.
Where The Defence Modernisation Money Is Being Directed
The internal distribution of the capital outlay highlights the government’s assessment of priority capability gaps. A substantial portion of the allocation(Rs 63,733 crore, 29.1%) is directed towards aircraft and aero-engines, underlining the urgency of strengthening air power through new fighter acquisitions, force multipliers, upgrades, and sustainment of existing fleets. Air power remains central to deterrence, escalation control, and rapid response across India’s theatres.
Naval modernisation continues to receive focused attention through allocations (Rs 25,023 crore, 11.4%) for the naval fleet, including submarines and surface combatants. This reflects the importance attached to maritime security, sea-lane protection, and under-sea deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region, where strategic competition and naval presence are steadily increasing.
A significant share of the capital budget (Rs 82,217.82 crore, 37.5%) falls under the broad category of "other equipment." This includes artillery systems, air defence missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance assets, and network-centric capabilities. These systems may attract less public attention than fighter jets or warships, but they increasingly determine battlefield outcomes by shaping detection, protection, precision, and survivability.
In addition, the defence Research & Development (DRDO) gets ~7.9%, the Defence Works & Infrastructure ~5.4% and ~8.7% is under other minor capital heads
Another notable feature of recent defence planning is the emphasis on layered air defence. Capital allocations for air defence missiles, sensors, radars, and command-and-control networks directly support the expansion of a multi-layered national air defence grid, often described doctrinally as the "Sudarshan Chakra." This approach aims to protect not just frontline formations, but also major cities, air bases, ports, nuclear installations, industrial hubs, and other critical infrastructure from missiles, drones, and aerial threats. Recent conflicts have shown that strikes on depth targets can paralyse economies and decision-making even without large-scale ground offensives.
Alongside acquisition, the budget also addresses sustainment. Modern warfare increasingly rewards forces that can repair, regenerate, and return systems to service under pressure. Sustainment has quietly emerged as a core element of combat power. Towards this, the decision to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials imported for manufacturing parts used in maintenance, repair, and overhaul directly supports platform availability.
Readiness As Budgetary Priority
The rise in revenue expenditure is as strategically important as the capital push. Operations, maintenance, ammunition stocking, and training determine whether inducted platforms can actually fight. Recent conflicts abroad have demonstrated how quickly stocks are consumed and how maintenance bottlenecks can limit operational tempo.
A modern force that cannot sustain operations beyond the opening phase of conflict does not deter. By increasing revenue allocations, the budget creates space to improve serviceability rates, logistics depth, and training intensity. Readiness is credibility.
Intelligence Funding Marks Strategic Shift
After addressing conventional military capability, the budget makes a decisive statement on intelligence and internal security. The Intelligence Bureau, India’s primary internal intelligence agency, has been allocated Rs 6,782.43 crore for 2026–27, up sharply from Rs 4,159.10 crore in the previous year. This represents an increase of over 60 per cent, one of the steepest hikes for any security agency in the budget. It reflects a deliberate focus on counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, early warning, and internal threat detection.
The message is unambiguous. The government recognises that future conflicts are unlikely to begin with visible military mobilisation. They will begin in the grey zone, through espionage, cyber intrusions, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, radicalisation networks, and proxy actors. Intelligence agencies, therefore, become the first line of defence, shaping outcomes long before conventional forces are deployed.
How The Budget Mirrors The Way Wars Now Begin
The order in which the budget places its emphasis is revealing. It begins by strengthening the inner ring of security, intelligence dominance and homeland protection before expanding outward to conventional force modernisation and power projection. This sequencing reflects a sober assessment of how contemporary conflicts are now expected to unfold.
High-intensity warfare has returned to Europe through the Russia–Ukraine conflict, where sustained artillery battles, missile and drone strikes, and industrial-scale ammunition consumption have overturned long-held assumptions about short, decisive wars. It has demonstrated that modern wars can remain conventional yet prolonged, draining logistics, testing industrial capacity, and stretching political resolve without crossing nuclear thresholds.
The Middle East remains volatile following the Israel-Hamas war and its spillover across the region. Attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade routes and drawn in external naval forces, showing how local conflicts can quickly acquire wider strategic and economic dimensions. Proxy warfare, escalation control, and pressure on critical infrastructure have become defining features of this theatre.
In the Indo-Pacific, strategic competition has sharpened around Taiwan and the South China Sea, driven by the rise of China and the posturing of the United States.
For India, these global developments translate into a complex and interconnected security environment. Competition with China is no longer confined to the Line of Actual Control. It extends into the Indian Ocean, cyber and space domains, technology ecosystems, and influence across the Global South. At the same time, Pakistan continues to rely on instability as a strategic tool, combining terrorism, information warfare, and calibrated military pressure.
This explains why the budget begins where it does. Future conflict is likely to start with intelligence contests and grey-zone pressure, escalate through aerial, cyber, and missile domains, and only then spill into conventional military confrontation. By reinforcing intelligence capability and layered air defence before expanding outward to platforms and power projection, the budget reflects a clear understanding of the new grammar of war.
From Allocation to Execution
The Budget 2026–27 creates strategic space by improving readiness. The responsibility now shifts from allocation to execution. Prioritisation, jointness, and doctrinal adaptation will determine whether these investments translate into real deterrence.
In a world that has become more contested and less predictable, the budget reflects realism rather than urgency. It recognises that India’s security challenges are enduring and that intelligence, air defence, and technology-driven capability now form the core of national defence. How effectively these resources are converted into capability will shape India’s security posture in the years ahead.
