Budget 2026: Defence Spending Is Not Consumption But Insurance

File photo of an infantry contingent of the Indian Army marching at the Republic Day parade ( ANI )

Watching the Republic Day parade this year evoked an unexpected realisation. For the first time, I felt outpaced by the institution I once served. The systems on display, the integration of sensors and shooters, and the confidence with which emerging technologies were showcased made it clear that India’s armed forces have undergone a quiet but substantive transformation.

The feeling was not of nostalgia, but recognition. The character of war we have been preparing for is no longer the character of war we should expect in future. We must prepare for absorbing the evolving technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

Recent operational experience, including the success of Operation Sindoor, reinforced confidence in the armed forces’ ability to deliver results under pressure. Importantly, it reflected institutional learning, cross-domain coordination, and a growing reliance on indigenous capabilities. What was once aspirational is now visible in execution. Yet this progress also imposes responsibility. This momentum must be sustained. Future conflicts must be shaped deliberately rather than constrained by legacy limitations.

Beyond “Going in With What We’ve Got” For decades, Indian military planning was constrained by availability rather than choice. Capability development lagged threat evolution. The well-known admission by a former Army Chief that India would have to “go in with what we’ve got” was not a failure of leadership, but of systems.

That mindset is no longer acceptable. A modern military cannot rely on courage to compensate for technological gaps amongst the adversaries. Technology will continue to evolve. The central question today is how India should fight to achieve political objectives at acceptable cost.

PM Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs and other dignitaries at the Republic Day parade (ETV Bharat)

Future warfighting therefore must prioritise effects over attrition, precision over mass, and systemic disruption over symbolic territorial gains.

Minimising Human Cost, Maximising Strategic Effect

The ethical and operational challenge of contemporary conflict is the reduction of human casualties while achieving decisive outcomes. War remains a human enterprise, but exposing soldiers to avoidable risk when technology can deliver the effect is neither logical nor necessary. This demands a doctrinal shift from manpower-centric operations towards remote, stand-off, and autonomous systems.

Unmanned platforms, long-range precision weapons, cyber and electronic warfare, and autonomous logistics can degrade adversary’s capabilities without direct contact. Human capital must be preserved for command, judgement, and adaptation. It need not be expended to compensate for technological shortfalls.

A Doctrinal Framework for Future Indian Warfighting

To translate technological progress into durable military advantage, four doctrinal principles must guide force development and operations. Decision dominance must replace firepower accumulation. Artificial Intelligence-enabled command systems should compress decision cycles, fuse multi-source intelligence, and reduce cognitive overload at higher headquarters.

An armoured personnel carrier of the Indian Army (ETV Bharat)

Kill-chain disruption, rather than platform destruction, must become the primary objective. Sensors, communication links, data fusion nodes, and logistics networks offer higher leverage than massed formations. Multi-domain integration must be institutionalised. Land, air, sea, cyber, space, and the cognitive domain can no longer be treated as sequential or stove-piped.

Finally, remote warfare and escalation control must be incorporated as operational necessities in a nuclearised environment. Autonomous and stand-off systems have the capability of calibrated coercion below the threshold of full- scale war.

India–China — Decision Dominance in a High-Technology, High-Altitude Theatre

A future India–China confrontation will likely unfold as a prolonged contest across domains rather than a short, decisive campaign. Terrain, logistics, and altitude constrain manoeuvre and magnify friction. Victory will hinge on decision dominance and systemic paralysis, not territorial capture alone. China’s strength lies in integrated sensor networks and data-centric command architecture. The logical counter is not symmetry, but kill-chain degradation.