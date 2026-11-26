ETV Bharat / opinion

Constitution Day | Narendra Modi Writes: India First In Our Thinking And Kartavya In Our Actions

File photo of PM Narendra Modi bowing and respectfully touching the Constitution of India with his forehead. ( Narendramodi.in )

By Narendra Modi 6 Min Read

On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted our Constitution. Today, we remember Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and every member of the Constituent Assembly. Their greatness lay in drawing extensively from the rich traditions and civilisational wisdom of Bharat while framing a modern Constitution.

For a nation as diverse as Bharat, with its numerous faiths, languages, customs and schools of thought, it is important that the Constitution have a resonance far beyond the precincts of Parliament and the courts. Our endeavour has been to deepen its connect with the collective consciousness of our people, especially our youth and strengthen the spirit of unity essential to India’s bright future. That is why over a decade ago, our Government decided to mark 26th November as Constitution Day.

For crores of Indians, including me, the Constitution of India is an inseparable part of our life journeys. Whenever I look back at my childhood, the humble circumstances in which I grew up, the struggles that were a part of everyday life, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude towards our Constitution. That a child born into a family of modest means, with no privileges or advantages of birth, could one day be entrusted with the responsibility of serving the world's largest democracy speaks volumes about how extraordinary our Constitution is. It is due to our Constitution that circumstances of one's birth no longer determine the limits of one's future. In our own humble way, we have sought to repay this debt of gratitude by strengthening our Constitution. The distinguished constitutional scholar Granville Austin described our Constitution as “first and foremost a social document.” The quest for social and economic justice runs through the very fabric of our Constitution. Thus, what can be more satisfying than working towards the realisation of this cherished vision of the makers of our Constitution? A recent World Bank report highlights that nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty. Breaking free from generations of deprivation, crores of parents can now dream of a better future for their children. When PM Awas Yojana ensures a family moves from a thatched roof to a pucca home, the constitutional promise of dignity acquires meaning. When Ujjwala Yojana frees a mother from the hardships of a smoke-filled kitchen, we advance the ideals of equality and well-being. When Ayushman Bharat enables a poor family to access quality healthcare without the fear of debt, social justice becomes a lived reality. When MUDRA and PM-SVANidhi provide collateral-free credit to small entrepreneurs and street vendors, economic justice finds expression. When digital technology and platforms like UPI transcend all divides and place opportunities once available to a privileged few within the reach of every citizen, we advance the constitutional ideal of inclusivity. There are many more manifestations of this constitutional vision. The list of amendments we brought can be viewed through the same prism. The 101st Amendment ushered in GST, a long-awaited reform. The 102nd Amendment granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, fulfilling a long-standing dream of the marginalised sections of society. The 103rd Amendment received broad social acceptance. By providing reservation to Economically Weaker Sections, it addressed the long-overlooked aspirations of economically disadvantaged families from communities outside the existing reservation framework. For the first time since 1950, an updated version of our Constitution is now available in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule. This has brought our Constitution closer to the people. Even after our Constitution came into force in 1950, we continued to be governed by the colonial penal code dating back to the 1860s. With the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, we have sought to bring about a fundamental shift in our criminal justice system, moving from the colonial emphasis on punishment (Dand) to a citizen-centric pursuit of justice (Nyay).