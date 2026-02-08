Budget 2026 And Climate Crossroads: Can India Align Growth, Resilience, And Net-Zero Ambition?
For a country that houses one-sixth of humanity and remains one of the fastest-growing economies, climate disruption now directly threatens growth, jobs, and fiscal stability.
Hari Krishna Nibanupudi
India’s latest fiscal and policy signals mark a turning point. Reading together, the Union Budget 2026–27 and the Economic Survey 2025–26 make clear that climate change is no longer a peripheral environmental concern but a core economic risk, development constraint, and test of governance capacity.
The policy stance is pragmatic—ambitious on clean energy, cautious on spending, and constrained above all by finance. The result is a strategy at a crossroads.
Climate Change Is Now a Present-Day Economic Shock
For decades, India’s climate debate was framed around future generations. That narrative has collapsed. Climate change is already imposing measurable costs. In 2025 alone, floods and cyclones caused an estimated $12 billion in damages, disrupting infrastructure, agriculture, and supply chains. Heatwaves reduced labour productivity in informal urban economies. Erratic monsoons depressed crop yields, driving food inflation and rural distress. Sea-level rise and storm surges threaten millions in densely populated coastal districts.
These are not projections—they are recurring fiscal shocks. Each disaster diverts scarce public funds from schools, healthcare, and development into relief and reconstruction. The Economic Survey rightly argues that resilience and development are inseparable: stronger infrastructure, social protection, and risk-proof systems reduce losses. Climate policy, therefore, is not an environmental luxury but macroeconomic insurance.
Adaptation: The Underfunded Frontline
Logically, adaptation should be India’s first line of defence. Yet it remains the least funded and least visible pillar of climate policy. To its credit, India has built a broad adaptation architecture under the National Action Plan on Climate Change, coordinating missions on water management, sustainable agriculture, forest restoration, climate-resilient habitats, and fragile Himalayan ecosystems. Rainwater harvesting, drought-resistant crops, efficient irrigation, and mangrove restoration strengthen both ecosystems and livelihoods. Mangroves, for instance, simultaneously sequester carbon and shield coastal communities from storm surges.
But the scale mismatch is stark. There is still no centrally funded flagship adaptation mission comparable to large renewable or infrastructure programmes, and Budget 2026 announced no significant adaptation corpus. Spending remains fragmented and reactive. India continues to rebuild after disasters rather than systematically prevent damage. Given the intensifying extreme weather, this underinvestment is risky and economically inefficient—every rupee spent on resilience saves multiple rupees in reconstruction costs.
Renewable Energy and Decarbonisation: Where India Leads
If adaptation lags, mitigation is where India’s progress is unmistakable and globally significant.
India has pledged a 45 per cent reduction in emissions intensity, a target of about 50 per cent non-fossil installed power capacity by 2030, expanded forest carbon sinks, and net-zero emissions by 2070. These targets, once considered aspirational, now look credible. In 2025 alone, nearly 39 GW of renewable capacity was added—a record—pushing non-fossil sources to roughly half of installed capacity, effectively achieving a key 2030 milestone early.
This expansion has positioned India among the world’s leading renewable energy markets and has turned clean energy into an industrial policy priority. Solar manufacturing, batteries, and green hydrogen are emerging as engines of investment, jobs, and energy security. Renewables reduce import dependence on fossil fuels and improve balance-of-payments stability. Yet rapid growth brings complexity. Solar and wind are intermittent, demanding grid upgrades and storage. Learning from Europe’s congestion problems, India is sequencing its transition—retaining firm capacity while incentivising battery energy storage. Stability, not symbolism, guides the approach.
Decarbonising heavy industry is the next frontier. Steel, cement, and chemicals remain emissions-intensive yet central to growth. Recognising this, the Union Budget earmarks ₹20,000 crore for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), acknowledging that renewables alone cannot eliminate all emissions. Incentives for domestic clean-tech manufacturing and critical minerals aim to localise supply chains and boost competitiveness. Climate action here doubles as an industrial strategy.
Institutional Reform Beyond Megaprojects
India’s climate playbook is no longer limited to megaprojects. Institutional and behavioural tools are expanding. A forthcoming Carbon Credit Trading Scheme will create a domestic emissions market, encouraging cost-effective reductions. Environmental regulation is shifting toward digital monitoring and risk-based compliance. Mission LiFE promotes everyday behavioural change—saving energy, reducing waste, conserving water—recognising that small shifts multiplied across 1.4 billion people can deliver meaningful outcomes. These measures reflect a whole-of-society approach. But even the best policy design falters without capacity and financing.
The Implementation Gap: Targets vs Outcomes
A clear-eyed assessment reveals that fiscal commitments still fall short of the scale and urgency of India’s environmental challenges. The gap between targets and outcomes points to systemic weaknesses in implementation, financing, and local capacity.
|Emissions Intensity of GDP
|45% reduction by 2030 (vs 2005 baseline)
|36% reduction achieved (2005–2025). On track, but the remaining cut requires acceleration.
|Non-Fossil Electricity Capacity
|50% of installed capacity by 2030
|51.9% achieved by 2025 – target met 5 years early, highlighting success in renewables.
|Air Pollution (Particulates)
|20–30% reduction in PM levels by 2024 (NCAP); revised to 40% by 2026 (vs 2017)
|Only ~42% of cities achieved a 20% PM reduction by 2024; pollution in several cities worsened. National air quality standards are still widely exceeded.
|Forest & Tree Cover
|33% of India’s land area under forest cover (long-term national goal)
|25.17% of land is under forest/tree cover. Slow growth; ~8% gap remains. Pledge to restore 26 million ha of degraded land by 2030 ongoing.
|International Climate Pledges (NDCs)
|Update NDC with 2035 targets by 2025; mobilize $100 billion climate finance annually (global goal)
|NDC update delayed – India did not submit 2035 targets in 2025, citing inadequate climate finance from developed nations. Global $100bn finance goal still unmet, affecting India’s access to funds.
Table: Key climate and environmental targets for India versus current status.
The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) illustrates the problem. Launched in 2019 to cut particulate pollution 20–30% by 2024, later tightened to 40% by 2026, progress has lagged. By 2024, only 41 of 97 cities achieved even a 20% reduction in PM₁₀, while 29 cities experienced an increase. Most cities still exceed national standards.
Of the ₹11,000+ crore disbursed for clean air measures since 2019, only 68% was utilised, with just 63% of core NCAP funds spent. More than two-thirds of expenditures were allocated to road dust control, whereas industrial and agricultural emissions accounted for less than 2%. The issue is not merely funding levels but misallocation and weak governance. Similar constraints affect forestry. Despite the Green India Mission, forest cover remains at approximately 25%, well below the 33% target. The ₹212 crore allocation is plainly inadequate for large-scale restoration, underscoring capacity and financing shortfalls. These examples show that policy ambition often outruns institutional delivery.
Turning Intent into Investment
Ultimately, finance is the decisive bottleneck. India estimates it will need $2.5 trillion by 2030 to meet its mitigation and adaptation goals. Public allocations and sovereign green bonds mobilise only a fraction. International promises of $100 billion annually have been inconsistently delivered and often loan-based, raising borrowing costs for developing economies. The Economic Survey bluntly labels climate finance the “binding constraint.” Without affordable capital, even sound policies cannot scale. Budget 2026 and the Survey reveal neither triumph nor failure but pragmatic balancing—growth with decarbonisation, ambition with affordability. India has proven it can scale renewables and innovate policy. But vulnerability, underfunded adaptation, and weak local capacity threaten to dilute gains.
The path forward is clear: elevate adaptation to parity with mitigation, mobilise far greater climate finance, and strengthen state-level implementation. Only then can India translate targets into tangible resilience. At this crossroads, the choice is simple. Either India accelerates investment in resilience and clean growth, or climate shocks will continue to erode development. The coming decade will determine which future prevails.