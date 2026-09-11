Why Energy Resilience Must Define India's BRICS Legacy
For BRICS, energy security must be embedded within a larger architecture of economic resilience - encompassing resources, supply chains, finance and technological capability.
By Aparna Roy
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
As India's BRICS presidency approaches its culminating Summit, the grouping faces a defining economic challenge: how to sustain growth in an increasingly fragmented and volatile global economy. BRICS today brings together some of the world's largest energy producers, consumers, mineral economies and manufacturing centres. Its expanded membership also represents nearly half the world's population and around 40% of global GDP in purchasing-power-parity terms. Yet its ability to translate this economic weight into resilience will increasingly depend on one factor - energy security.
Energy sits beneath almost every major BRICS objective. Industrialisation requires reliable power; manufacturing competitiveness depends on affordable energy; digitalisation is creating new electricity demand; and greater strategic autonomy requires economies to withstand disruptions in global energy markets. But the meaning of energy security itself is changing.
For decades, it was largely about securing sufficient oil, gas and coal. The clean-energy transition is expanding this vulnerability across the value chain. An economy may reduce its dependence on imported oil only to become dependent on imported lithium, graphite, rare earths, batteries, solar components or grid technologies. Excluding rare earths, the largest refining country accounted for 72% of refined supply of key energy minerals in 2025. Global battery demand, meanwhile, crossed 1.5 TWh after growing by more than 35% in a single year.
For BRICS, energy security can therefore no longer be treated as a standalone energy concern. It must be embedded within a larger architecture of economic resilience — encompassing resources, supply chains, finance and technological capability.
What structural shifts can India then drive to build such resilience into BRICS? Three transitions will be critical:
First, move from dependence to diversification across the clean-energy value chain. BRICS countries are collectively well endowed with many of the resources needed for the energy transition. But resource availability does not automatically translate into energy security.
The vulnerability increasingly lies beyond mining. Processing, refining and clean-technology manufacturing remain far more concentrated than mineral extraction itself. The International Energy Agency estimates that by 2035, planned cathode manufacturing capacity outside dominant supply chains would amount to only around one-third of projected lithium mining capacity. In rare earths too, diversification in mining is moving faster than diversification in processing and magnet manufacturing.
BRICS therefore risks reproducing an old economic model within a new energy system: resource-rich developing economies export raw materials while higher-value processing, technology and manufacturing remain concentrated elsewhere.
India should push for a BRICS Green Value Chain Partnership built from mine to processing to manufacturing to recycling. For a selected group of strategic minerals - lithium, graphite, rare earths and battery materials - BRICS could map supply-chain vulnerabilities and identify where processing, component manufacturing and recycling capacities can be distributed across member economies.
The economic gains could be substantial. Latin America already produces around 40% of global copper mine output and roughly a quarter of lithium, yet refines only around one-fifth of the key energy minerals it mines, excluding lithium. The IEA estimates that greater domestic processing could increase the region's mineral value generation to around $220 billion by 2035, almost 50% above current levels.
The objective is not self-sufficiency. It is to ensure that the green transition diversifies strategic dependence rather than merely relocates it.
Second, address the cost of capital, not simply the availability of climate finance. For many BRICS and Global South economies, the energy transition is not constrained by lack of ambition alone. It is constrained by how expensive that ambition is to finance.
Developing economies must simultaneously expand electricity systems, industrialise, build infrastructure and invest in clean energy. Yet projects that are technically viable often struggle because borrowing costs, currency exposure and perceived market risks make capital expensive.
The New Development Bank (NDB) was designed to respond precisely to the financing needs of emerging economies. Its 2022-26 strategy targeted $30 billion in approvals, with 40% directed towards climate mitigation and adaptation and 30% of financing in local currencies.
But the next phase must move beyond how much the NDB itself lends to how much additional capital it can unlock.
India should push for the NDB to become a stronger risk-sharing institution. A dedicated project-preparation and guarantee window could provide early-stage funding, credit enhancement, guarantees and first-loss instruments for grids, storage, clean industry and resilient infrastructure. Public capital can then absorb risks that private investors are unwilling to carry, allowing substantially larger pools of private finance to enter.
Local-currency lending should become equally important. Infrastructure that earns revenue in rupees, reais or rand but services dollar-denominated debt carries exchange-rate risk unrelated to the quality of the underlying project. The NDB is considering raising local-currency financing to 40–50% under its 2027–31 strategy. India should make this central to the Bank's next phase.
The metric must shift from how much green finance is committed to how much the cost of green capital is reduced.
Third, move from technology transfer to technology co-development. BRICS economies face another contradiction. They represent some of the world’s largest future markets for clean technologies, yet critical technological capabilities across several emerging energy value chains remain concentrated elsewhere.
This dependence extends well beyond patents. The IEA finds that new critical-mineral processing projects outside dominant supply chains can face capital costs between 20% and over 150% higher, while operating costs average around 50% higher. Specialised equipment, technical expertise, skills and industrial know-how have themselves become strategic assets.
The traditional climate language of "technology transfer" is therefore inadequate. It assumes that technology is developed in one part of the world and transferred to another. BRICS should instead build the capacity to co-develop, demonstrate and manufacture technologies together.
Joint BRICS technology missions could connect universities, public laboratories, start-ups and manufacturers around a limited set of shared challenges - long-duration storage, smart grids, mineral processing, recycling and low-cost cooling. Technologies could be jointly developed, demonstrated across different BRICS markets and financed for scale through the NDB.
India has already created an opening through the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage launched during its presidency. The next step is to turn knowledge-sharing platforms into shared technological capability.
India's BRICS presidency has placed energy resilience at the centre of the grouping’s agenda. Its final Summit can now give that idea economic substance.
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