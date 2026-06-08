ETV Bharat / opinion

Crisis Beyond Defeat: Trinamool's Fight Against Its Own Unravelling

Political parties lose elections all the time. Some return stronger. Some spend years in opposition before staging a comeback. A few disappear altogether. But, nearly on all occasions, the real test comes only after a defeat.

A Trinamool Congress MLA openly defying the party leadership. Party legislators rallying around an expelled colleague. Public criticism of the leadership structure. Whispered conversations about unrest among MPs in Delhi. Senior leaders questioning decisions that, until recently, nobody dared question. These were ideas that would have sounded absurd a few years ago or even during the initial months of 2026. Yet, this is precisely where the Trinamool Congress finds itself today.

And that is why the most important political story in Bengal today is not the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2026 Assembly election. It is the turmoil that has engulfed the party that ruled the state for 15 years. For the first time since Mamata Banerjee's rise to power, the Trinamool Congress is confronting an uncomfortable question. Leave aside survival, can it remain at least afloat without power?

Rebel TMC MPs at the residence of Bhupendra Yadav. (ETV Bharat)

When Defeat Becomes Bigger

West Bengal has seen governments fall before. This is not the first time that a party has been voted out of power in the state. The Congress bowed out first to the United Front and eventually to the Left Front in 1977. The Left was plastered by the Trinamool Congress in 2011. But what is happening in Bengal today can have some obvious comparisons with 2011.

The Left Front suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Mamata Banerjee after a long stint of 34-years at the helm of affairs in the state. Yet, even after being voted out, its organisation remained intact. There were disagreements and disappointments, but there was no visible scramble to abandon the ship. The party retained a network of cadres, local committees, unions and student organisations that continued functioning despite electoral setbacks. It is true and now clear as daylight that much of the Left's support base had initially shifted to the Trinamool and then gravitated towards the BJP in Bengal. But the CPI(M)'s survival after its complete wipeout in the 2021 Assembly election demonstrated the strength of its organisational culture. The party may have lost influence, but it never lost its identity.

Trinamool's challenge is fundamentally different. The party was built around the extraordinary political appeal of Mamata Banerjee and sustained by an uninterrupted cycle of electoral success. For 15 years, power served as the glue that held together an unlikely coalition of grassroots workers, district satraps, defectors from rival parties, ambitious newcomers and local power centres. That glue has weakened. And the cracks are now visible everywhere.

The Rebellion in Kolkata

The most striking development since the election has not come from the treasury benches. It has emerged from within Trinamool itself. The rise of Uttarpara Purba MLA Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay as a rallying point for a section of Trinamool legislators would have been almost unimaginable only months ago. The fact that an expelled leader could become the centre of an alternative power axis inside the Assembly speaks volumes about the mood within the organisation.

This is no longer routine factionalism. For years, Trinamool operated through a highly centralised command structure where dissent rarely surfaced in public. Differences existed, but they remained behind closed doors. Today, criticism is no longer whispered. It is being articulated openly and, more significantly, without fear. For Trinamool, that shift matters. Political organisations can survive disagreement, but struggle when authority itself begins to lose its ability to command obedience.

The Rumblings in Delhi

If Kolkata presents one challenge, Delhi may present a far bigger one. The Assembly rebellion is serious, but a split in the Lok Sabha is even more dangerous. For Mamata Banerjee, national relevance has always rested on two foundations, that of political dominance in Bengal and a significant parliamentary presence in Delhi. One of those two pillars has already weakened. Now, the once growing concern inside Trinamool that the second may not be as solid as it once appeared has come crashing down. With 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha members, led by one of Mamata's closest allies in the party, Dr Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, coming up with a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker extending support to the BJP-led NDA on a day when Mamata herself is in Delhi, has dealt a decisive blow.