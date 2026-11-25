COP31 Ends Without A Deal: Why UN Climate Summits Keep Failing, And Why They Still Matter
From Kyoto to Antalya, what have climate summits delivered, where have they fallen short, and what comes next? Writes Hari Krishna Nibanupudi.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Every year, we ask what governments should agree on at the UN climate summit. Afterwards, we tally what they agreed and what they deferred. Why keep meeting if the same disputes keep returning?
On 22 November 2026, COP31 ended in Antalya without adopting the Antalya Pact. Nearly two days of overtime made it the longest UN climate summit on record. COP31 adopted separate decisions on just transition and the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. Talks on the mitigation work programme were deferred, and governments left Antalya without a new agreement on how to scale up adaptation finance.
The European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, Panama and the Marshall Islands opposed the proposed Antalya Pact because it omitted an explicit commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia and Russia backed that omission. The objections prevented consensus on the overarching deal. The Paris Agreement and the COP28 commitment to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems remain in place. After a string of disappointing climate summits, why does the world keep coming back?
How Climate Summits Reach Agreement And What Kyoto (1997) And Paris (2015) Delivered
The 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change gave governments a forum to cut emissions, adapt to climate impacts and share costs according to their responsibilities and capacities. Its governing body, the Conference of the Parties (COP), first met in Berlin in 1995. Today, the annual summit also hosts meetings under the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.
Delegations negotiate draft texts throughout the summit. For an overarching decision to pass by consensus, the chair must be able to put the final text to the plenary without a formal objection. This gives small island states a voice and allows opponents to block agreement. Separate decisions can still pass when the overarching text fails. Treaties such as Kyoto and Paris require separate ratification.
Kyoto secured agreement in 1997 by assigning binding emission reduction targets to industrialised countries and economies in transition. Their first targets averaged about 5 per cent below 1990 levels for 2008–2012. Kyoto standardised emissions measurement, reporting and verification and created the Clean Development Mechanism. Its reach was limited by the United States’ decision not to ratify and the absence of binding caps for major emerging economies.
Paris secured broader agreement in 2015 by letting countries set their own climate pledges while requiring regular updates and reporting. A five-year global stocktake assesses collective progress. United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) finds measurable emissions cuts, but they remain insufficient to meet global temperature goals.
The process has also made adaptation a planning priority, with 88 National Adaptation Plans recorded in 2026 and a UN Technology Mechanism supporting deployment. Paris's Article 6 rules, advanced at COP29 in Baku, govern cross-border transfers and UN-supervised crediting. Their credibility depends on preventing double counting, verifying reductions that would otherwise have been missed, and respecting community rights. These gains show what consensus can deliver when countries agree on rules they can implement at home.
Why The Same Arguments Return
Three years after COP28 called for a transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, the Antalya draft recalled the Dubai agreement. Still, it omitted an explicit commitment to move away from coal, oil and gas. The EU, the UK, Panama and the Marshall Islands opposed the draft. Saudi Arabia and other oil producers, backed by Russia, pushed for the omission. Panama accused oil interests of blocking progress. Carbon capture and weak adaptation finance provisions deepened divisions. The draft failed, while separate decisions on just transition and loss and damage passed. The Paris Agreement and COP28 commitment still stand.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science of climate change to inform policymakers worldwide, attributes warming to human activity. Global temperatures averaged 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels in January–September 2026. The Paris goal concerns long-term warming. UNEP expects a period above 1.5°C, but rapid emissions cuts can limit its scale and duration. Negotiators are expected to resume work on mitigation and the just transition mechanism in Bonn in June 2027. COP32 in Addis Ababa that November offers the next opportunity for a broader agreement on emissions and finance.
Who Has The Power To Move The Talks?
Under Donald Trump, the United States left the Paris Agreement in January 2026 and is due to leave the UN climate convention in February 2027. The retreat of a major historical emitter weakens pressure for emissions cuts and complicates efforts to mobilise public finance. China’s strength in battery manufacturing and critical-mineral processing gives it a stake in electrification, while it remains central to global coal demand. Gaps in energy and industrial data constrain independent scrutiny.
In Antalya, the EU opposed weak fossil-fuel language, while African negotiators pressed for firmer finance commitments. India upheld common but differentiated responsibilities, arguing that wealthier historical emitters should shoulder more of the cost. India withdrew its offer to host COP33 in 2028, and China declined to bid. Their reasons remain unclear.
Small island states have used international law to amplify their influence. Vanuatu helped secure the International Court of Justice's 2025 climate advisory opinion, and the UN General Assembly backed a follow-up resolution by 141 votes to eight, with 28 abstentions. Yet even that majority carries limited weight in consensus-based climate talks, where military and financial power still matter and influence rests on who can mobilise finance, control energy supplies and shape markets for critical technologies.
What Climate Diplomacy Must Deliver After Antalya
Antalya reinforces calls from leaders such as Mary Robinson of The Elders to make COPs accountable for what they deliver. Shorter agendas, disclosure of commercial interests and public tracking of commitments would help. Consensus gives vulnerable countries a voice and gives opponents the power to block decisions. Communities already protect water sources, restore ecosystems and keep services running through floods and heat. Older people and their associations know where services break down and should help decide how adaptation and loss-and-damage funds are spent.
AI shows why the agenda must evolve. COP31 negotiators used it to analyse drafts, yet gave little attention to data centres’ growing demand for power and water or to AI’s potential to integrate renewables, improve industrial efficiency and sharpen early warnings.
After withdrawing its offer to host COP33, India could convene a forum before COP32 to advance common reporting standards for energy, water and emissions, and identify climate applications that developing countries can deploy at scale. Investment decisions on data centres are already shaping demand for years to come. Climate risks and technologies keep changing, so annual talks still matter.
Hari Krishna Nibanupudi is an international expert on climate change, humanitarian response, and sustainability.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.
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