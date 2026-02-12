ETV Bharat / opinion

Budget 2026 And Indian Startups: Signals, Silences, And Strategic Gaps

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Prof. P. Srinivas Subbarao

Arguing that the 2026-27 Union Budget is a Yuva Shakti-based Budget, the finance minister stated that it is based on three kartavyas: accelerating growth, capacity building, and inclusive participation in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. The speech has highlighted structural changes, technology-based governance, and long-term state investment as components of the economic policy.

This framing is critical to India's startup ecosystem, which is currently the third-largest in the world. Startups are not just passive takers of growth; they are also productive, innovative, job-creating, and global competitors. The ultimate litmus test of Budget 2026, however, is the degree to which these lofty goals are translated into institutional support for startups throughout their lifecycle.

The Startup Moment In India And The Policy Expectations

There are now more than 1.8 lakh recognised startups in India, over 120 unicorns, and rising activity across fintech, health-tech, enterprise SaaS, climate-tech, defence-tech, space-tech, and legal-tech.

The policy narrative has helped support this increase, as have Startup India, the ease of doing business, and the growth of domestic and international venture capital. With the ecosystem's age, however, expectations of the Union Budget have changed — symbolic encouragement has given way to structural, lifecycle-sensitive support.

The Signals: Budget 2026 In Line With Startup Growth

Budget 2026 includes several macro and sectoral signals that are favourable to startups.

First, the government has reiterated its focus on state-led growth through capital spending, which is expected to increase to 12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026-27, up from 11.2 lakh crore last year. Sustained capex can improve infrastructure, logistics, network connectivity, and urban ecosystem-enabling provisions that can be critical to the growth of startups, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, although not specific to startups.

Second, the Budget has a strong focus on technology and frontier areas, such as AI, semiconductors, biopharma, electronics, clean energy, and carbon capture, which offer indisputable, yet indirect, opportunities for startups. India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Biopharma SHAKTI with an outlay of 10,000 crore, and increased electronics manufacturing support are among the initiatives that signal the desire to integrate innovation into robust production systems in India.

Third, the creation of a 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and the topping up of the Self-Reliant India Fund are indicators of the intention to develop so-called Champion SMEs. For growth-stage startups converting to SMEs, this may facilitate easier access to non-dilutive capital and minimize overreliance on venture capital.

The news about the so-called 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, as well as the enhancement of the Self-Reliant India Fund, is a clear indication of the government's desire to create so-called Champion SMEs. This has significant ramifications to growth stage startups. Startups that do not collapse at the early stage and start establishing a consistent model of revenue will automatically shift to the SME range. Heavy reliance on venture capital at this stage would compromise the long-term stability.

In this regard, the availability of non-dilutive capital, such as the SME Growth Fund, allows startups to have breathing space. It helps them invest in expansion, technology upgradation and accessing the market without giving up ownership. Eventually, these funding structures will help startups become not only fast-growing companies but also sustainable economic entities that can create jobs and value in the long term.

Combined, these actions can reinforce the government's bias towards scale, manufacturing depth, and macro stability, which are key pillars of a thriving startup ecosystem.

The Silences: What The Budget Fails To Deal With

Based on these indicators, Budget 2026 shows some striking gaps as a startup.

The former is associated with startups at the first and seed level. Even though there is a focus on growth funds and credit mechanisms, there is no focus on risk capital for idea-stage and campus startups of enterprises not located in large metropolitan agglomerations. To date, the geographical concentration of an Indian startup success story is still significant, and Budget 2026 does not decentralize innovation