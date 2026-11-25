ETV Bharat / opinion

COP31 Ends Without A Deal: Why UN Climate Summits Keep Failing, And Why They Still Matter

Every year, we ask what governments should agree on at the UN climate summit. Afterwards, we tally what they agreed and what they deferred. Why keep meeting if the same disputes keep returning?

On 22 November 2026, COP31 ended in Antalya without adopting the Antalya Pact. Nearly two days of overtime made it the longest UN climate summit on record. COP31 adopted separate decisions on just transition and the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. Talks on the mitigation work programme were deferred, and governments left Antalya without a new agreement on how to scale up adaptation finance.

Attendees hold signs that say "SHAME!" as they take part in a session at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. (AP)

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, Panama and the Marshall Islands opposed the proposed Antalya Pact because it omitted an explicit commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia and Russia backed that omission. The objections prevented consensus on the overarching deal. The Paris Agreement and the COP28 commitment to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems remain in place. After a string of disappointing climate summits, why does the world keep coming back?

FILE - The Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant operates at sunset near Emmett, Kan., Jan. 3, 2026, in Topeka, Kan (AP)

How Climate Summits Reach Agreement And What Kyoto (1997) And Paris (2015) Delivered

The 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change gave governments a forum to cut emissions, adapt to climate impacts and share costs according to their responsibilities and capacities. Its governing body, the Conference of the Parties (COP), first met in Berlin in 1995. Today, the annual summit also hosts meetings under the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.

Delegations negotiate draft texts throughout the summit. For an overarching decision to pass by consensus, the chair must be able to put the final text to the plenary without a formal objection. This gives small island states a voice and allows opponents to block agreement. Separate decisions can still pass when the overarching text fails. Treaties such as Kyoto and Paris require separate ratification.

Kyoto secured agreement in 1997 by assigning binding emission reduction targets to industrialised countries and economies in transition. Their first targets averaged about 5 per cent below 1990 levels for 2008–2012. Kyoto standardised emissions measurement, reporting and verification and created the Clean Development Mechanism. Its reach was limited by the United States’ decision not to ratify and the absence of binding caps for major emerging economies.

Infographic showing the level of global warming and the trend at the time the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, when the 1.5°C threshold was forecast to be breached in 2042, and the current trend, calculated in October 2026, showing that threshold is likely to be exceeded in early 2029. (AFP)

Paris secured broader agreement in 2015 by letting countries set their own climate pledges while requiring regular updates and reporting. A five-year global stocktake assesses collective progress. United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) finds measurable emissions cuts, but they remain insufficient to meet global temperature goals.

The process has also made adaptation a planning priority, with 88 National Adaptation Plans recorded in 2026 and a UN Technology Mechanism supporting deployment. Paris's Article 6 rules, advanced at COP29 in Baku, govern cross-border transfers and UN-supervised crediting. Their credibility depends on preventing double counting, verifying reductions that would otherwise have been missed, and respecting community rights. These gains show what consensus can deliver when countries agree on rules they can implement at home.

Why The Same Arguments Return

Three years after COP28 called for a transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, the Antalya draft recalled the Dubai agreement. Still, it omitted an explicit commitment to move away from coal, oil and gas. The EU, the UK, Panama and the Marshall Islands opposed the draft. Saudi Arabia and other oil producers, backed by Russia, pushed for the omission. Panama accused oil interests of blocking progress. Carbon capture and weak adaptation finance provisions deepened divisions. The draft failed, while separate decisions on just transition and loss and damage passed. The Paris Agreement and COP28 commitment still stand.

Attendees walk near a warning that reads "don't fall for fossil fuels" at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. (AP)

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science of climate change to inform policymakers worldwide, attributes warming to human activity. Global temperatures averaged 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels in January–September 2026. The Paris goal concerns long-term warming. UNEP expects a period above 1.5°C, but rapid emissions cuts can limit its scale and duration. Negotiators are expected to resume work on mitigation and the just transition mechanism in Bonn in June 2027. COP32 in Addis Ababa that November offers the next opportunity for a broader agreement on emissions and finance.