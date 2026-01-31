Budget 2026: Defence Spending Is Not Consumption But Insurance
While doctrine must evolve alongside technology, Government commitment must extend beyond procurement to intellectual and organisational reforms.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Watching the Republic Day parade this year evoked an unexpected realisation. For the first time, I felt outpaced by the institution I once served. The systems on display, the integration of sensors and shooters, and the confidence with which emerging technologies were showcased made it clear that India’s armed forces have undergone a quiet but substantive transformation.
The feeling was not of nostalgia, but recognition. The character of war we have been preparing for is no longer the character of war we should expect in future. We must prepare for absorbing the evolving technologies to stay ahead of the curve.
Recent operational experience, including the success of Operation Sindoor, reinforced confidence in the armed forces’ ability to deliver results under pressure. Importantly, it reflected institutional learning, cross-domain coordination, and a growing reliance on indigenous capabilities. What was once aspirational is now visible in execution. Yet this progress also imposes responsibility. This momentum must be sustained. Future conflicts must be shaped deliberately rather than constrained by legacy limitations.
Beyond “Going in With What We’ve Got” For decades, Indian military planning was constrained by availability rather than choice. Capability development lagged threat evolution. The well-known admission by a former Army Chief that India would have to “go in with what we’ve got” was not a failure of leadership, but of systems.
That mindset is no longer acceptable. A modern military cannot rely on courage to compensate for technological gaps amongst the adversaries. Technology will continue to evolve. The central question today is how India should fight to achieve political objectives at acceptable cost.
Future warfighting therefore must prioritise effects over attrition, precision over mass, and systemic disruption over symbolic territorial gains.
Minimising Human Cost, Maximising Strategic Effect
The ethical and operational challenge of contemporary conflict is the reduction of human casualties while achieving decisive outcomes. War remains a human enterprise, but exposing soldiers to avoidable risk when technology can deliver the effect is neither logical nor necessary. This demands a doctrinal shift from manpower-centric operations towards remote, stand-off, and autonomous systems.
Unmanned platforms, long-range precision weapons, cyber and electronic warfare, and autonomous logistics can degrade adversary’s capabilities without direct contact. Human capital must be preserved for command, judgement, and adaptation. It need not be expended to compensate for technological shortfalls.
A Doctrinal Framework for Future Indian Warfighting
To translate technological progress into durable military advantage, four doctrinal principles must guide force development and operations. Decision dominance must replace firepower accumulation. Artificial Intelligence-enabled command systems should compress decision cycles, fuse multi-source intelligence, and reduce cognitive overload at higher headquarters.
Kill-chain disruption, rather than platform destruction, must become the primary objective. Sensors, communication links, data fusion nodes, and logistics networks offer higher leverage than massed formations. Multi-domain integration must be institutionalised. Land, air, sea, cyber, space, and the cognitive domain can no longer be treated as sequential or stove-piped.
Finally, remote warfare and escalation control must be incorporated as operational necessities in a nuclearised environment. Autonomous and stand-off systems have the capability of calibrated coercion below the threshold of full- scale war.
India–China — Decision Dominance in a High-Technology, High-Altitude Theatre
A future India–China confrontation will likely unfold as a prolonged contest across domains rather than a short, decisive campaign. Terrain, logistics, and altitude constrain manoeuvre and magnify friction. Victory will hinge on decision dominance and systemic paralysis, not territorial capture alone. China’s strength lies in integrated sensor networks and data-centric command architecture. The logical counter is not symmetry, but kill-chain degradation.
AI-enabled intelligence fusion, persistent unmanned surveillance, and selective cyber and electronic warfare can erode situational awareness before kinetic engagement. Quantum-resilient communications and navigation will be decisive in a theatre where satellite denial and electromagnetic disruption are expected. The side that retains command coherence under disruption will control escalation.
The objective here is sustained operational pressure that imposes logistical stress, cognitive overload, and political cost without triggering uncontrolled escalation. India–Pakistan — Precision, Escalation Control, and Psychological Dislocation
The India–Pakistan dynamic is defined by compressed timelines, low escalation thresholds, and deliberate internationalisation by the adversary. In such an environment, success depends on precision, speed, and narrative control rather than depth or duration. Remote and autonomous systems enable India to impose military cost while limiting collateral damage and mass scale casualties.
Precision stand-off strikes, loitering munitions, cyber disruption, and electronic warfare allow calibrated responses that deny escalation space. Psychological and cognitive effects have always been central to India Pakistan conflicts. Selective degradation of military infrastructure and command nodes, combined with information operations can undermine adversary confidence without mass force employment. Indigenously controlled systems are critical. Dependence on external suppliers risks constraint at the very moment autonomy is required.
Grey Zone and Information Warfare — Winning Without Crossing the Line
The most persistent conflict India faces today is neither conventional nor declared. It unfolds in the grey zone, below the threshold of war, above routine diplomacy, and often without a clear author. Here, the battlespace is cognitive, economic, legal, and informational.
Adversaries exploit ambiguity through disinformation, cyber intrusion, economic coercion, proxy violence, and narrative manipulation. The objective is not immediate military defeat, but strategic fatigue, internal division, and erosion of legitimacy. In this domain, traditional military power alone is insufficient. AI-enabled narrative analysis, information fusion, and early warning systems are essential to detect coordinated influence campaigns. Cyber defence, data integrity, and resilience of public digital infrastructure become national security imperatives.
Grey-zone deterrence requires rapid attribution, calibrated response, and institutional coordination across military, diplomatic, economic, and informational instruments. Most importantly, it requires cognitive resilience within society. The trust in institutions, clarity of national narrative, and confidence in state capacity would be essential requirements.
A military that ignores the grey zone will find itself tactically superior yet strategically constrained.
Niche Technologies and Self-Reliance as Operational Imperatives
Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, and advanced materials are no longer mere enablers. They are determinants of escalation control and battlefield survivability.
India must invest in algorithms, data architectures, and human capital. Self-reliance must be understood as operational necessity. Dependence on foreign supply chains introduces vulnerability through spares denial, software lockouts, and political pressure. Indigenous control over critical technologies is essential even when development is collaborative. R&D, Academia, and the National Security Innovation Base Defence innovation cannot remain siloed.
Academia and industry are at the forefront of AI, quantum science, materials engineering, and cognitive research. Their integration into defence problem-solving is no longer optional. R&D funding must be predictable, protected, and tolerant of failure. Procurement systems must reward outcomes, not procedural compliance. A purely uniformed innovation ecosystem will lag behind civilian technological change.
Security as the Foundation of National Progress
Defence expenditure is often framed as competing with development. This is a false dichotomy. Security underwrites growth. Without credible deterrence, economic and social gains
remain vulnerable to coercion. Defence spending is not consumption. It is insurance. India cannot afford to relegate military preparedness at a time when grey-zone conflict, technological disruption, and contested borders define the strategic environment.
From Capability to Credible Deterrence
The Republic Day parade on this occasion was more than ceremony. It signalled a transition from manpower-intensive, platform-centric forces to system-of-systems warfare. The task now is institutionalisation. Doctrine must evolve alongside technology. Government commitment must extend beyond procurement to intellectual and organisational reforms.
The armed forces must continue to demand systems that reduce human exposure while amplifying strategic effect. The future battlefield will reward those who see first, decide faster, and strike precisely across domains, across thresholds, and across narratives. India has begun that journey. It must now ensure that it never again fights with “what it’s got,” but with what it deliberately built for the wars of tomorrow.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
