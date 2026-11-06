ETV Bharat / opinion

Cyclones, El Nino and India’s Food Security: Are Our Farmers Prepared?

When Cyclone Arnab receded, another cyclone, Murasu, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, made landfall, resulting in untimely rainfall and storms in multiple states. Scientists are increasingly concerned about unpredictable weather patterns and the frequency of extreme weather events associated with the El Niño phenomenon. This raises an important question: where does all this leave our farmers and, more importantly, India’s food security?

Let us begin with Cyclone Arnab, which devastated parts of the eastern coast with winds exceeding 120 kmph. Naturally, the cyclone had a significant impact on agriculture. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were among the worst-affected states, while Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana also experienced untimely heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Further inland, Bihar, West Bengal and eastern Uttar Pradesh also felt the impact. Weather alerts were issued across several districts, where standing paddy crops were battered by heavy rain and winds.

Along its path, Cyclone Arnab caused considerable agricultural and infrastructure damage. Andhra Pradesh has reportedly sought over Rs 4,600 crore in compensation for cyclone-related losses, with a significant portion earmarked for infrastructure and agriculture. Odisha, meanwhile, has reported damage to more than 90,000 hectares of farmland, according to preliminary agricultural surveys.

States such as Chhattisgarh are still collating data and conducting damage assessments, but preliminary reports point to crop losses in more than 50,000 hectares. Jharkhand has yet to publish official figures, but paddy and ragi crops across the state have reportedly been badly affected.

Across these states, paddy has emerged as one of the biggest casualties, with widespread reports of crop lodging — a phenomenon in which strong winds flatten standing crops, making harvesting difficult and reducing grain quality.

The timing of the cyclone made matters worse. In several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, paddy was already in its late stages of maturity and, in some areas, almost ready for harvest. The heavy rainfall inundated fields, exposing mature grains to rotting and increasing the vulnerability of crops to pests and fungal diseases.

Even harvested paddy suffered losses, as substantial quantities had been left in the open fields and were exposed to rain. The damage extended well beyond the coastal belt, with paddy fields reportedly affected as far inland as Prayagraj. Many districts also experienced a sudden temperature drop of 6–8 degrees Celsius.

The Rabi sowing crisis

The next major concern is the Rabi sowing season.

Outside the paddy-growing regions, a significant proportion of India’s agricultural land is devoted to oilseeds, pulses and other relatively dry-season crops, including millets. These crops require appropriate soil moisture conditions, and fields must be properly drained and prepared before sowing.

Cyclone Arnab brought additional moisture and strong winds, delaying Rabi sowing in several regions and threatening even those mustard crops that had already been planted.

Excessive soil moisture can cause waterlogging, negatively affecting mustard seed germination and early plant growth. It can also create favourable conditions for soil-borne pests and plant pathogens, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Heavy rainfall can also leach nutrients from the soil, particularly mobile nutrients such as nitrogen. This can increase farmers’ dependence on additional fertiliser applications. In some cases, farmers may even have to resow their fields.

Vegetable farmers across several affected states have suffered substantial losses as well, with winter vegetable sowing delayed and existing crops damaged.

Adding to farmers’ troubles is the threat posed by the second cyclone, Murasu, which affected the southeastern coast with further rainfall and strong winds.

Its circulation has brought rainfall deeper into the hinterland, potentially causing additional damage to paddy and other standing crops. For farmers already struggling to recover from the impact of Arnab, another spell of extreme weather meant further financial losses and disruptions to the agricultural calendar.

What does this mean for India’s food security?

The consequences could extend well beyond the farms themselves.

Prices of rice, mustard and vegetables were already relatively high. Concerns over El Niño and the possibility of reduced agricultural production had also reportedly encouraged some market participants to build up rice stocks, contributing to inflationary pressures.

Now, with the possibility of lower crop production in some regions, prices could face further upward pressure.

Oilseeds are another area of concern. Sesame production had already taken a hit due to excessive rainfall during the monsoon. Many farmers were looking towards mustard as an alternative source of income. However, if the Indian subcontinent experiences a wetter-than-usual winter, mustard production could also come under pressure.

This creates uncertainty for both farmers and consumers. Farmers face the possibility of lower yields and higher input costs, while consumers could be confronted with more expensive food.