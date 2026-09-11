ETV Bharat / opinion

Why Energy Resilience Must Define India's BRICS Legacy

BRICS flags are displayed outside Bharat Mandapam ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi ( IANS )

As India's BRICS presidency approaches its culminating Summit, the grouping faces a defining economic challenge: how to sustain growth in an increasingly fragmented and volatile global economy. BRICS today brings together some of the world's largest energy producers, consumers, mineral economies and manufacturing centres. Its expanded membership also represents nearly half the world's population and around 40% of global GDP in purchasing-power-parity terms. Yet its ability to translate this economic weight into resilience will increasingly depend on one factor - energy security.

Energy sits beneath almost every major BRICS objective. Industrialisation requires reliable power; manufacturing competitiveness depends on affordable energy; digitalisation is creating new electricity demand; and greater strategic autonomy requires economies to withstand disruptions in global energy markets. But the meaning of energy security itself is changing.

Hybrid power system (File/AP)

For decades, it was largely about securing sufficient oil, gas and coal. The clean-energy transition is expanding this vulnerability across the value chain. An economy may reduce its dependence on imported oil only to become dependent on imported lithium, graphite, rare earths, batteries, solar components or grid technologies. Excluding rare earths, the largest refining country accounted for 72% of refined supply of key energy minerals in 2025. Global battery demand, meanwhile, crossed 1.5 TWh after growing by more than 35% in a single year.

For BRICS, energy security can therefore no longer be treated as a standalone energy concern. It must be embedded within a larger architecture of economic resilience — encompassing resources, supply chains, finance and technological capability.

What structural shifts can India then drive to build such resilience into BRICS? Three transitions will be critical:

First, move from dependence to diversification across the clean-energy value chain. BRICS countries are collectively well endowed with many of the resources needed for the energy transition. But resource availability does not automatically translate into energy security.

The vulnerability increasingly lies beyond mining. Processing, refining and clean-technology manufacturing remain far more concentrated than mineral extraction itself. The International Energy Agency estimates that by 2035, planned cathode manufacturing capacity outside dominant supply chains would amount to only around one-third of projected lithium mining capacity. In rare earths too, diversification in mining is moving faster than diversification in processing and magnet manufacturing.

Workers walk through a swamp to install electric transmission towers for the Adani Renewable Energy Park near Khavda of Gujarat's Bhuj district (AP)

BRICS therefore risks reproducing an old economic model within a new energy system: resource-rich developing economies export raw materials while higher-value processing, technology and manufacturing remain concentrated elsewhere.

India should push for a BRICS Green Value Chain Partnership built from mine to processing to manufacturing to recycling. For a selected group of strategic minerals - lithium, graphite, rare earths and battery materials - BRICS could map supply-chain vulnerabilities and identify where processing, component manufacturing and recycling capacities can be distributed across member economies.

The economic gains could be substantial. Latin America already produces around 40% of global copper mine output and roughly a quarter of lithium, yet refines only around one-fifth of the key energy minerals it mines, excluding lithium. The IEA estimates that greater domestic processing could increase the region's mineral value generation to around $220 billion by 2035, almost 50% above current levels.