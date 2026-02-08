ETV Bharat / opinion

Budget 2026 And Climate Crossroads: Can India Align Growth, Resilience, And Net-Zero Ambition?

Hari Krishna Nibanupudi

India’s latest fiscal and policy signals mark a turning point. Reading together, the Union Budget 2026–27 and the Economic Survey 2025–26 make clear that climate change is no longer a peripheral environmental concern but a core economic risk, development constraint, and test of governance capacity.

For a country that houses one-sixth of humanity and remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, climate disruption now directly threatens growth, jobs, and fiscal stability. The policy stance is pragmatic—ambitious on clean energy, cautious on spending, and constrained above all by finance. The result is a strategy at a crossroads.

Climate Change Is Now a Present-Day Economic Shock

For decades, India’s climate debate was framed around future generations. That narrative has collapsed. Climate change is already imposing measurable costs. In 2025 alone, floods and cyclones caused an estimated $12 billion in damages, disrupting infrastructure, agriculture, and supply chains. Heatwaves reduced labour productivity in informal urban economies. Erratic monsoons depressed crop yields, driving food inflation and rural distress. Sea-level rise and storm surges threaten millions in densely populated coastal districts.

These are not projections—they are recurring fiscal shocks. Each disaster diverts scarce public funds from schools, healthcare, and development into relief and reconstruction. The Economic Survey rightly argues that resilience and development are inseparable: stronger infrastructure, social protection, and risk-proof systems reduce losses. Climate policy, therefore, is not an environmental luxury but macroeconomic insurance.

Adaptation: The Underfunded Frontline

Logically, adaptation should be India’s first line of defence. Yet it remains the least funded and least visible pillar of climate policy. To its credit, India has built a broad adaptation architecture under the National Action Plan on Climate Change, coordinating missions on water management, sustainable agriculture, forest restoration, climate-resilient habitats, and fragile Himalayan ecosystems. Rainwater harvesting, drought-resistant crops, efficient irrigation, and mangrove restoration strengthen both ecosystems and livelihoods. Mangroves, for instance, simultaneously sequester carbon and shield coastal communities from storm surges.

But the scale mismatch is stark. There is still no centrally funded flagship adaptation mission comparable to large renewable or infrastructure programmes, and Budget 2026 announced no significant adaptation corpus. Spending remains fragmented and reactive. India continues to rebuild after disasters rather than systematically prevent damage. Given the intensifying extreme weather, this underinvestment is risky and economically inefficient—every rupee spent on resilience saves multiple rupees in reconstruction costs.

Renewable Energy and Decarbonisation: Where India Leads

If adaptation lags, mitigation is where India’s progress is unmistakable and globally significant.

India has pledged a 45 per cent reduction in emissions intensity, a target of about 50 per cent non-fossil installed power capacity by 2030, expanded forest carbon sinks, and net-zero emissions by 2070. These targets, once considered aspirational, now look credible. In 2025 alone, nearly 39 GW of renewable capacity was added—a record—pushing non-fossil sources to roughly half of installed capacity, effectively achieving a key 2030 milestone early.