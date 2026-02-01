ETV Bharat / opinion

Budget 2026: Declining Trend In Union’s Capital Expenditure Against The Budget Estimates Continues This Year As Well

By Krishnanand

The Union Government’s focus on increasing the capital expenditure to shore up the economy by building more highways, ports and railways does not seem to be doing well, at least not as well, as has been estimated by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the years as the actual estimates or revised estimates for the last three years showed that actual expenditure or revised expenditure for the capital sector has always been lower than the budget estimates for that year, showed the latest budget data tabled in the Parliament on Sunday (Feb 1).

The latest official data showed that, as per the revised estimates, the overall expenditure of the Union Government would decline by over Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1,00,503 crores), from the budget estimates (BE) for the FY 2025-26, from Rs 50.65 lakh crores (Rs 50,65,345 crores) to Rs 49.65 lakh crores (Rs 49,64,842 crores).

On the face of it, it appears as a marginal decline of just 2.02 per cent in the overall budget estimates from the budget estimates presented by the finance minister for the current financial year.

However, a closer scrutiny reveals that the decrease in the capital expenditure alone accounts for nearly one-fourth of the overall decline in the budgeted expenditure of the Union government for the current financial year.

The Union Government has been steadily increasing its capital expenditure to build more highways, ports, and airports, laying more railway lines to shore up the economy and create employment after the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as the private sector had become risk-averse due to the outbreak of the deadly virus in early 2020.

Talking about the Union Government’s push for the infrastructure sector, the finance minister Sunday said: “Under our first kartavya to accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas: Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors; Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; Creating Champion MSMEs; Delivering a powerful push to Infrastructure; Ensuring long-term energy security and stability; and Developing City Economic Regions.”

Actual Capital Expenditure Lags Behind Budget Estimates

However, the revised estimates released Sunday by the finance minister Sitharaman showed that despite the talk of giving a powerful push to the infrastructure sector, the capital expenditure would decline to little over Rs 10.95 lakh crore as against the budget estimate of over Rs 11.21 lakh crores for the year. The figure of Rs 10.95 lakh crores also includes the projected capital expenditure for the remaining two months of this fiscal – February and March 2026. Actual capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2025-26 would be known in the Union Budget presented next year.