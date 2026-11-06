COP 31: Can Climate Action Catch Up With Stark Warnings And Mounting Disasters?
As disasters worsen, the credibility of climate diplomacy depends on whether states can turn their accumulated promises into climate action, writes Hari Krishna Nibanupudi
Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
The road to COP31 runs through communities still counting losses. In Nepal, floods devastated health facilities, severed roads and left thousands of households needing help. Extreme heat, wildfires, drought and floods have also damaged lives and livelihoods. Recovery continues after the spotlight fades: replacing medicines, restoring incomes, returning children to school and rebuilding homes in safer places.
The numbers speak for themselves. Canada's 2025 wildfire season burned about 8.9 million hectares. Flooding in central North China affected over 7 million people and caused an estimated $25 billion in direct economic damage. Drought affects over 10 million people across Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, all requiring humanitarian food assistance. The real impact results from how climate hazards interact with poverty, poor development, degraded ecosystems, and weak preparedness. Warming exacerbates many of these risks; inequality determines who is left exposed and who can recover.
Governments meeting in Antalya from 9th to 20th November face a tough test. COP31 must show that international cooperation can alter the conditions causing these losses and provide assistance before the next emergency hits and communities still reeling from the previous one are overwhelmed.
The planet is outpacing policy.
Scientific warnings show environmental change outpacing political action. The 2026 Planetary Health Check finds seven of nine planetary boundaries crossed. These boundaries underpin planetary stability, including climate, biodiversity, freshwater and nutrient cycles. Crossing them raises the risk of serious disruption, but doesn't make all consequences inevitable.
Atmospheric CO₂ is ~426 ppm, above the precautionary level of 350 ppm. Forest cover is 64% of its potential global extent, below the 78% precautionary level. Significant streamflow deviations affect 22.6% of ice-free land, versus a precautionary level of 12.9%. These pressures compound: degraded forests store less carbon and regulate water less effectively, while ocean warming threatens marine ecosystems and coastal communities. Land and oceans have absorbed about half of our CO₂ emissions, but this buffering may not last. Current pledges would limit warming to around 2.6°C—still dangerously high. Stronger commitments and action are needed. Every increment and year above 1.5°C increases risks. Later cooling cannot guarantee ecological damage is reversed or displaced communities restored.
A crowded calendar cannot substitute for delivery.
Bonn, London, New York and the annual COP summit serve distinct roles: technical negotiations make decisions, political summits build support, and business and finance forums connect investment to projects. But progress depends on follow-through. COP pledges to phase down fossil fuels, expand renewables and increase finance matter only when translated into domestic policy, investment and institutional capacity. Attendance, declarations and partnerships count only if emissions fall, finance reaches its destination, and people become safer.
Calling COP31 an "implementation COP" demands scrutiny: negotiators must identify barriers, responsible institutions and timelines. Energy politics will shape Antalya’s decisions. Wars, supply disruptions and volatile prices could spur renewables and efficiency—or justify fossil-fuel infrastructure that entrenches assets and political interests for decades. Following Dubai and Baku, COP31 again raises questions about presidential leadership and domestic energy interests. Türkiye is no Gulf petrostate, but its contradictions matter: wind and solar rose from 12% of generation in 2020 to 22% in 2025, yet fossil fuels still supplied 56% and power-sector emissions hit a record. Most renewable growth met rising demand instead of replacing fossil fuels.
Equity must finance ambition.
Countries differ on responsibility, financing, and transition speed because their circumstances do. Those facing energy poverty, tight budgets, and high borrowing costs cannot follow richer economies’ policies. Historical responsibility and development needs must shape agreements on adaptation support and nationally determined pathways.
Estimated annual energy investment of around $130 billion falls far short of the $500 billion needed for the transition, making finance central to ambition and equity essential for credible implementation. Every country needs transparent plans showing how policies advance development and reduce emissions and vulnerability. Different responsibilities require tangible support; repeating principles without implementation support will deepen distrust.
Electrification needs an emissions outcome.
COP 31’s goal—35% electricity in the final energy mix by 2035—is clear. Electrifying transport, heating and industry improves efficiency and reduces reliance on traded fuels, but coal and gas may still meet rising demand. Governments should link electrification to clean generation and stronger grids. Country roadmaps need projects, regulatory reforms, investment plans and milestones for tripling renewable capacity and doubling energy-efficiency improvements.
Investment remains uneven: emerging and developing economies received only 15% of global clean-energy investment in 2024 but need an estimated $2.2–$2.8 trillion annually by the early 2030s. High financing costs deter viable projects, making affordable capital and a strong project pipeline essential. The transition must create jobs, develop skills and diversify economies. Critical-mineral sourcing needs safeguards against displacement, exploitation and environmental damage; producer countries should capture value through processing and manufacturing, not just raw exports.
Adaptation Finance
Developing countries face an annual adaptation-finance gap of up to $365bn, underscoring commercial finance’s limits: clinics, warning systems, and wetlands provide public benefits but often little private return. Grants and highly concessional finance remain vital. COP31 must advance the pledge to triple adaptation finance by 2035. The earlier $40bn figure suggests about $120bn annually, but the baseline, eligible contributions, and progress measures are unclear.
Complex procedures and limited local capacity can also exclude those most at risk. For an older person on medication, evacuation warnings, transport, and uninterrupted treatment are essential. Adaptation reduces harm; loss-and-damage support addresses unavoidable losses, including livelihoods, displacement, and cultural and community ties. The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage needs predictable funding, accessible procedures, and timely aid for non-financial losses too. Nature commitments also need action: while 92% of coastal and island countries include ocean solutions in climate plans, only 12% target the greatest mitigation opportunities. Clean shipping, offshore renewables, and coastal restoration require investment, good governance, and ecological safeguards.
Climate, biodiversity and land-use policies must align: ecosystem protection limits exposure, preserves carbon and supports livelihoods, while fragmented planning undermines these gains. The ICJ's July 2025 advisory opinion, later endorsed by the UN General Assembly, clarified climate obligations. Though it assigns no liability or compensation, it may influence litigation, policy and fossil-fuel decisions. Governments face greater scrutiny over preventing serious harm and protecting rights, making inaction harder to justify as low ambition.
COP should strengthen accountability with clear milestones, regular reporting, continuity across presidencies, conflict-of-interest safeguards and safe, affordable participation. About 2500 fossil-fuel lobbyists attended COP28, while frontline communities remain unheard. Those bearing climate impacts must shape decisions and evaluate results. A universal forum remains vital, especially for countries with few alternatives. Reform should preserve its role while curbing delay and obstruction. Budget, investment and protection decisions must continue between summits. Progress means replacing fossil fuels in power systems, keeping clinics open and helping communities before losses become unmanageable.
The cost of waiting is already being paid. COP31 must show who will act to stop it from rising.
The writer, Hari Krishna Nibanupudi, is an international expert on climate change, humanitarian response, and sustainability.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writers. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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