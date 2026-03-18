ETV Bharat / opinion

Climate Attack: Heat Waves, Super El Niño, Indian Farmers Need To Be Ready For The Summer

With the IMD already warning of severe heat waves, India is definitely getting hotter. Many parts of the country are reporting unusually high temperatures for March. Delhi reported its hottest day in 50 years, down south, Mumbai was no different and reported very high temperatures. From the hills in Una, Himachal Pradesh, to parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, all are reporting unusually high temperatures. So what does it mean for our farmers and critical crops such as wheat, which are due for harvest and horticulture crops like mango?

Before we answer this, let's go deeper into the heat wave by looking at other parts of the country. Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and even in the north, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and even Kashmir are reporting unusually hot March. Various state governments have also announced compensations fro heat strokes related deaths.

For Himalayan states, the predicament is very grave, because despite heavy rainfall last year, the Himalayan region is reported to have very little winter snow and almost a “snow drought”, which potentially threatens the water availability and temperature regulation for the mountain ecosystem. Less snow means the bare mountain top is now absorbing the heat and not reflecting it. This is making the mountains hotter, and reports are already pointing towards increased risk of forest fires, drought-like conditions, and increased temperatures, not only in the Himalayan region but also in the North East states and Western Ghats.

But these are not the sum total of all our troubles. Experts and reports are pointing towards a deadly Super El Niño affecting the summer of 2026, which could generate huge weather and climatic irregularities in the Kharif and disrupt the monsoon patterns in India. India could very well see a weak monsoon and a prolonged summer with climatic disturbances.

In the last five years, India has been badly bruised by the vagaries of the weather. It has led to major disruptions from cloud bursts to massive cyclones and various extreme temperature events, leading to increased heat stroke deaths in the country.

If we compare the patterns of weather, due to aggressive deforestation in the last decade, the micro-climate and the ecosystem's resilience have also been compromised. Rainfall patterns have been the first victims of this devastation. India in the last three years also saw its driest August and one of its driest Octobers. So, judging from the data, we can safely conclude that India is experiencing a transition phase in its weather and seasons.