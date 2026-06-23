ETV Bharat / opinion

Civil Services Examination Not In Tune With Education System

UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants check their enrollment number ahead of the Union Public Service Commission Prelims at an examination center in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( IANS )

For the first time in the history of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) there has been widespread criticism against the pattern and questions asked in the Civil Services Examination Preliminary 2026 held on the May 24. The criticism was so unanimous that the chairman of UPSC publicly acknowledged that the paper was tough but supported the questions on the grounds that it was set from reliable sources .

To understand why the paper was designed this way we have to briefly go into the origin of the Prelims. From 1947 to 1978 the exam comprised only a descriptive written examination and an interview. As the number of aspirants was increasing year by year the UPSC appointed a committee under Kothari who had recommended the 10+2+3 education system in India. Kothari aligned the Civil service examination with the Education system.

Candidates arrive to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 at an examination centre in Noida on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (IANS)

On his recommendation, the preliminary exam was introduced in 1979 to weed out non serious students and in 1980 the first preliminary was held, where 89227 applicants were successfully reduced to a manageable number. Since then the number of applicants has been increasing.

From 1979 to 2010 the Prelims comprised an optional paper for 300 marks which was taught in most universities. It was designed with the twin objectives of testing the knowledge of a subject, capacity for comprehension, logical analysis, and clarity of thought , and also provided a link with the university system. It also had a general studies paper accounting for 150 marks comprising all subjects which are common up to the class 10 standard in the school curriculum in all the states.

The general studies paper would test the general awareness and range of interests of the aspirant. It was expected that the aspirant would chose one of the subjects which he had taken in graduation and do an in-depth study and then acquire a broad range of knowledge in subjects in administration. These were subjects which every aspirant would have compulsorily read up to class 10.

Candidates walk out of an examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination at Home Science College in Jabalpur on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (IANS)

As the optional had a well defined boundary, every aspirant could see a link between their preparation and the exam. Even though the General Studies paper was becoming tough year after year, as the optional had higher weightage a serious aspirant could pass the preliminary in one attempt. There were no major complaints about unfairness of the examination in this pattern.

Kothari also suggested that UPSC should continuously align the exam with the University education system. Due to this predictability, aspirants planned a career in civil services from the high school level, chose the same subjects in graduation. This predictability also attracted the best talent in academics , which finally gave us the best civil servants who built the foundations for the country.

In the year 2000, the Alagh Committee observed that the Preliminary exam should test the aptitude of the aspirant for the civil services and recommended a preliminary exam which would have an optional paper to continue the link with the university education and a Civil Services Aptitude Test which would comprise questions to test general awareness, problem solving skills, data analysis ability and decision making skills. It recommended the adoption of the case study approach with the questions on decision making being asked from the environment of functioning of the Civil Services.

PSC aspirants queue up outside an examination centre before appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 in Patna on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (IANS)

Another significant recommendation was that questions in the Preliminary should be made tougher and the marks scored in the preliminary should be added to the final marks to determine merit. The government accepted the report but was silent on its implementation.

In 2009, the SK Khanna Committee recommended the Preliminary to be renamed as the Civil services Aptitude Test with common papers at the Preliminary to bring about uniformity. In the year 2011, based on the report of the committee, the optional paper was replaced with a common paper and the Preliminary examination was reconstituted to comprise two papers, namely General Studies Paper- I, covering all areas in humanities, and Paper- II comprising questions on quantitative aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, interpersonal skills and communication, decision making and problem solving.

Both the papers had equal weightage and the combined marks were taken to determine merit. This change delinked the Preliminary examination with the University system and except students who had opted for humanities or law, all the others had to prepare for the examination afresh with no background in any subject prescribed in the syllabus for Paper- I.