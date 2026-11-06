ETV Bharat / opinion

COP 31: Can Climate Action Catch Up With Stark Warnings And Mounting Disasters?

FILE - Activists hang banners while participating in a demonstration at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 21, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. ( AP )

The road to COP31 runs through communities still counting losses. In Nepal, floods devastated health facilities, severed roads and left thousands of households needing help. Extreme heat, wildfires, drought and floods have also damaged lives and livelihoods. Recovery continues after the spotlight fades: replacing medicines, restoring incomes, returning children to school and rebuilding homes in safer places.

The numbers speak for themselves. Canada's 2025 wildfire season burned about 8.9 million hectares. Flooding in central North China affected over 7 million people and caused an estimated $25 billion in direct economic damage. Drought affects over 10 million people across Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, all requiring humanitarian food assistance. The real impact results from how climate hazards interact with poverty, poor development, degraded ecosystems, and weak preparedness. Warming exacerbates many of these risks; inequality determines who is left exposed and who can recover.

Governments meeting in Antalya from 9th to 20th November face a tough test. COP31 must show that international cooperation can alter the conditions causing these losses and provide assistance before the next emergency hits and communities still reeling from the previous one are overwhelmed.

FILE - Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings destroyed by flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, July 21, 2026. (AP)

The planet is outpacing policy.

Scientific warnings show environmental change outpacing political action. The 2026 Planetary Health Check finds seven of nine planetary boundaries crossed. These boundaries underpin planetary stability, including climate, biodiversity, freshwater and nutrient cycles. Crossing them raises the risk of serious disruption, but doesn't make all consequences inevitable.

Atmospheric CO₂ is ~426 ppm, above the precautionary level of 350 ppm. Forest cover is 64% of its potential global extent, below the 78% precautionary level. Significant streamflow deviations affect 22.6% of ice-free land, versus a precautionary level of 12.9%. These pressures compound: degraded forests store less carbon and regulate water less effectively, while ocean warming threatens marine ecosystems and coastal communities. Land and oceans have absorbed about half of our CO₂ emissions, but this buffering may not last. Current pledges would limit warming to around 2.6°C—still dangerously high. Stronger commitments and action are needed. Every increment and year above 1.5°C increases risks. Later cooling cannot guarantee ecological damage is reversed or displaced communities restored.

A crowded calendar cannot substitute for delivery.

FILE - Passengers walk beneath a sign for the upcoming COP31 U.N. Climate Summit at the Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 8, 2026. (AP)

Bonn, London, New York and the annual COP summit serve distinct roles: technical negotiations make decisions, political summits build support, and business and finance forums connect investment to projects. But progress depends on follow-through. COP pledges to phase down fossil fuels, expand renewables and increase finance matter only when translated into domestic policy, investment and institutional capacity. Attendance, declarations and partnerships count only if emissions fall, finance reaches its destination, and people become safer.

Calling COP31 an "implementation COP" demands scrutiny: negotiators must identify barriers, responsible institutions and timelines. Energy politics will shape Antalya’s decisions. Wars, supply disruptions and volatile prices could spur renewables and efficiency—or justify fossil-fuel infrastructure that entrenches assets and political interests for decades. Following Dubai and Baku, COP31 again raises questions about presidential leadership and domestic energy interests. Türkiye is no Gulf petrostate, but its contradictions matter: wind and solar rose from 12% of generation in 2020 to 22% in 2025, yet fossil fuels still supplied 56% and power-sector emissions hit a record. Most renewable growth met rising demand instead of replacing fossil fuels.

Equity must finance ambition.

FILE - Wildfires spread near the municipality of Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP)

Countries differ on responsibility, financing, and transition speed because their circumstances do. Those facing energy poverty, tight budgets, and high borrowing costs cannot follow richer economies’ policies. Historical responsibility and development needs must shape agreements on adaptation support and nationally determined pathways.

Estimated annual energy investment of around $130 billion falls far short of the $500 billion needed for the transition, making finance central to ambition and equity essential for credible implementation. Every country needs transparent plans showing how policies advance development and reduce emissions and vulnerability. Different responsibilities require tangible support; repeating principles without implementation support will deepen distrust.