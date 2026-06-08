Crisis Beyond Defeat: Trinamool's Fight Against Its Own Unravelling
The Left was plastered by the Trinamool Congress in 2011. But what is happening in Bengal today can have some obvious comparisons with 2011.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Political parties lose elections all the time. Some return stronger. Some spend years in opposition before staging a comeback. A few disappear altogether. But, nearly on all occasions, the real test comes only after a defeat.
A Trinamool Congress MLA openly defying the party leadership. Party legislators rallying around an expelled colleague. Public criticism of the leadership structure. Whispered conversations about unrest among MPs in Delhi. Senior leaders questioning decisions that, until recently, nobody dared question. These were ideas that would have sounded absurd a few years ago or even during the initial months of 2026. Yet, this is precisely where the Trinamool Congress finds itself today.
And that is why the most important political story in Bengal today is not the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2026 Assembly election. It is the turmoil that has engulfed the party that ruled the state for 15 years. For the first time since Mamata Banerjee's rise to power, the Trinamool Congress is confronting an uncomfortable question. Leave aside survival, can it remain at least afloat without power?
When Defeat Becomes Bigger
West Bengal has seen governments fall before. This is not the first time that a party has been voted out of power in the state. The Congress bowed out first to the United Front and eventually to the Left Front in 1977. The Left was plastered by the Trinamool Congress in 2011. But what is happening in Bengal today can have some obvious comparisons with 2011.
The Left Front suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Mamata Banerjee after a long stint of 34-years at the helm of affairs in the state. Yet, even after being voted out, its organisation remained intact. There were disagreements and disappointments, but there was no visible scramble to abandon the ship. The party retained a network of cadres, local committees, unions and student organisations that continued functioning despite electoral setbacks. It is true and now clear as daylight that much of the Left's support base had initially shifted to the Trinamool and then gravitated towards the BJP in Bengal. But the CPI(M)'s survival after its complete wipeout in the 2021 Assembly election demonstrated the strength of its organisational culture. The party may have lost influence, but it never lost its identity.
Trinamool's challenge is fundamentally different. The party was built around the extraordinary political appeal of Mamata Banerjee and sustained by an uninterrupted cycle of electoral success. For 15 years, power served as the glue that held together an unlikely coalition of grassroots workers, district satraps, defectors from rival parties, ambitious newcomers and local power centres. That glue has weakened. And the cracks are now visible everywhere.
The Rebellion in Kolkata
The most striking development since the election has not come from the treasury benches. It has emerged from within Trinamool itself. The rise of Uttarpara Purba MLA Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as a rallying point for a section of Trinamool legislators would have been almost unimaginable only months ago. The fact that an expelled leader could become the centre of an alternative power axis inside the Assembly speaks volumes about the mood within the organisation.
This is no longer routine factionalism. For years, Trinamool operated through a highly centralised command structure where dissent rarely surfaced in public. Differences existed, but they remained behind closed doors. Today, criticism is no longer whispered. It is being articulated openly and, more significantly, without fear. For Trinamool, that shift matters. Political organisations can survive disagreement, but struggle when authority itself begins to lose its ability to command obedience.
The Rumblings in Delhi
If Kolkata presents one challenge, Delhi may present a far bigger one. The Assembly rebellion is serious, but a split in the Lok Sabha is even more dangerous. For Mamata Banerjee, national relevance has always rested on two foundations, that of political dominance in Bengal and a significant parliamentary presence in Delhi. One of those two pillars has already weakened. Now, the once growing concern inside Trinamool that the second may not be as solid as it once appeared has come crashing down. With 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha members, led by one of Mamata's closest allies in the party, Dr Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, coming up with a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker extending support to the BJP-led NDA on a day when Mamata herself is in Delhi, has dealt a decisive blow.
Politics is driven as much by perception as by numbers. The moment uncertainty enters a political organisation, calculations begin changing. Leaders start evaluating alternatives. Ambitions find new directions. Old loyalties become negotiable. That is why speculation about dissatisfaction among MPs had generated much anxiety within the party. Now, the stark reality is staring hard at Mamata Banerjee.
An Assembly revolt is embarrassing, a parliamentary drift is existential. Questions arising simultaneously in Kolkata and Delhi are gnawing at the Trinamool both organisationally as well as psychologically.
The Abhishek Question
Much of the internal frustration among the Trinamool Congress eventually circles back to one issue: the leadership model that evolved around Abhishek Banerjee over the past several years. The complaints are by now familiar. An over-reliance on consultants, excessive centralisation, reduced space for internal debate, growing distance between decision-makers and grassroots workers - all have been packed into one shell, which exploded. Whether these criticisms are fair is almost beside the point. What matters is that people are saying them openly.
Many of these grievances existed when Trinamool was winning elections. Victory merely kept them buried, and defeat has brought them to the surface. That is often how political crises unfold. Success conceals fault lines, failure exposes them.
The Silence Around Mamata
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this moment is Mamata Banerjee herself. Throughout her political career, she has been at her most formidable when cornered. She built her reputation not from positions of strength but from resistance. Street protests, confrontations, relentless campaigning and sheer political combativeness became her trademark. Her supporters became accustomed to seeing her fight. Which is why her relative quietness since the election has attracted attention.
There may well be a strategy behind it. She may be waiting for the right political moment. She may believe the organisation requires stabilisation before mobilisation. But politics is also theatre. And in moments of uncertainty, parties often look towards their leader for reassurance as much as direction. Those sticking with the Trinamool are still waiting for that moment. Mamata's presence in the latest meeting with non-BJP parties (INDI Alliance) has not done any good. In fact, during her presence in the national capital, her bete noire, the BJP, has successfully snubbed out any legislative opposition in Bengal. What remains in the Lok Sabha for her are only eight members, and Mamata has virtually no control over how the opposition bloc in the state Assembly bearing the name of Trinamool Congress will function.
A Battle for Survival
The crisis facing Trinamool is not simply about losing an election; it is about discovering whether the party can survive without power. For fifteen years, Trinamool Congress functioned as Bengal's dominant political force. Many leaders joined the party during its years of success. Many workers only knew a Trinamool that governed. Opposition politics requires a different temperament. It demands patience, discipline and the ability to endure uncertainty.
The Left Front learned that lesson after 2011. It lost power, but retained enough organisational depth to survive. Trinamool is only beginning that journey. Whether it can make the transition remains unclear.
Mamata Banerjee has spent her entire political career proving critics wrong. Earlier attempts to write her political obituary has rarely ended well. That is why predictions of Trinamool's collapse would still be premature. Yet it would be equally mistaken to dismiss the seriousness of the current moment. An Assembly defeat can be recovered from. Internal dissent can be managed. Even organisational splits can sometimes be repaired. But, when doubts and collapse begin spreading simultaneously through the legislature, the organisation and the parliamentary wing, the challenge becomes much larger.
The question confronting Trinamool today is not whether it can win the next election. It is whether it can preserve the unity, purpose and confidence required to remain a major political force in Bengal until that election arrives. That is what makes the present crisis so significant. For the first time in nearly two decades, Mamata Banerjee is not merely fighting an opponent. She is fighting the possibility that parts of her own political creation may no longer believe in its future.
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