Cyclones, El Nino and India’s Food Security: Are Our Farmers Prepared?
The challenge is serious as millions of farmers depend on seasonal weather patterns to make decisions about sowing, irrigation, harvesting and selling their produce
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
When Cyclone Arnab receded, another cyclone, Murasu, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, made landfall, resulting in untimely rainfall and storms in multiple states. Scientists are increasingly concerned about unpredictable weather patterns and the frequency of extreme weather events associated with the El Niño phenomenon. This raises an important question: where does all this leave our farmers and, more importantly, India’s food security?
Let us begin with Cyclone Arnab, which devastated parts of the eastern coast with winds exceeding 120 kmph. Naturally, the cyclone had a significant impact on agriculture. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were among the worst-affected states, while Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana also experienced untimely heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Further inland, Bihar, West Bengal and eastern Uttar Pradesh also felt the impact. Weather alerts were issued across several districts, where standing paddy crops were battered by heavy rain and winds.
Along its path, Cyclone Arnab caused considerable agricultural and infrastructure damage. Andhra Pradesh has reportedly sought over Rs 4,600 crore in compensation for cyclone-related losses, with a significant portion earmarked for infrastructure and agriculture. Odisha, meanwhile, has reported damage to more than 90,000 hectares of farmland, according to preliminary agricultural surveys.
States such as Chhattisgarh are still collating data and conducting damage assessments, but preliminary reports point to crop losses in more than 50,000 hectares. Jharkhand has yet to publish official figures, but paddy and ragi crops across the state have reportedly been badly affected.
Across these states, paddy has emerged as one of the biggest casualties, with widespread reports of crop lodging — a phenomenon in which strong winds flatten standing crops, making harvesting difficult and reducing grain quality.
The timing of the cyclone made matters worse. In several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, paddy was already in its late stages of maturity and, in some areas, almost ready for harvest. The heavy rainfall inundated fields, exposing mature grains to rotting and increasing the vulnerability of crops to pests and fungal diseases.
Even harvested paddy suffered losses, as substantial quantities had been left in the open fields and were exposed to rain. The damage extended well beyond the coastal belt, with paddy fields reportedly affected as far inland as Prayagraj. Many districts also experienced a sudden temperature drop of 6–8 degrees Celsius.
The Rabi sowing crisis
The next major concern is the Rabi sowing season.
Outside the paddy-growing regions, a significant proportion of India’s agricultural land is devoted to oilseeds, pulses and other relatively dry-season crops, including millets. These crops require appropriate soil moisture conditions, and fields must be properly drained and prepared before sowing.
Cyclone Arnab brought additional moisture and strong winds, delaying Rabi sowing in several regions and threatening even those mustard crops that had already been planted.
Excessive soil moisture can cause waterlogging, negatively affecting mustard seed germination and early plant growth. It can also create favourable conditions for soil-borne pests and plant pathogens, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.
Heavy rainfall can also leach nutrients from the soil, particularly mobile nutrients such as nitrogen. This can increase farmers’ dependence on additional fertiliser applications. In some cases, farmers may even have to resow their fields.
Vegetable farmers across several affected states have suffered substantial losses as well, with winter vegetable sowing delayed and existing crops damaged.
Adding to farmers’ troubles is the threat posed by the second cyclone, Murasu, which affected the southeastern coast with further rainfall and strong winds.
Its circulation has brought rainfall deeper into the hinterland, potentially causing additional damage to paddy and other standing crops. For farmers already struggling to recover from the impact of Arnab, another spell of extreme weather meant further financial losses and disruptions to the agricultural calendar.
What does this mean for India’s food security?
The consequences could extend well beyond the farms themselves.
Prices of rice, mustard and vegetables were already relatively high. Concerns over El Niño and the possibility of reduced agricultural production had also reportedly encouraged some market participants to build up rice stocks, contributing to inflationary pressures.
Now, with the possibility of lower crop production in some regions, prices could face further upward pressure.
Oilseeds are another area of concern. Sesame production had already taken a hit due to excessive rainfall during the monsoon. Many farmers were looking towards mustard as an alternative source of income. However, if the Indian subcontinent experiences a wetter-than-usual winter, mustard production could also come under pressure.
This creates uncertainty for both farmers and consumers. Farmers face the possibility of lower yields and higher input costs, while consumers could be confronted with more expensive food.
In the face of nature’s fury, governments have limited control over the weather. But they can certainly invest in measures that absorb agricultural shocks, reduce vulnerability and help farmers rebuild faster.
We need to significantly ramp up mangrove plantation along vulnerable coastlines. Mangroves act as natural living sea walls, reducing the impact of storm surges and waves. Their extensive root systems stabilise coastal soils, reduce erosion and provide vital habitats for aquatic life.
Protecting existing mangrove ecosystems and restoring degraded ones should become an integral part of coastal disaster preparedness.
Coastal districts and cyclone-prone states should maintain strategically located reserves of seeds and fertilisers. These warehouses can provide farmers with immediate access to agricultural inputs whenever crops are destroyed and resowing becomes necessary.
Climate-resilient traditional and locally adapted crop varieties should be encouraged. Seed reserves should include both early- and late-maturing varieties, giving farmers greater flexibility to adjust their sowing calendars when weather conditions change.
With chemical fertilisers and other agricultural inputs becoming increasingly expensive, districts should build local capacities to produce organic manure and vermicompost.
Village-level composting facilities and farmer cooperatives could help reduce dependence on external inputs while improving soil organic matter. Such initiatives should receive financial incentives and technical support.
The government should also encourage farmers to plant trees along field boundaries. These trees can function as windbreaks, reducing wind speed and helping prevent crop lodging and soil erosion.
They can also provide an additional source of income through fruit, timber and other tree-based products, depending on the species planted.
Water management must become a priority at the village level. Every vulnerable agricultural region needs effective drainage infrastructure to ensure that excessive rainfall can be diverted away from farmland and channelled into secure ponds, reservoirs and other water-storage structures.
This would help prevent prolonged waterlogging while also allowing communities to conserve excess rainwater for use during dry spells.
Now the dark zone: one of the biggest gaps exposed by these events is the disconnect between weather forecasting and the information actually reaching farmers.
Our weather prediction, agricultural advisory and rural broadcasting networks need substantial strengthening. Farmers should receive timely, location-specific information on crop sowing, disease prevention, rainfall forecasts and harvesting schedules.
Every agro-climatic zone should have its own crop-specific advisories, which must reach farmers through village-level institutions, including the Gram Panchayat and the village headman. Mobile text messages and WhatsApp alerts can further improve the reach of these advisories.
Even now, many farmers are uncertain about when to sow their Rabi crops or how to protect their fields from the effects of successive cyclones. In the absence of reliable information, many are relying on educated guesses and informal advice from fellow farmers.
This uncertainty could have consequences for agricultural productivity in the months ahead.
The government must therefore invest in more accurate weather prediction, better agricultural extension services and a robust rural broadcasting network.
Preparing for a more unpredictable climate
Cyclones, unseasonal rainfall and shifting weather patterns are no longer merely isolated natural disasters. They are increasingly becoming agricultural and economic risks.
For India, the challenge is particularly serious because millions of farmers depend on seasonal weather patterns to make decisions about sowing, irrigation, harvesting and selling their produce.
We cannot prevent every cyclone or control the El Niño phenomenon. But we can reduce the damage they cause.
That requires moving beyond disaster relief and compensation towards long-term agricultural resilience. From mangrove restoration and climate-resilient seeds to village-level drainage systems and reliable weather advisories, the solutions must become part of our everyday agricultural planning.
Ultimately, food security is not just about how much food we produce. It is also about how resilient our agricultural systems are when nature refuses to follow the calendar.